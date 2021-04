Would you then say that if it was a reversed situation and the ball hit the defender's arm, neatly tucked close to the body the same way, that it would be a penalty? Exactly the same situation (no outstretched arm, not discussing a natural or unnatural position) but reversed.



I think I already answered that - they key point here is 'goal'. Goals are the very centre and heartbeat of football, everything else is an adjunct. As the founders of the game made a conscious point of distinguishing association football from any of the various handling versions of the game, I (personally) feel it makes sense that a hand or arm should play no part in a goal. Anything else can entertain more leniancy.I appreciate this is probably a minority view, and I'm cool with that. I've never agreed with the 'it's exactly the same as...' argument either, so I don't really think comparing to a defender in a penalty situation has much relevence to this.