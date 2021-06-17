« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 17, 2021, 03:13:41 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 17, 2021, 02:58:37 pm
I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Sterling v city in 2013/14 is a clear error, wasn't close to being offside

Mane at Goodison, Salah at Brighton, Jota at home to Villa all should have been left to the on field decision (no idea if the linesman flagged or not for any of them) instead of allowing someone sat in a portacabin to manipulate the lines in tight calls
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 17, 2021, 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 17, 2021, 02:58:37 pm
I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Coady getting a pen at Anfield last season.

The point with offsides is the  binary argument holds less traction once they start fucking about with lines.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 17, 2021, 03:23:56 pm

This from a World Cup Qualifying match was farcical - in the 2nd video below, VAR actually draws the lines across the pitch... and still told the referee to disallow the goal for offside:-

Rodríguez disallowed goal for Uruguay on 24' (VAR - offside; WTF!?!) - https://streamable.com/v5k1o8 & https://twitter.com/diegogodin/status/1400613291588792327


CONMEBOL did later suspend the VAR official and referee for disallowing the above goal.




a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 17, 2021, 03:31:03 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 17, 2021, 03:13:41 pm
Sterling v city in 2013/14 is a clear error, wasn't close to being offside

Mane at Goodison, Salah at Brighton, Jota at home to Villa all should have been left to the on field decision (no idea if the linesman flagged or not for any of them) instead of allowing someone sat in a portacabin to manipulate the lines in tight calls


Quote from: Fromola on June 17, 2021, 03:16:32 pm
Coady getting a pen at Anfield last season.

The point with offsides is the  binary argument holds less traction once they start fucking about with lines.



Neither of you are getting it.

Agree or disagree with something all you want, you have to come up with an alternative that is fairly watertight that can be written down. Most decisions in football can be left in a subjective setting, as there are generally too many unique factors to take into account (and we're seeing the trouble that that is causing with the handball law). However at its core, offside is completely binary. It is or isn't. It is a fact, one way or another.

The problem we all have is that bringing it down to the millimetres is spoiling things for everyone. The only options seem to be to lose VAR on offside completely (but then it couldn't get involved in the glaringly obvious ones), let someone eyeball a video replay, or have a bigger margin of error (thicker lines with on field decision sticking).
The first option seems silly because then what else should VAR not be involved with?
The 2nd option I like the idea of, but it's really subjective and liable to be as bad as what we have now because what looks obviously offside to one person will not do so to another. It'll be just as bad as lines being sometimes drawn from an elbow and other times it being ignored.
The third option, thicker lines seems to offer a fact based decision that includes the margin of error that we all would rather have.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 18, 2021, 07:49:45 pm
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 18, 2021, 08:02:19 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2021, 07:49:45 pm
If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 18, 2021, 08:11:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2021, 07:49:45 pm
If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 18, 2021, 10:42:10 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2021, 07:49:45 pm
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
I respectfully disagree. Lovren knew the player was behind him yet he showed no restraint flinging his elbow about, to the point where the follow through seemed almost deliberate... like he was trying to leave something in there. Am sure there was no an intention to cause that much damage, but he did fling his arms outwards a bit too forcefully. Anywhere else on the pitch this is a foul. Intention has nothing to do with it in the end, but to me it's at least debatable that the way he threw his elbow backwards could've been restrained a bit. He could've kept it closer to his body on the descent.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 18, 2021, 11:14:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2021, 07:49:45 pm
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.

Reminds me of the time one of our players (was it Skrtel?) was standing and literally in mid swing to kick the ball, an opponent comes from nowhere and plants his leg between ball and foot. Inevitably our player kicks the leg and he gets sent off for deliberately kicking an opponent, despite the fact he clearly had no idea the player was there or that he was about to put his foot right in the way.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 12:24:00 am
Quote from: Agent99 on June 18, 2021, 08:11:34 pm

Fucking hell. What's the story behind that? Did the guy in red get away with it?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 12:26:43 am
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 12:29:48 am
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 06:42:21 am
Quote from: Morgana on June 18, 2021, 10:42:10 pm
I respectfully disagree. Lovren knew the player was behind him yet he showed no restraint flinging his elbow about, to the point where the follow through seemed almost deliberate... like he was trying to leave something in there. Am sure there was no an intention to cause that much damage, but he did fling his arms outwards a bit too forcefully. Anywhere else on the pitch this is a foul. Intention has nothing to do with it in the end, but to me it's at least debatable that the way he threw his elbow backwards could've been restrained a bit. He could've kept it closer to his body on the descent.

I can only presume you've never played football. Or jumped, for that matter.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 02:08:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 19, 2021, 06:42:21 am
I can only presume you've never played football. Or jumped, for that matter.

There's no chance whatsoever that anyone claiming Lovren done that deliberately and it's a definite penalty has the same opinion if its van Dijk doing it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 19, 2021, 03:58:41 pm
Fucking shite. Should just get rid of it altogether.

Absolutely no surprise it's an English referee fucking up. Useless c*nt.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2175938?sf246962218=1

Four new refs, not a single one from Manchester :o
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
That John Brooks was the linesman who told the Arsenal and City players to go and applaud the fans, around the time ticket price increases was a hot topic.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:21:24 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2175938?sf246962218=1

Four new refs, not a single one from Manchester :o

Why is Michael Dawson pretending to be a ref called John Brooks?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:34:28 pm
Just seen this on the match thread:

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:38:14 pm
Tričkovski (North Macedonia) goal disallowed for offside 9 - https://streamable.com/9fauim

Have they shown the lines later on? Looks comfortably onside to me.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2175938?sf246962218=1

Four new refs, not a single one from Manchester :o

Don't suppose any of the over 50's Thai brothel crew have retired?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:28 pm
Just seen this on the match thread:

Have they shown the lines later on? Looks comfortably onside to me.

Linesmen are just putting the flag up now even when it's level or just tight. Purely a consequence of VAR.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:51:18 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:28 pm
Just seen this on the match thread:

Have they shown the lines later on? Looks comfortably onside to me.

I didn't see the game mate, though found this (not too sure on the positioning of the blue offside line - should be a little more to the right of the Dutch defender's boot?)...



or https://twitter.com/MacedonianFooty/status/1407008795524583425/photo/1 - for a larger image

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
That John Brooks was the linesman who told the Arsenal and City players to go and applaud the fans, around the time ticket price increases was a hot topic.
He did the line for some of my Uni of Liverpool matches. Shows the progress you can make if you keep at it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:51:18 pm
I didn't see the game mate, though found this (not too sure on the positioning of the blue offside line - should be a little more to the right of the Dutch defender's boot?)...



or https://twitter.com/MacedonianFooty/status/1407008795524583425/photo/1 - for a larger image



Fair enough, thanks!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm

Romelu Lukaku disallowed goal on 65' (VAR - offside) - https://www.gsoccer.xyz/p/fin-bel.html?m=1 & www.clippituser.tv/c/xlelzl & https://streamable.com/bzohng




^ https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1407071964938878983 - for a larger image




^ https://twitter.com/hellwelovespurs/status/1407072661818298369 - for a larger image


Seems VAR used a later image to determine offside? Seems the ball has already been played to me in this image below...

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:16:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm
Romelu Lukaku disallowed goal on 65' (VAR - offside) - https://www.gsoccer.xyz/p/fin-bel.html?m=1 & www.clippituser.tv/c/xlelzl & https://streamable.com/bzohng




^ https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1407071964938878983 - for a larger image




^ https://twitter.com/hellwelovespurs/status/1407072661818298369 - for a larger image


Seems VAR used a later image to determine offside? Seems the ball has already been played to me in this image below...



Doesn't look like the ball has yet been played in the 1st image.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:21:44 pm
Lukaku's boot is a shade past the Finnish player. Millimeters in it and I personally think it's shit but if they're going by the absolute letter of the law then it's offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
His boot is more or less in line with the defenders boot. Defender is in a kind of squat position so really, his arse looks to be playing Lukaku on. Either way, hes gained no advantage there. Ergo, var is arse.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:21:44 pm
Lukaku's boot is a shade past the Finnish player. Millimeters in it and I personally think it's shit but if they're going by the absolute letter of the law then it's offside.
Except that frame was taken after the ball was played, so we'll never actually know if it was on or off at the time it was really played.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Except that frame was taken after the ball was played, so we'll never actually know if it was on or off at the time it was really played.

The first frame above is before De Bruyne hits the ball. Definitely not as the ball leaves his foot. The second frame shows nothing as we've no idea if De Bruyne has played the ball yet.

Although having said that, the offside law states

Quote
*The first point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball should be used

Is that a new addition?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
The first frame above is before De Bruyne hits the ball. Definitely not as the ball leaves his foot. The second frame shows nothing as we've no idea if De Bruyne has played the ball yet.

Although having said that, the offside law states

Is that a new addition?
They showed the frame more closely on BBC and the ball has 100% left his foot.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 12:21:46 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
Although having said that, the offside law states

Is that a new addition?

No mate - the 'The first point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball should be used' was introduced for the 2017/18 season -  https://nachspielzeiten.de/en/law-11-offside-en


Why VAR chose to use an image to decide an offside call... where the ball was already in motion (and after the first point of play or touch) - seemingly well after... is a mistake.

A pretty big one at that - even when talking about differing frames of an image. Good job these officials don't have to answer or explain themselves to anyone ;)

a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
