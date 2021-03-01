I think that PGMOL and the Premier League need to issue a definitive statement about the West Brom goal, and that statement needs to 100% say that VAR got that decision wrong. If they instead don't comment or release a statement backing up the decision of VAR then it will make them an even bigger laughing stock than they already are.



Honestly, how can an organisation say on one hand that their technology and VARs are accurate enough to be able to decide that Jota's sleeve is offside one day and overturn the on-field decision, but the very same weekend say that the technology can't allow them to overturn a clearly incorrect decision to the naked eye?



This also calls into question two other issues in my mind:



1. As we have seen lately VAR seem to only be using the detailed lines for very tight calls, and instead are using single horizontal lines on the screen to make decisions which are more clear cut. This is a good thing as it speeds up the time to make decisions. However, a few of those decisions were probably just as tight as the West Brom call yesterday, so I don't understand why they are now insisting on using the detailed lines. The decision to rule Son onside against us in our 2-1 win earlier in December was one obvious example.



2. VAR were happy to overrule the on-field decision and allow Leicester's equalizer against us in the 3-1 defeat, and yet there is no way that they could have been 100% certain that they had the correct position for Firmino's boot given the camera angle that they used and number of bodies in the way. So if suddenly they are not going to make calls unless they have conclusive angles then that seems to be a change in policy.



But of course worse still is that this wasn't an isolated incident and no fewer than 5 different games were potentially ruined by stupid VAR calls over the weekend:



1. The decision to call the Wolves player offside by a few mm against Fulham (his arm was offside...)

2. The similar decision to disallow Firmino's goal due to Jota being a few mm offside (again, his arm...)

3. The clear penalty and red card that wasn't given when the Burnley player kicked a Newcastle player in the head

4. The decision to disallow the Utd goal for the 'foul' on Son

5. The West Brom debacle



I mean seriously, how far does this have to go until the PL, the clubs, the players, or the broadcasters stand up for the game and declare that VAR and PGMOL are not fit for purpose?