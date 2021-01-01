« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 550887 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12280 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:05:23 am
Yet again Peter Walton makes a holy show of himself with his clear and obvious nonsense.

Even worse is that they pay that bellend for his insight
Offline jonnypb

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12281 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 am »
The clear and obvious error is subjective. How do they define a clear and obvious error? For something like this the ref should be asked to go and look at the incident on screen. It shouldnt be left to someone who is sitting in a cupboard and not in the pitch at that moment.
Offline Golyo

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12282 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 am »
VAR and the delay it causes to the game were sold to football fans on the premise that this exact cheating will not be allowed anymore. It's a baffling decision, no matter how you look at it. At least now UEFA should state loud and clear that VAR made a mistake. The fact they don't, tells you all you need to know. VAR is just another way to influence games, and UEFA needed England in the final badly.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

« Reply #12283 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 am »
As we've all said many times, 'clear and obvious' needs to die a very quick death.  At the moment the bar is so ridiculously high that it is basically worthless, especially as it is so unevenly applied.

Last night was a classic example of the referee being conned into making a mistake, but VAR doing nothing to help him out.  In real time it did look like the first defender kicked Sterling, but the replay clearly showed that there was no contact, but that there was very slight contact by the second defender.  VAR seemed to take that second bit of slight contact to mean that it wasn't a clear and obvious error, but it was crying out for VAR to tell the referee to go to the monitor and have a look to see if what actually happened matched what he thought happened, and if not then give him the chance to change his decision.

What we have at the moment basically justifies players throwing themselves to the ground whenever they feel any contact whatsoever (or initiating contact) and hoping that the ref buys it, while at the same time much more obvious contact is being missed by referees but then not overturned by VAR as it isn't 'clear and obvious'.

When I look at the Sterling decision last night and compare it to the Mane penalty that we didn't get against Southampton it makes my blood boil...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12284 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:10:35 am

Trying to recall his justification for Brighton's pen again because missing that was no way a clear and obvious error.


That was classic Peter Walton. He went from saying he would be amazed if VAR overturned the penalty because it wasn't a clear and obvious error, to saying that it was right to overturn the decision once it was overturned because there was contact.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12285 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 am »
What would be the harm in VAR asking him to have another look? He could still look and give the penalty. I hope that this incident leads to a change
Offline thaddeus

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12286 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 10:44:54 am
VAR and the delay it causes to the game were sold to football fans on the premise that this exact cheating will not be allowed anymore. It's a baffling decision, no matter how you look at it. At least now UEFA should state loud and clear that VAR made a mistake. The fact they don't, tells you all you need to know. VAR is just another way to influence games, and UEFA needed England in the final badly.
The commentary team knew as soon as they saw the replay that it wasn't a penalty.  They straight away started desperately repeating "it's got to be a clear and obvious error" because they knew that was the loophole that would save England.

For me it was a clear and obvious error but Lineker and Jenas thought it was a penalty (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/57758657).  Shearer was as diplomatically as possible saying it wasn't a penalty but on that very small sample then it probably fails the overturn on a "clear and obvious error threshold".  Lineker did go on to say that England are riding a wave of everything going right for a change and I'm happy to agree with him on that (my childhood memories of England games are endless injustices and misfortune but I'm starting to doubt if they were my memories or implanted by the jingoistic commentators).
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12287 on: Yesterday at 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:15:42 am
That was classic Peter Walton. He went from saying he would be amazed if VAR overturned the penalty because it wasn't a clear and obvious error, to saying that it was right to overturn the decision once it was overturned because there was contact.
And the same man has also said contact, but not enough for a pen.

He talks in fucking riddles and he either has no awareness of the massive tit he is making of himself or has so little self respect that he doesn't care.

I'm sick of people talking utter contradictory bollocks and rarely being called out over it.
Offline Red Being

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12288 on: Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm »
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12289 on: Yesterday at 04:24:01 pm »
Seldom is the question of contact properly discussed any more.
Football is basically a strange 'Three tiers of contact' sport now.

There is one set of rules for in the box, another for close to the box and a third set for general build up play. None of these levels are explained and they all exist in the 'referees good judgement' sphere of non-rules. Obviously theree no guarantees of consistency whatsoever. Referee might allow murder outside the box, but penalise every small touch in the box, or he might be very strict in general - but completely lenient inside the box. Or, and this also happens, he might switch his application of these non-rules mid-game.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12290 on: Yesterday at 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.

Still needs updating,not going back to check that Corner for Denmark which they scored from against the Czechs was a total joke & the fact that the lino was stood not 6ft away was just the icing on the cake.

The Semi should have been Eng v Czechs 
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12291 on: Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.
I think youll find that we all understand what it means, but are frustrated by the inconsistent threshold of what constitutes clear and obvious.
Im not sure anyone is disputing that VAR has been better than we are used to in the PL, but hearing Peter Walton excitedly point out that C&O was almost a loophole meaning the pen had to be given, was a reminder of how shit the VAR we have to endure is.
Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12292 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:24:52 am
The clear and obvious error is subjective. How do they define a clear and obvious error? For something like this the ref should be asked to go and look at the incident on screen. It shouldnt be left to someone who is sitting in a cupboard and not in the pitch at that moment.

The problem with fouls is they're subjective anyway a lot of the time. Some more obvious than others, but VAR has brought in the mentality of "well anywhere else on the pitch and it's a foul" so defenders can't even breathe on an attacker now in the box. Put a leg out and the attacker will go over it "well there was contact". Sterling actually said after the game, that it was a foul because he touched his leg. That's his mentality.

How often do you see a room of pundits arguing with each other over whether it was a penalty or not and none of them can agree. It's rarely clear or obvious, if VAR has to check it. Sometimes the ref has fucked up (i.e. Coady's dive against us) and other times you get bullshit overturns like Brighton or Sheff United with us last season.

End result is there's more pens now than ever and players are coached how to dive, yet great goals are ruled out for pubic hair offsides. Both down to a bullshit system called VAR.
Offline Ray K

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12293 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:29:26 pm
Still needs updating,not going back to check that Corner for Denmark which they scored from against the Czechs was a total joke & the fact that the lino was stood not 6ft away was just the icing on the cake.

The Semi should have been Eng v Czechs 
Did I miss the Czechs getting a 2nd goal, or are you just talking bollocks?
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12294 on: Yesterday at 09:35:37 pm »
Fwiw..the commentary team on Univision thought it was not a penalty. But what do Mexicans know..😛
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12295 on: Today at 06:09:07 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
Did I miss the Czechs getting a 2nd goal, or are you just talking bollocks?

They were all over them and were by far the better side.

Wasn't a corner was it ?
