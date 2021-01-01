« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 537276 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:26:42 pm
Automated offsides could be in use in Premier League by 2023 after success of secret trials

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/automated-offsides-could-be-in-use-in-premier-league-by-2023-after-success-of-secret-trials-9xmmtt3d2?

So that's two more ruined seasons before they wait to see if this works.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:32:12 pm
So that's two more ruined seasons before they wait to see if this works.

Maybe the "secret trials" were actually the Liverpool games with the controversial offside decisions so this is the standard we can expect going forward?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Or we just use the refs, and invest the tech money in more refs and training them better.

Fuck VAR and any tech other than goal line.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
Maybe the "secret trials" were actually the Liverpool games with the controversial offside decisions so this is the standard we can expect going forward?
Maybe they will hard code a check in the software:
" if forward is Liverpool player
    then OFFSIDE......"   
 "If forward is manchester united player
  then PENALTY...."     :)
