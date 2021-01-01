Automated offsides could be in use in Premier League by 2023 after success of secret trialshttps://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/automated-offsides-could-be-in-use-in-premier-league-by-2023-after-success-of-secret-trials-9xmmtt3d2?
So that's two more ruined seasons before they wait to see if this works.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Maybe the "secret trials" were actually the Liverpool games with the controversial offside decisions so this is the standard we can expect going forward?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]