I referenced this on Saturday but these quotes from Collina again make it seem as if PGMOL/PL/FA are on their own just sticking to these crazy minute off-side decisions that just piss everybody off for almost no gain."If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."They're already doing this in the CL and EL, why can't they do this here now? I suppose sporting integrity as some teams would now get goals given that otherwise they would not? But you could say that about the handball law that they've already changed 2 times as the season has gone along.Also Dale Johnson's thread I think highlights what should be the biggest issue as an LFC fan with the McTominay call:If McTominay's is a foul then what is this? A red card and a goal disallowed? It's a complete farce.This was quite a gem:Attwell hasn't advised a pen for a foul as VAR all season, including this one.LOL, what is he doing then? Just eating popcorn enjoying the game?