Not necessarily removed, but they definitely need to operate separately. Having the same bad referee's operating VAR as those on the pitch just doubles the problem. And worse, you can tell from the more recent decisions that their confidence is just shot on VAR and they've second guessed themselves into not having a clue.



VAR should have a separate lot of referee's that are trained to within an inch of their lives as to what are right and wrong decisions. The process needs to be made as objective as is possible to avoid the ridiculous "clear and obvious" excuses and a clear lack of consistency.



I agree that just having a separate organization running VAR would be a better option than the status quo, but I think we also just need to address how bad the referees actually are in this country, and that buck stops with PGMOL. They are incompetent on the field, incompetent off it (VAR), and worst of all the organization itself does everything it can to back up its members rather than admit their flaws and mistakes.