Dredging this discussion up again but I just want to clarify the issue here - I think it gets lost in all the talk about where or how thick the lines are being drawn. That doesn't really matter, the issue is that there are still a number of frames that could be chosen as the moment the ball is played.



The Premier League themselves state that they use cameras running 50 frames per second to make the offside calls. Players moving at full speed can cover about 20 cm between frames and it is extremely difficult (or impossible) at 50 fps to identify the specific point that the ball has been played. Therefore, it is still a guess which frame to use to then make the millimetre-based decisions that offsides often are.



Again, it's not specific to this offside, or to Liverpool of course, but it is a fundamental flaw that isn't getting enough attention. Until it's fixed, every single marginal offside is a matter of contention.



I made this argument as well way back in this thread. For the combined propagated error (frame, speed, camera angle and ball spin) to be 20 cm, players have to run at incredible speed (don't remember the number exactly). That doesn't happen, but there are reasonable cases where the error is a few cm and can approach 10 cm. Not nitpicking your number, your point stands. However, the main purpose of VAR is not to be correct, it is to make people believe that VAR (Hawk Eye) is correct.Take tennis, for example - there is not arguments with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will let you believe that the error is 2.5 mm (an improvement on the previously reported 3.6 mm). But when university researchers conducted an independent test, the error was 12 mm. Hawk Eye's response: "The opinion of people who sit behind a desk and don't understand the game" (paraphrasing). Bull-fucking-shit! Why isn't Hawk Eye used on clay? Simples - because the ball leaves a mark that Hawk Eye prediction cannot match, so you can't question the technology. That is the main purpose that people often miss. Same with Goal Line technology. We all remember how many arguments have been whether the ball crossed the line or not, both going for and against any team. Now there is no argument, the ref points to the watch and that's that.Hawk Eye achieved in tennis that what VAR is trying to achieve in football. Now, tennis Hawk Eye has many benefits: (1) uses 600 fps, if I'm not mistaken, much more than VAR, (2) has cameras aligned with lines on the court (like Goal Line), and (3) much higher ball-to-court size ratio (350-400 vs ~90). All this contributes to lower uncertainty in the estimates even before we take the ball spin out of the equation, which is an unsolved problem for Hawk Eye.From the very beginning I was very pro-VAR, I was OK with the three other categories in its remit, but I've always been against it's use for offsides. On-pitch triangulation would have been my preferred method. This will come. But after seeing VAR being used to split armpit hairs, I've turned against it. I still think that red card offenses and penalty decisions can be improved upon using VAR (should the referees really want to do that and not sabotage it), but offside decisions are a shamble.