VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11800 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 am
Crooks can talk some absolute shite at times but hes spot on there. What is there to hide?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11801 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 am
You know things are fucking bad when Garth Crooks is making sense.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11802 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:36:12 am
Crooks can talk some absolute shite at times but hes spot on there. What is there to hide?
When I started reading your post I thought you were referring to PGMOL giving some explanation :)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11803 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 am
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 09:44:46 am
When I started reading your post I thought you were referring to PGMOL giving some explanation :)
Can't be. Those crooks ALWAYS talk absolute shite
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11804 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 am
Yep, I keep hearing they have access to different technology than what gets shown. But no explanation of why we can't see that technology and how it makes sense they're showing us something different
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11805 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
haha so who is drawing the stupid and meaningless lines on the screens we do see, whilst they are using super secret asskick technology to make the 100% correct decisions.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11806 on: Yesterday at 12:03:20 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:26:17 am
VAR is just not value for money. Causes more controversy than it saves. If there was a way they can use the money they're wasting on it to instead get a higher standard of refereeing. More money into at grass level, recruitment, training. It would be much better use of money. And it would have an impact on all levels of football not just the elite.

Not happening like but

Constant talk in the media/with the authorities of how to refine VAR. Never any question of just getting rid of the thing and leaving the game as it was.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11807 on: Yesterday at 12:10:33 pm
I think that PGMOL and the Premier League need to issue a definitive statement about the West Brom goal, and that statement needs to 100% say that VAR got that decision wrong.  If they instead don't comment or release a statement backing up the decision of VAR then it will make them an even bigger laughing stock than they already are.

Honestly, how can an organisation say on one hand that their technology and VARs are accurate enough to be able to decide that Jota's sleeve is offside one day and overturn the on-field decision, but the very same weekend say that the technology can't allow them to overturn a clearly incorrect decision to the naked eye?

This also calls into question two other issues in my mind:

1. As we have seen lately VAR seem to only be using the detailed lines for very tight calls, and instead are using single horizontal lines on the screen to make decisions which are more clear cut.  This is a good thing as it speeds up the time to make decisions.  However, a few of those decisions were probably just as tight as the West Brom call yesterday, so I don't understand why they are now insisting on using the detailed lines.  The decision to rule Son onside against us in our 2-1 win earlier in December was one obvious example.

2. VAR were happy to overrule the on-field decision and allow Leicester's equalizer against us in the 3-1 defeat, and yet there is no way that they could have been 100% certain that they had the correct position for Firmino's boot given the camera angle that they used and number of bodies in the way.  So if suddenly they are not going to make calls unless they have conclusive angles then that seems to be a change in policy.

But of course worse still is that this wasn't an isolated incident and no fewer than 5 different games were potentially ruined by stupid VAR calls over the weekend: 

1. The decision to call the Wolves player offside by a few mm against Fulham (his arm was offside...)
2. The similar decision to disallow Firmino's goal due to Jota being a few mm offside (again, his arm...)
3. The clear penalty and red card that wasn't given when the Burnley player kicked a Newcastle player in the head
4. The decision to disallow the Utd goal for the 'foul' on Son
5. The West Brom debacle

I mean seriously, how far does this have to go until the PL, the clubs, the players, or the broadcasters stand up for the game and declare that VAR and PGMOL are not fit for purpose?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11808 on: Yesterday at 12:16:37 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
haha so who is drawing the stupid and meaningless lines on the screens we do see, whilst they are using super secret asskick technology to make the 100% correct decisions.

We see them as they are doing it, the lines are thickened up for telly, but the fine one we see initially, when they first start drawing the offside, is the one the refs use

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1488423
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11809 on: Yesterday at 12:24:36 pm
I think it was Al that said there are some magical lines that the VAR has access to, which are far more decisive than what we see as fans and that we absolutely shouldnt question any offside decision with VAR because its 'impossible for it to be wrong'





It'd be interesting to see the actual VAR lines on that
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11810 on: Yesterday at 12:29:26 pm
After the latest shitshow and the usual contradictory justifications so neatly covered by the Doctor above, surely what must be clear to all is that Riley is not fit to run PGMOL and his position is untenable.

I'm not naive enough to think that all problems would disappear with his removal, but it is clear that there is zero trust in PGMOL and VAR and his presence has the potential to undermine any improvements that are subsequently suggested.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11811 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:24:36 pm
I think it was Al that said there are some magical lines that the VAR has access to, which are far more decisive than what we see as fans and that we absolutely shouldnt question any offside decision with VAR because its 'impossible for it to be wrong'





It'd be interesting to see the actual VAR lines on that

Its nothing more special than thinner lines, one pixel wide, that they overlay the thick lines on for telly purposes


Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11812 on: Today at 12:27:12 am
Quote from: Illmatic on April 12, 2021, 11:50:20 pm
Villa's 4th just before half time in the 7-2 looked way off the check was very quick too. Check it out below:

This is a very good article if you have not read it already but in the first of the three video's 6 min 18 seconds in you'll see Watkins looked offside when the free kick was struck.   

https://tomkinstimes.com/2021/03/a-damning-indictment-of-english-referees-regarding-foreign-players/

One of these days Tomkins will write an article that isn't 90% waffle and I will be over the moon with joy.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11813 on: Today at 02:21:56 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:24:36 pm
I think it was Al that said there are some magical lines that the VAR has access to, which are far more decisive than what we see as fans and that we absolutely shouldnt question any offside decision with VAR because its 'impossible for it to be wrong'





It'd be interesting to see the actual VAR lines on that

It isn't special lines.

Each ground that has VAR is 3D mapped. What you see on screen is a 2D representation.

The technology is there to have automatic decisions that rely on the cameras, the 3D mapping and the software. It was PGMOL who insisted on its officials deciding on where the line is drawn. So that the officials were not undermined.

PGMOL decided to bring human error in to the equation.

Personally I think the more we remove human error from the equation the better.

However, some posters seem to want to go back to the bad old days and give the person who couldn't even identify the correct player to draw the line against, gets even more power.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11814 on: Today at 07:49:22 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:21:56 am
It isn't special lines.

Each ground that has VAR is 3D mapped. What you see on screen is a 2D representation.

The technology is there to have automatic decisions that rely on the cameras, the 3D mapping and the software. It was PGMOL who insisted on its officials deciding on where the line is drawn. So that the officials were not undermined.

PGMOL decided to bring human error in to the equation.

Personally I think the more we remove human error from the equation the better.

However, some posters seem to want to go back to the bad old days and give the person who couldn't even identify the correct player to draw the line against, gets even more power.
100% automation when the technology is nowhere near 100% accurate would be a very bad thing. Having a robot disallow perfectly good goals is not my idea of entertainment.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11815 on: Today at 08:32:27 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:21:56 am
However, some posters seem to want to go back to the bad old days and give the person who couldn't even identify the correct player to draw the line against, gets even more power.

You mean the way the game has always been played and officiated? The way it still is if I watch an EFL match, a non league match or a game down the park.

Football seemed to manage okay without VAR since the Victorian era.

They may as well just sell tickets to Stockley Park when the crowds are back and keep the grounds empty.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11816 on: Today at 08:37:06 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:49:22 am
100% automation when the technology is nowhere near 100% accurate would be a very bad thing. Having a robot disallow perfectly good goals is not my idea of entertainment.
Also trying to pretend it is 100% accurate when they haven't even bothered to clarify the rules enough for that level of detail.

For example - when do they freeze the camera to check the offside decision? The instant he touches the ball or the instant it leaves his foot? When you are giving someone offside by the patch on his sleeve it makes a big difference.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11817 on: Today at 09:52:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:32:27 am
You mean the way the game has always been played and officiated? The way it still is if I watch an EFL match, a non league match or a game down the park.

Football seemed to manage okay without VAR since the Victorian era.

They may as well just sell tickets to Stockley Park when the crowds are back and keep the grounds empty.
I am absolutely one of those posters who wants to go back to the 'bad old days' ;D
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:37:06 am
Also trying to pretend it is 100% accurate when they haven't even bothered to clarify the rules enough for that level of detail.

For example - when do they freeze the camera to check the offside decision? The instant he touches the ball or the instant it leaves his foot? When you are giving someone offside by the patch on his sleeve it makes a big difference.
Someone should proper study to calculate everything down to the mm, take into account speed/direction of the attacker and defender, do proper 3D modelling of the player's body positioning etc, come up with a proper confidence interval and so on, and then figure out how many times VAR with the line drawing is actually getting the right decision.  I'm willing to bet that if you compared that to the accuracy of a quick naked eye replay, the naked eye would come out better.

At the very least, you have to admit that it's mental no one did that before bringing it in.
