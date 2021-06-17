« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 545609 times)

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12240 on: June 17, 2021, 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 17, 2021, 02:58:37 pm
I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Sterling v city in 2013/14 is a clear error, wasn't close to being offside

Mane at Goodison, Salah at Brighton, Jota at home to Villa all should have been left to the on field decision (no idea if the linesman flagged or not for any of them) instead of allowing someone sat in a portacabin to manipulate the lines in tight calls
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12241 on: June 17, 2021, 03:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on June 17, 2021, 02:58:37 pm
I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Coady getting a pen at Anfield last season.

The point with offsides is the  binary argument holds less traction once they start fucking about with lines.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12242 on: June 17, 2021, 03:23:56 pm »

This from a World Cup Qualifying match was farcical - in the 2nd video below, VAR actually draws the lines across the pitch... and still told the referee to disallow the goal for offside:-

Rodríguez disallowed goal for Uruguay on 24' (VAR - offside; WTF!?!) - https://streamable.com/v5k1o8 & https://twitter.com/diegogodin/status/1400613291588792327


CONMEBOL did later suspend the VAR official and referee for disallowing the above goal.




« Last Edit: June 17, 2021, 03:33:18 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12243 on: June 17, 2021, 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 17, 2021, 03:13:41 pm
Sterling v city in 2013/14 is a clear error, wasn't close to being offside

Mane at Goodison, Salah at Brighton, Jota at home to Villa all should have been left to the on field decision (no idea if the linesman flagged or not for any of them) instead of allowing someone sat in a portacabin to manipulate the lines in tight calls


Quote from: Fromola on June 17, 2021, 03:16:32 pm
Coady getting a pen at Anfield last season.

The point with offsides is the  binary argument holds less traction once they start fucking about with lines.



Neither of you are getting it.

Agree or disagree with something all you want, you have to come up with an alternative that is fairly watertight that can be written down. Most decisions in football can be left in a subjective setting, as there are generally too many unique factors to take into account (and we're seeing the trouble that that is causing with the handball law). However at its core, offside is completely binary. It is or isn't. It is a fact, one way or another.

The problem we all have is that bringing it down to the millimetres is spoiling things for everyone. The only options seem to be to lose VAR on offside completely (but then it couldn't get involved in the glaringly obvious ones), let someone eyeball a video replay, or have a bigger margin of error (thicker lines with on field decision sticking).
The first option seems silly because then what else should VAR not be involved with?
The 2nd option I like the idea of, but it's really subjective and liable to be as bad as what we have now because what looks obviously offside to one person will not do so to another. It'll be just as bad as lines being sometimes drawn from an elbow and other times it being ignored.
The third option, thicker lines seems to offer a fact based decision that includes the margin of error that we all would rather have.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12244 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,130
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12245 on: Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.

Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12246 on: Yesterday at 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12247 on: Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.
I respectfully disagree. Lovren knew the player was behind him yet he showed no restraint flinging his elbow about, to the point where the follow through seemed almost deliberate... like he was trying to leave something in there. Am sure there was no an intention to cause that much damage, but he did fling his arms outwards a bit too forcefully. Anywhere else on the pitch this is a foul. Intention has nothing to do with it in the end, but to me it's at least debatable that the way he threw his elbow backwards could've been restrained a bit. He could've kept it closer to his body on the descent.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12248 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
VAR works.. until it doesn't. That decision in the Czechia Vs Croatia was one of the craziest there has been. Lovren heads the ball, Schtik, coming from behind Lovren and also with his arm raised, heads Lovren's elbow. Absolutely no one on the pitch even considered the possibility of it being a penalty.

If that carries on, the next form of gamesmanship to creep into the game will be attackers deliberately going into defenders elbows.

Reminds me of the time one of our players (was it Skrtel?) was standing and literally in mid swing to kick the ball, an opponent comes from nowhere and plants his leg between ball and foot. Inevitably our player kicks the leg and he gets sent off for deliberately kicking an opponent, despite the fact he clearly had no idea the player was there or that he was about to put his foot right in the way.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,421
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12249 on: Today at 12:24:00 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:11:34 pm

Fucking hell. What's the story behind that? Did the guy in red get away with it?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,360
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12250 on: Today at 12:26:43 am »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,421
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12252 on: Today at 06:42:21 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm
I respectfully disagree. Lovren knew the player was behind him yet he showed no restraint flinging his elbow about, to the point where the follow through seemed almost deliberate... like he was trying to leave something in there. Am sure there was no an intention to cause that much damage, but he did fling his arms outwards a bit too forcefully. Anywhere else on the pitch this is a foul. Intention has nothing to do with it in the end, but to me it's at least debatable that the way he threw his elbow backwards could've been restrained a bit. He could've kept it closer to his body on the descent.

I can only presume you've never played football. Or jumped, for that matter.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Up
« previous next »
 