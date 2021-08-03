On the face of it all of the changes sound sensible. The overlapping lines should have been used from the very beginning of VAR, and obviously moving the measuring point away from the armpit was ridiculous in the first place, so even though I am glad that they are seeing sense finally, it just goes to show how badly thought out all these changes tend to be which is scandalous when you are talking about a multi-billion pound sport where these decisions can mean the difference between a title, missing out on CL, or even relegation.



I'll reserve judgement on the penalty (and general foul) severity changes until I actually see them in action. On paper it sounds good but are referees really just going to change their behaviour overnight and stop giving those ridiculously soft free-kicks to defenders whenever they are touched by an attacker, or stop giving Grealish and Kane free-kicks every time they falls over? We'll still see decisions favouring the same teams and same players, and probably it just means that Salah won't be awarded a free-kick unless someone rugby tackles him to the ground, and we won't get a penalty unless there is visible blood on our players. It'll shift the bar higher, but the bar is still going to be higher for some players compared to others.



But hey, at least this is the closest that we'll ever get to PGMOL admitting that their referees are sh*t and that they've been getting decisions wrong by the boatload over the last couple of seasons.



