« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 512819 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:24:14 pm
I agree on the laws issue completely.

Take our disallowed goal on Saturday: Jota may or may not have been offside. However its not like he went through and scored. He got on the end of the ball, passed to Mo, who passed to Robertson whos shot broke to Firmino who scored. Whether its offside or not thats quite a bit of football thats happened from when Trent passed.

On the flip side you see goals scored most weeks now where a forward is standing offside, the ball is passed to someone different, the player who was yards offside trots back a few yards, gets passed the ball and scores.

In my mind the player in the second example will have gained a lot more of an advantage than Jota did by having his shoulder slightly ahead of the defenders knee. The whole thing needs a rethink, not just the VAR part.
Makes the one Villa got in the return game even more strange, there were loads off and I'm sure one of them contributed to the goal.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:24:14 pm
I agree on the laws issue completely.

Take our disallowed goal on Saturday: Jota may or may not have been offside. However its not like he went through and scored. He got on the end of the ball, passed to Mo, who passed to Robertson whos shot broke to Firmino who scored. Whether its offside or not thats quite a bit of football thats happened from when Trent passed.

On the flip side you see goals scored most weeks now where a forward is standing offside, the ball is passed to someone different, the player who was yards offside trots back a few yards, gets passed the ball and scores.

In my mind the player in the second example will have gained a lot more of an advantage than Jota did by having his shoulder slightly ahead of the defenders knee. The whole thing needs a rethink, not just the VAR part.

Yep, saw this in one of the West Ham goals (I think) yesterday. If Bobby had been offside initially when Trent passed to Jota, and not Jota, our goal would have stood, even though he scored it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 04:58:28 pm »
I referenced this on Saturday but these quotes from Collina again make it seem as if PGMOL/PL/FA are on their own just sticking to these crazy minute off-side decisions that just piss everybody off for almost no gain. 

"If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."

They're already doing this in the CL and EL, why can't they do this here now?  I suppose sporting integrity as some teams would now get goals given that otherwise they would not?  But you could say that about the handball law that they've already changed 2 times as the season has gone along.

Also Dale Johnson's thread I think highlights what should be the biggest issue as an LFC fan with the McTominay call:



If McTominay's is a foul then what is this?  A red card and a goal disallowed?  It's a complete farce.

This was quite a gem:

Attwell hasn't advised a pen for a foul as VAR all season, including this one.

LOL, what is he doing then?  Just eating popcorn enjoying the game?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:24:14 pm
I agree on the laws issue completely.

Take our disallowed goal on Saturday: Jota may or may not have been offside. However its not like he went through and scored. He got on the end of the ball, passed to Mo, who passed to Robertson whos shot broke to Firmino who scored. Whether its offside or not thats quite a bit of football thats happened from when Trent passed.

On the flip side you see goals scored most weeks now where a forward is standing offside, the ball is passed to someone different, the player who was yards offside trots back a few yards, gets passed the ball and scores.

In my mind the player in the second example will have gained a lot more of an advantage than Jota did by having his shoulder slightly ahead of the defenders knee. The whole thing needs a rethink, not just the VAR part.

I still remember wanting to kill the lineo who did the Kemlyn side in December 2004, Newcastle break, Kluivert stood about 5 yards offside, ball goes wide, Kluivert aort of stutters his run, then sets off again, no defender ever gets goal side of him, cross comes in and he scores and its given. :no
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,844
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 06:44:42 pm »
They just disallowed a West Brom goal by drawing a line against the wrong player

https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1381656947334782982
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,901
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 06:51:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:30:20 pm
I still remember wanting to kill the lineo who did the Kemlyn side in December 2004, Newcastle break, Kluivert stood about 5 yards offside, ball goes wide, Kluivert aort of stutters his run, then sets off again, no defender ever gets goal side of him, cross comes in and he scores and its given. :no

Yet it was legal within the laws of the game then as it would be now. You wanted to kill the lino for then making the correct decision?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,459
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 06:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 06:44:42 pm
They just disallowed a West Brom goal by drawing a line against the wrong player

https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/1381656947334782982

Just said on Sky they've not given it as they couldn't draw the lines definitively using the right players, so they've went with the onfield decision. Lines or not, you can see he is onside. Fucking ridiculous.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:51:59 pm
Yet it was legal within the laws of the game then as it would be now. You wanted to kill the lino for then making the correct decision?

As far as I know the offside rule has never been changed and growing up, goals like that were always disallowed for offside. I'm not even sure Kluivert ever got back into an onside position. I wasn't the only one either, the whole of the Kemlyn were up in arms about it.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:58:32 pm
Just said on Sky they've not given it as they couldn't draw the lines definitively using the right players, so they've went with the onfield decision. Lines or not, you can see he is onside. Fucking ridiculous.

Just proves once again how shit the implemetation of VAr and the actual officiating really is.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:59 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,333
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 07:12:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:27 pm
As far as I know the offside rule has never been changed and growing up, goals like that were always disallowed for offside. I'm not even sure Kluivert ever got back into an onside position. I wasn't the only one either, the whole of the Kemlyn were up in arms about it.

Kluivert was behind the ball when Bowyer passed it, so not offside.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:27 pm
As far as I know the offside rule has never been changed and growing up, goals like that were always disallowed for offside. I'm not even sure Kluivert ever got back into an onside position. I wasn't the only one either, the whole of the Kemlyn were up in arms about it.

From memory, I think the rules changed (or were clarified, as FIFA usually puts it) before the 1994 World Cup. I remember Brazil scoring like that against Holland, and it was allowed, and they were saying it would have previously been disallowed.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:43:37 pm
Makes the one Villa got in the return game even more strange, there were loads off and I'm sure one of them contributed to the goal.

Can you narrow that down?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 07:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:58:32 pm
Just said on Sky they've not given it as they couldn't draw the lines definitively using the right players, so they've went with the onfield decision. Lines or not, you can see he is onside. Fucking ridiculous.

Ermm.. why couldnt they?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:51:59 pm
Yet it was legal within the laws of the game then as it would be now. You wanted to kill the lino for then making the correct decision?

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:51:59 pm
Yet it was legal within the laws of the game then as it would be now. You wanted to kill the lino for then making the correct decision?

Evening Peter Walton.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,459
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 07:50:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:21:16 pm
Ermm.. why couldnt they?

Apparently Diagne was blocking Vestegaard's foot, so the couldn't determine the right line for him, so can't overturn the decision. It's clear from the naked eye Diagne was onside.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm »
Christ, I thought we'd had some bad decisions, imagine if that had affected the overall result. :o
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 08:34:14 pm »
This is comical:

@PROreferees General Manager Howard Webb on a media call today ahead of #MLS openers.

Of the 952 goals scored in @MLS '20 just 41 went into full review.

Webb declared: Go and celebrate the goal.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,791
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
That explanation just shows, if needed showing, the contempt with which Riley and his minions hold the viewing public. They actually think anyone who watches football is thick enough to believe it.  They expect people to forget that everyone watching saw them drawing the line to the wrong players foot and just listen to them saying say that they couldnt draw an appropriate line instead.

Why if they knew it wasnt Bartley who was offside, did they even put the line to his foot in the first place then?  Wouldnt we have seen them at least try to draw a line before saying the player who scored was obscured...or not draw any lines at all because they didnt know where to start?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:34 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:24:41 pm
Is it just me but on the Jota one isn't the line drawn to Jota's head ?

Looks a foul, yeah. Thick line to the head. Got to play the advantage there because the thin line to the sleeve-pit is behind the forward camera angle at the 90 degree fulcrum of the defenders right testicle, which is dangling like a participle. You can only really see that on the big screen at Stockley Park because thats in London, but there's a time element here as well we cant show everything. It isnt perfect but its what we got.
D. Gallager

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:25:23 pm
It's Wolves attacking  :D

Is it haha  :wellin

fine then. Onside. Same logic. at a glance. Fulham defenders foot is closest to the goal.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11779 on: Today at 09:07:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:06 pm
You do realise that the Fulham guy is the defender?  it was the Wolves No 10 that was given offside.

Yeah, i was just , uh


Testing. yeah, thats it. Testing.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 