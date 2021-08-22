« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Wghennessy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 09:46:48 am
Ahh I see it ignored Walker on Rashica aswell. Conveniently ignored by MOTD and the like.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 09:47:43 am
Has anyone got a capture of the Fernandez offside against Leeds with the lines. That looked a pretty similar level of offside to Mo's. If there is a specific guideline they are following (on MOTD last night night they suggested that if the lines were overlapping, then it's considered on, for example, and the lines being thicker to account for error margin) then I am happy with that.

I can't shake the feeling that it's more like a classic FA/PGMOL thing, whereby in a high profile Man Utd game they're like "look, we didn't bother drawing the lines cos it was so close, see how we've changed, aren't we great", then the very next weekend the lines come out for all the other teams.

Like when they resolved Man U and Chelsea players hounding referees by sending Masch off for swearing at the ref at Old Trafford, then never did it again. Or when they decided that you can't touch the player while making a tackle so as to give Shef Utd a pen against Fabinho, a rule that has literally never been seen again. Or  when a pass through to an offside player deflects off a defenders foot so is deemed onside, for literally one match (Kane at Anfield).

If it's a sensible rule applied consistently, then I'm all for it. If it's a shit rule applied consistently, then its shit. If it's a sensible rule applied inconsistently, then what's the point of VAR?
Crimson

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 09:47:55 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside. It should be Ashley Barnes with his WWE impression on Matip. What a fucking joke that was.


https://twitter.com/biggies_maiis/status/1429184783700135953?s=21

What the fuck is this? We literally have a referee watching replays and he gets away with a triple H special?

Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 09:58:24 am
Quote from: Crimson on August 22, 2021, 09:47:55 am
Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?

Out of interest, why does the official Liverpool twitter feed, or anyone official attached to the club, forward that video to the MOTD twitter feed. The way it's been left, and will be left, is that Klopp is a paranoid twat manager, trying to play mind games, and nothing untoward was done by Burnley. This is the sort of unaccountable bollocks that, in other parts of life, is driving this country into the ground and costing thousands of lives. Why do people in positions of strength/power not do anything.

If I was Klopp watching MOTD last night, I'd be personally sending videos of that shit to their twitter feed and demanding a public reply, and threatening to take them to court for the "mind games" slander. Tossers  :no
Wghennessy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 10:11:24 am
Quote from: Crimson on August 22, 2021, 09:47:55 am
Or what about Jota being thrown to the ground? Was there a card all game?

No cards all game. Walker with an elbow wasnt punished either. Joke
Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 10:35:46 am
Is it me or did Jesus look very offside for City's first goal? Where are they drawing the lines from this year as the top of his arm was definitely off.

Also that was never a penalty for Everton yesterday. Calvert Lewin grabbed the Leeds player's shirt and then threw himself to the ground.

The ref in our game was a joke. So much time wasting from them and no yellows without even talking about Barnes. Don't mind the old school centre forward but it is pathetic that he goes down the second anyone breathes on him.
Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 10:46:11 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside.

Out of interest, how do you know that it was clearly offside?
Wghennessy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 11:28:53 am
Quote from: Avens on August 22, 2021, 10:46:11 am
Out of interest, how do you know that it was clearly offside?

Because the replays show it was clearly offside?

Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 12:27:17 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 11:28:53 am
Because the replays show it was clearly offside?

Based on the frame that was arbitrarily chosen as the moment the ball was played then. It's frustrating for the point I've made to be dismissed as "he was clearly offside" when it's anything but clear. I'd suggest you haven't read my actual posts and just dismissed it as complaining about an offside against us when I'm actually highlighting a fundamental problem with the system.
lamonti

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 04:28:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on August 21, 2021, 03:03:56 pm
Why are you looking for a calf under a bull? It was offside however you draw the lines. Nothing to complain here.

I wasn't complaining - was explaining to a previous poster.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
August 22, 2021, 04:32:14 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 09:42:23 am
Your VAR issues today shouldnt be a goal that was clearly offside. It should be Ashley Barnes with his WWE impression on Matip. What a fucking joke that was.


https://twitter.com/biggies_maiis/status/1429184783700135953?s=21

What the fuck is this? We literally have a referee watching replays and he gets away with a triple H special?

Not within VAR's remit to bother unless it was a red card offence missed or inside the box. VAR is not there to re-referee the match.

Should have been a yellow that Dean just looked the other way on.
Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 02:10:38 am
Quote from: farawayred on August 21, 2021, 03:03:56 pm
Why are you looking for a calf under a bull? It was offside however you draw the lines. Nothing to complain here.

Dredging this discussion up again but I just want to clarify the issue here - I think it gets lost in all the talk about where or how thick the lines are being drawn. That doesn't really matter, the issue is that there are still a number of frames that could be chosen as the moment the ball is played.

The Premier League themselves state that they use cameras running 50 frames per second to make the offside calls. Players moving at full speed can cover about 20 cm between frames and it is extremely difficult (or impossible) at 50 fps to identify the specific point that the ball has been played. Therefore, it is still a guess which frame to use to then make the millimetre-based decisions that offsides often are.

Again, it's not specific to this offside, or to Liverpool of course, but it is a fundamental flaw that isn't getting enough attention. Until it's fixed, every single marginal offside is a matter of contention.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:26:18 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:10:38 am
Dredging this discussion up again but I just want to clarify the issue here - I think it gets lost in all the talk about where or how thick the lines are being drawn. That doesn't really matter, the issue is that there are still a number of frames that could be chosen as the moment the ball is played.

The Premier League themselves state that they use cameras running 50 frames per second to make the offside calls. Players moving at full speed can cover about 20 cm between frames and it is extremely difficult (or impossible) at 50 fps to identify the specific point that the ball has been played. Therefore, it is still a guess which frame to use to then make the millimetre-based decisions that offsides often are.

Again, it's not specific to this offside, or to Liverpool of course, but it is a fundamental flaw that isn't getting enough attention. Until it's fixed, every single marginal offside is a matter of contention.

So just make the defenders line 20cm thick towards their own goal. Attacker is any point before or in the 20cm thick line they are onside.

I don't understand why they make it so complicated.
Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:16:26 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:26:18 am
So just make the defenders line 20cm thick towards their own goal. Attacker is any point before or in the 20cm thick line they are onside.

I don't understand why they make it so complicated.

Yeah potentially, I guess you're still relying on one frame being arbitrarily chosen though, so you could still have the "wrong" frame being judged.

I think drawing the lines, then rolling the footage back and forth between the possible frames works well - if the lines touch at any point it's onside.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:34:33 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:16:26 am
Yeah potentially, I guess you're still relying on one frame being arbitrarily chosen though, so you could still have the "wrong" frame being judged.

I think drawing the lines, then rolling the footage back and forth between the possible frames works well - if the lines touch at any point it's onside.

We'd get the result of that on the Tuesday after the 3pm game....takes them an age when just drawing to lines never mind rolling the footage.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 02:10:38 am
Dredging this discussion up again but I just want to clarify the issue here - I think it gets lost in all the talk about where or how thick the lines are being drawn. That doesn't really matter, the issue is that there are still a number of frames that could be chosen as the moment the ball is played.

The Premier League themselves state that they use cameras running 50 frames per second to make the offside calls. Players moving at full speed can cover about 20 cm between frames and it is extremely difficult (or impossible) at 50 fps to identify the specific point that the ball has been played. Therefore, it is still a guess which frame to use to then make the millimetre-based decisions that offsides often are.

Again, it's not specific to this offside, or to Liverpool of course, but it is a fundamental flaw that isn't getting enough attention. Until it's fixed, every single marginal offside is a matter of contention.
I made this argument as well way back in this thread. For the combined propagated error (frame, speed, camera angle and ball spin) to be 20 cm, players have to run at incredible speed (don't remember the number exactly). That doesn't happen, but there are reasonable cases where the error is a few cm and can approach 10 cm. Not nitpicking your number, your point stands. However, the main purpose of VAR is not to be correct, it is to make people believe that VAR (Hawk Eye) is correct.

Take tennis, for example - there is not arguments with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will let you believe that the error is 2.5 mm (an improvement on the previously reported 3.6 mm). But when university researchers conducted an independent test, the error was 12 mm. Hawk Eye's response: "The opinion of people who sit behind a desk and don't understand the game" (paraphrasing). Bull-fucking-shit! Why isn't Hawk Eye used on clay? Simples - because the ball leaves a mark that Hawk Eye prediction cannot match, so you can't question the technology. That is the main purpose that people often miss. Same with Goal Line technology. We all remember how many arguments have been whether the ball crossed the line or not, both going for and against any team. Now there is no argument, the ref points to the watch and that's that.

Hawk Eye achieved in tennis that what VAR is trying to achieve in football. Now, tennis Hawk Eye has many benefits: (1) uses 600 fps, if I'm not mistaken, much more than VAR, (2) has cameras aligned with lines on the court (like Goal Line), and (3) much higher ball-to-court size ratio (350-400 vs ~90). All this contributes to lower uncertainty in the estimates even before we take the ball spin out of the equation, which is an unsolved problem for Hawk Eye. 

From the very beginning I was very pro-VAR, I was OK with the three other categories in its remit, but I've always been against it's use for offsides. On-pitch triangulation would have been my preferred method. This will come. But after seeing VAR being used to split armpit hairs, I've turned against it. I still think that red card offenses and penalty decisions can be improved upon using VAR (should the referees really want to do that and not sabotage it), but offside decisions are a shamble.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
I made this argument as well way back in this thread. For the combined propagated error (frame, speed, camera angle and ball spin) to be 20 cm, players have to run at incredible speed (don't remember the number exactly). That doesn't happen, but there are reasonable cases where the error is a few cm and can approach 10 cm. Not nitpicking your number, your point stands. However, the main purpose of VAR is not to be correct, it is to make people believe that VAR (Hawk Eye) is correct.

Take tennis, for example - there is not arguments with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will let you believe that the error is 2.5 mm (an improvement on the previously reported 3.6 mm). But when university researchers conducted an independent test, the error was 12 mm. Hawk Eye's response: "The opinion of people who sit behind a desk and don't understand the game" (paraphrasing). Bull-fucking-shit! Why isn't Hawk Eye used on clay? Simples - because the ball leaves a mark that Hawk Eye prediction cannot match, so you can't question the technology. That is the main purpose that people often miss. Same with Goal Line technology. We all remember how many arguments have been whether the ball crossed the line or not, both going for and against any team. Now there is no argument, the ref points to the watch and that's that.

Hawk Eye achieved in tennis that what VAR is trying to achieve in football. Now, tennis Hawk Eye has many benefits: (1) uses 600 fps, if I'm not mistaken, much more than VAR, (2) has cameras aligned with lines on the court (like Goal Line), and (3) much higher ball-to-court size ratio (350-400 vs ~90). All this contributes to lower uncertainty in the estimates even before we take the ball spin out of the equation, which is an unsolved problem for Hawk Eye. 

From the very beginning I was very pro-VAR, I was OK with the three other categories in its remit, but I've always been against it's use for offsides. On-pitch triangulation would have been my preferred method. This will come. But after seeing VAR being used to split armpit hairs, I've turned against it. I still think that red card offenses and penalty decisions can be improved upon using VAR (should the referees really want to do that and not sabotage it), but offside decisions are a shamble.
Yes, good post, and I agree.

In additon, of course, there's the point I've regularly made that offside was never intnded to be a mm measure. The point of it is to see if a player is gaining meaningful advantage by being positioned ahead of the 2nd-to-last defender (initally it was the 3rd to last defender) when a  forward pass is made.

That doesn't require mm scrutiny; it just requires a quick look at the wide picture: ball is played; anyone obviously gaining meaningful advantage via their position with respect to the 2nd to last defender? No? Then carry on. Yes? Then stop and give a free kick.

To be fair it's not all VAR's fault. Over many years, thanks to TV, what was originally a pretty coarse, low resolution whole-player position check has grown into an ever finer, higher and higher resolution 'part of body' check. VAR has just continued that trend.

Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:16:46 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
I made this argument as well way back in this thread. For the combined propagated error (frame, speed, camera angle and ball spin) to be 20 cm, players have to run at incredible speed (don't remember the number exactly). That doesn't happen, but there are reasonable cases where the error is a few cm and can approach 10 cm. Not nitpicking your number, your point stands. However, the main purpose of VAR is not to be correct, it is to make people believe that VAR (Hawk Eye) is correct.

Take tennis, for example - there is not arguments with Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye will let you believe that the error is 2.5 mm (an improvement on the previously reported 3.6 mm). But when university researchers conducted an independent test, the error was 12 mm. Hawk Eye's response: "The opinion of people who sit behind a desk and don't understand the game" (paraphrasing). Bull-fucking-shit! Why isn't Hawk Eye used on clay? Simples - because the ball leaves a mark that Hawk Eye prediction cannot match, so you can't question the technology. That is the main purpose that people often miss. Same with Goal Line technology. We all remember how many arguments have been whether the ball crossed the line or not, both going for and against any team. Now there is no argument, the ref points to the watch and that's that.

Hawk Eye achieved in tennis that what VAR is trying to achieve in football. Now, tennis Hawk Eye has many benefits: (1) uses 600 fps, if I'm not mistaken, much more than VAR, (2) has cameras aligned with lines on the court (like Goal Line), and (3) much higher ball-to-court size ratio (350-400 vs ~90). All this contributes to lower uncertainty in the estimates even before we take the ball spin out of the equation, which is an unsolved problem for Hawk Eye. 

From the very beginning I was very pro-VAR, I was OK with the three other categories in its remit, but I've always been against it's use for offsides. On-pitch triangulation would have been my preferred method. This will come. But after seeing VAR being used to split armpit hairs, I've turned against it. I still think that red card offenses and penalty decisions can be improved upon using VAR (should the referees really want to do that and not sabotage it), but offside decisions are a shamble.

Good post and I agree with all that you've said.

What is frustrating though is that the mainstream discourse around VAR offsides doesn't consider this flaw. It's why discussions end with this:

Quote from: Wghennessy on August 22, 2021, 11:28:53 am
Because the replays show it was clearly offside?

Unless it's a clear offside, way beyond centimetres, replays don't show that it was clearly offside. Replays show that the frame that was chosen, which may or may not be the moment the ball is played, indicates offside. You yourself said
Quote
It was offside however you draw the lines. Nothing to complain here.
  ;D

Without the issue being raised and discussed we will continue to have a fundamentally flawed system with potentially legitimate goals being ruled out on the basis of arbitrary frame selection. Before anyone says it doesn't matter what we think - it does. The conversation last year was about the lines and the problems with them, the Premier League have tried to fix that problem by thickening the lines. Like you've said though, faraway, using VAR for offsides at the moment is a shambles. It continues to be, despite the amendments to line thickness.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:24:44 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:16:46 am
Good post and I agree with all that you've said.

What is frustrating though is that the mainstream discourse around VAR offsides doesn't consider this flaw. It's why discussions end with this:

You yourself said   ;D

Without the issue being raised and discussed we will continue to have a fundamentally flawed system with potentially legitimate goals being ruled out on the basis of arbitrary frame selection. Before anyone says it doesn't matter what we think - it does. The conversation last year was about the lines and the problems with them, the Premier League have tried to fix that problem by thickening the lines. Like you've said though, faraway, using VAR for offsides at the moment is a shambles. It continues to be, despite the amendments to line thickness.
Yeah, but again, what's the purpose? Making the correct call or have people believe that you did? When it comes to the correct call, we are on the same page, but I reckon that the more important part for the PGMOL is having people believe they did make the right call. That's why I said that any way you look at it it was offside. Bar the rare exceptions, that would have been been called offside pre-VAR, it would have certainly been offside last season, and it was called offside now. In my view, VAR really didn't make a difference. I'm not arguing that you were wrong, you were not, but bringing arguments against a decision that would have been called the same way regardless of the use of VAR sort of dilutes the argument against VAR.
