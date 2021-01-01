The real problem isn't the VAR technology, it isn't even the referees, it's PGMOL. That doesn't mean that the VAR technology doesn't have serious issues (which frame to use, where to draw the lines, how to judge centre of gravity, when to use slow-motion, etc), or that the referees aren't incompetent, but ultimately PGMOL oversees both of these aspects and has control of how the rules of the game are interpreted and how VAR should be used. Most importantly, it also oversees the performance of the referees and the consistency of the application of the laws and VAR.



PGMOL has no interest in actually assessing referees and ensuring consistency, instead it does everything in its power to protect them and tell the world that VAR and referees are doing a very good job thank you very much.



Look at the absolute sh*t show that was handball this season. By my count we had three different interpretations of the handball rule this season, yet the actual rule itself hasn't changed once. How can that be? How can things 'even themselves out over a season' if the rules that are being applied change during the season? And don't get me started on how they decided to 'change their interpretation' of the offside law after the Man City goal vs Villa was awarded, rather than just admit that the referees and VAR f*cked it up.



If PGMOL had any interest in improving the consistency and quality of referees and VAR then they would issue a public report every week assessing the decisions made and explaining whether or not they were correct. Think Ref Watch on Sky Sports or Dale Johnson's weekly VAR review, but something actually coming from PGMOL, but rather than just siding with the referee and saying it 'wasn't clear and obvious' they actually said what the decision should have been and this set a benchmark for the rest of the season for VAR to follow.



Let's look at the most recent VAR overturn for a Man Utd penalty. The defender slides in to get the ball, misses it and then the trailing leg clearly catches the Utd player and he goes down. VAR decides that is a clear and obvious error by the referee and suggests a review and ultimately that a penalty be awarded. Fine, but in that case why was that process not followed for the foul on Mane against Southampton which was more of a foul than the one for Utd? How are we or referees meant to know what is correct and what isn't if PGMOL never actually tell us? That was just one example but there have been probably hundreds this season where what happens in one game doesn't happen in another for an identical incident. They can't both be right, so tell us which one was wrong!



Even better, tell us before the season starts what should be considered a foul and what shouldn't, what should be handball and what shouldn't, and when an incident should be reviewed and when it shouldn't. Publish example videos where they show examples of various types of handball that will be given, and examples of when handball won't be given. Ditto for penalties and penalty overturns, red card tackles, interfering with play for offsides, etc etc. That way no one goes into the season guessing and when an incident happens we can compare it to the guidance rather than people just saying 'it's subjective'. Things don't need to be subjective with VAR because we have a chance to look at them again from multiple angles, we're not asking referees to make split second decisions anymore!



And if they want to really go one better, how about they look at every VAR offside decision and decide whether the decision was correct or not? Get the experts to re-look at the video and using the same technology (and more time) get the best possible judgement and compare it to the actual decision. How many of those offsides by a couple of cm were wrong because the wrong part of the body was used, the wrong frame was used, or the wrong centre of gravity line was used? The obvious answer is that they don't want to do this because the results would cause an outcry when they admit that they got things wrong and their system that they use to make mm perfect decisions is flawed.



So instead we will rinse and repeat next season. More inconsistency, more lack of accountability, more mistakes, and more frustrated fans in the ground who don't have a clue what is going on and whether or not they can celebrate a goal or penalty award.



Billions of pounds spent on players, hundreds of millions invested in coaching and top notch facilities, sports scientists and analysts employed to maximise on-field performance, and then all ruined because PGMOL appoints David Coote to referee and puts Lee Mason on VAR. It's like buying a Ferrari and then running it on four space saver spare wheels.