Ok just to be different I will go for option 3 and say that it isn't the refs (it is really) or the accuracy of the tech (it is really) it's something else. It's the laws and lawmakers of the game. A laughable title to give these people as they do not obey the actual principles of law as in trying to find the truth of it.



I have seen the incident with goal line tech mentioned last season and how that allowed Villa to stay up which sums my point up. Everyone knew, everyone could see from the pictures what had happened but it was ignored, in this case because the tech malfunctioned.



There you have it m' lord, common sense and evidence was and is regularly ignored. It is not about finding the truth of it with football, it's just about backing up bad reffing.