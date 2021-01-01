As we've all said many times, 'clear and obvious' needs to die a very quick death. At the moment the bar is so ridiculously high that it is basically worthless, especially as it is so unevenly applied.



Last night was a classic example of the referee being conned into making a mistake, but VAR doing nothing to help him out. In real time it did look like the first defender kicked Sterling, but the replay clearly showed that there was no contact, but that there was very slight contact by the second defender. VAR seemed to take that second bit of slight contact to mean that it wasn't a clear and obvious error, but it was crying out for VAR to tell the referee to go to the monitor and have a look to see if what actually happened matched what he thought happened, and if not then give him the chance to change his decision.



What we have at the moment basically justifies players throwing themselves to the ground whenever they feel any contact whatsoever (or initiating contact) and hoping that the ref buys it, while at the same time much more obvious contact is being missed by referees but then not overturned by VAR as it isn't 'clear and obvious'.



When I look at the Sterling decision last night and compare it to the Mane penalty that we didn't get against Southampton it makes my blood boil...