How was the Son incident a foul? His reaction doesn't make it a foul, and from the replays I watched, he swings his arm at McTominay in the first place?
It's a foul in the lead up to a goal. Now I don't believe McTominay intended to, but he did catch Son in the face, potentially in the eye, with a flailing hand. I know I'd be absolutely incandescent with rage if that was Mane getting caught and the refs didn't disallow the goal.
Its a foul in the lead up to a goal, a bit like when Origi was fouled at the toilet last year, not given.
Its a foul in the lead up to a goal, a bit like when Mane was fouled at Leicester a few weeks ago, and Madrid last week, neither given.
If their whining wasn't so pathetic, I'd find it funny that VAR is only a problem now that them c*nts have had one decision out of dozens 'go against them'.