VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Barneylfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11880 on: April 25, 2021, 12:21:18 am
« Reply #11880 on: April 25, 2021, 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: Lad on April 24, 2021, 07:58:17 pm
Striker shoots goalie saves but ball smashes into his arm from less than a yard away. I'm sorry it may technically be 'the rules' now but what a load of shite, how can the guy avoid the rebound.

If that was against us this place would be in meltdown.

It wouldnt be in meltdown, as that's what the law states and has done for 2 seasons now. It's fucking shite, but it is what it is.
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
Reply #11881 on: April 25, 2021, 01:11:50 am
« Reply #11881 on: April 25, 2021, 01:11:50 am »
That's the first goal all season chalked off for attacking hand ball.  It's not a big deal and Newcastle ended up scoring anyway.  The bigger issue is PGMOL and off-side calls.  It affects every game for the worse.
y2w902

  
  
  
  
Reply #11882 on: April 25, 2021, 02:28:09 am
« Reply #11882 on: April 25, 2021, 02:28:09 am »
We had a goal ruled out for that when the ball hit Firmino on the arm on the half way line before he played it through on goal to someone else (maybe Mo, can't remember now).
Guz-kop

  
  
  
  
Reply #11883 on: April 25, 2021, 08:57:18 am
« Reply #11883 on: April 25, 2021, 08:57:18 am »
Yup against spurs when Bobby was actually being fouled by Dier
Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11884 on: April 25, 2021, 09:23:16 am
« Reply #11884 on: April 25, 2021, 09:23:16 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on April 25, 2021, 08:57:18 am
Yup against spurs when Bobby was actually being fouled by Dier

Didn't it bounce off of Dier's arm first?
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11885 on: April 25, 2021, 10:04:28 am
« Reply #11885 on: April 25, 2021, 10:04:28 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on April 25, 2021, 08:57:18 am
Yup against spurs when Bobby was actually being fouled by Dier

Yep Dier pushed him so that he handballed it.

Funnily enough yesterday the attacker was fouled and also pushed on it.

I actually disagreed that the goal was disallowed. Should have stood.

It's the niggly decisions that have fucked us over all season
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11886 on: April 26, 2021, 12:10:37 am
« Reply #11886 on: April 26, 2021, 12:10:37 am »
I'm going to go against the flow and say I don't mind that goal being ruled out. As football is very specifically a non-handling game, right back to its inception and the original distinguishing intent and identity, it's probably right to say a hand or arm should play no part in a goal, even if it is accidental or the player knew nothing about it.

For non-goal incidents accident or inability to avoid are fair mitigation, but probably not for a goal. As ever, consistency is important, of course.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11887 on: April 26, 2021, 12:13:42 am
« Reply #11887 on: April 26, 2021, 12:13:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 26, 2021, 12:10:37 am
I'm going to go against the flow and say I don't mind that goal being ruled out. As football is very specifically a non-handling game, right back to its inception and the original distinguishing intent and identity, it's probably right to say a hand or arm should play no part in a goal, even if it is accidental or the player knew nothing about it.

For non-goal incidents accident or inability to avoid are fair mitigation, but probably not for a goal. As ever, consistency is important, of course.
Would you then say that if it was a reversed situation and the ball hit the defender's arm, neatly tucked close to the body the same way, that it would be a penalty? Exactly the same situation (no outstretched arm, not discussing a natural or unnatural position) but reversed.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11888 on: April 26, 2021, 12:20:00 am
« Reply #11888 on: April 26, 2021, 12:20:00 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 26, 2021, 12:13:42 am
Would you then say that if it was a reversed situation and the ball hit the defender's arm, neatly tucked close to the body the same way, that it would be a penalty? Exactly the same situation (no outstretched arm, not discussing a natural or unnatural position) but reversed.
I think I already answered that - they key point here is 'goal'. Goals are the very centre and heartbeat of football, everything else is an adjunct. As the founders of the game made a conscious point of distinguishing association football from any of the various handling versions of the game, I (personally) feel it makes sense that a hand or arm should play no part in a goal. Anything else can entertain more leniancy.

I appreciate this is probably a minority view, and I'm cool with that. I've never agreed with the 'it's exactly the same as...' argument either, so I don't really think comparing to a defender in a penalty situation has much relevence to this. 
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11889 on: April 26, 2021, 12:25:16 am
« Reply #11889 on: April 26, 2021, 12:25:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 26, 2021, 12:20:00 am
I think I already answered that - they key point here is 'goal'. Goals are the very centre and heartbeat of football, everything else is an adjunct. As the founders of the game made a conscious point of distinguishing association football from any of the various handling versions of the game, I (personally) feel it makes sense that a hand or arm should play no part in a goal. Anything else can entertain more leniancy.

I appreciate this is probably a minority view, and I'm cool with that. I've never agreed with the 'it's exactly the same as...' argument either, so I don't really think comparing to a defender in a penalty situation has much relevence to this. 
For me, the most important thing is the equality of the law for everyone - defenders and attackers. You make that distinction by the outcome - a goal. Fair enough then, I just don't agree that the goal should supersede equality. 
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11890 on: April 26, 2021, 01:11:48 am
« Reply #11890 on: April 26, 2021, 01:11:48 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 26, 2021, 12:25:16 am
For me, the most important thing is the equality of the law for everyone - defenders and attackers. You make that distinction by the outcome - a goal. Fair enough then, I just don't agree that the goal should supersede equality. 

To add to Ghost Towns post..

A goal scored through a handball, accidental or not, should not stand. However, i would add the handball must be by the goal scorer or as a direct assist by the attacking team to eliminate the Firmino type decision.

As for an accidental handball by a defender inside the box not being a penalty, this is equitable as it stands. As an explanation the attacking team still has a chance to score from open play after the deflection. And many times they still get shot off which results in no goal. Hard luck that but no second chance through a penalty, imho.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11891 on: April 26, 2021, 01:55:40 am
« Reply #11891 on: April 26, 2021, 01:55:40 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 26, 2021, 01:11:48 am
To add to Ghost Towns post..

A goal scored through a handball, accidental or not, should not stand. However, i would add the handball must be by the goal scorer or as a direct assist by the attacking team to eliminate the Firmino type decision.

As for an accidental handball by a defender inside the box not being a penalty, this is equitable as it stands. As an explanation the attacking team still has a chance to score from open play after the deflection. And many times they still get shot off which results in no goal. Hard luck that but no second chance through a penalty, imho.
To me though that looks like the "hand ball" is one-directional. And not only that, but it benefits the defender, not the attacker, whereas the spirit of the law is to benefit the attacker (e.g., the pre-VAR offside rule if in line).

Again, I'm not talking about "hand of God", Thierry Henry's goal against Scotland and such blatant use of the hand, but even a settle motion to make yourself bigger if you can't properly judge the ball path, or if you put your arm close to the body to trap the ball "at the chest", etc., goals from all such incidents should be ruled out. Even unintentional events that helped the attacker score should be ruled out if it would not have been a goal if the arm was not there (like a deflection). But when the arm is tucked in and it's position does not change the outcome, I think it's wrong to penalize the attacker. The disallowed goal against us was such an example - if the arm was behind his back and the ball hit his chest, he would have still scored. If the arm deflected the ball unintentionally, e.g., away from the keeper, then the goal shouldn't be counted.

There is always going to be grey area in such definitions, I just don't like the current ones. They were made to help a bunch of incompetent referees make better decision on paper, and the game isn't getting any better and the referees aren't getting any smarter.
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11892 on: April 26, 2021, 09:35:11 am
« Reply #11892 on: April 26, 2021, 09:35:11 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 26, 2021, 01:11:48 am
To add to Ghost Towns post..

A goal scored through a handball, accidental or not, should not stand. However, i would add the handball must be by the goal scorer or as a direct assist by the attacking team to eliminate the Firmino type decision.



From next season the goal will stand if someone other than the player who handles it then scores.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11893 on: April 26, 2021, 11:11:16 am
« Reply #11893 on: April 26, 2021, 11:11:16 am »
It's just nuts that a defender can handball it onto an attackers arm who can then handball it in the exact same way and the attacker will be the one punished.
HomesickRed

  
  
  
Reply #11894 on: April 26, 2021, 02:00:34 pm
« Reply #11894 on: April 26, 2021, 02:00:34 pm »
MOTD totally glossed over the Luke Shaw potential handball yesterday. Was there anything in that?
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11895 on: April 26, 2021, 02:35:24 pm
« Reply #11895 on: April 26, 2021, 02:35:24 pm »
West Ham appealing Balbuena's red. Good luck with that.
RobinHood

  
  
  
  
Reply #11896 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 26, 2021, 02:35:24 pm
West Ham appealing Balbuena's red. Good luck with that.

They won, its been overturned.
Barneylfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11897 on: Today at 01:03:14 pm
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 01:03:14 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 12:58:48 pm
They won, its been overturned.

So, the VAR suggested the ref looked at it, the ref went and looked at it and sent him off, and now it has been decided it was the wrong decision. West Ham may not have got anything out of the game, but they had a far better chance of doing so with 11 men on the pitch instead of 10. It was clear as day in real time and in all the slow mo replays that it shouldn't have been a red card, yet VAR and a ref fucked it, and with it fucked any chance of West Ham getting something from what could be a pivotal game.
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Reply #11898 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm
« Reply #11898 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 12:58:48 pm
They won, its been overturned.

Not the first time this has happened either. It's been said already, why not put the people who deal with these appeals on VAR duty?

Also, what does this tell us about the referees? If they can watch an incident on video and still come to the wrong decision, why do they never face any sanctions?
