I thought it was shagging Thai women?

That's #2.
Shocking decision today with McTominey. PGMOL have backed it up too.

Once the referee is asked to review that by the VAR I think Son's reaction means he has to give a foul. The main reason why VAR can never work fairly for these type of decisions is that it will be near impossible to achieve consistency of what get's reviewed.

Mane was fouled in the build up to Real's 2nd, he was clearly fouled in the build up to Leicester's 2nd as well in our away defeat. Salah fouled in the build up to Fulham 1st in the away draw. None of these incident's were asked to be reviewed by on field ref.
Once the referee is asked to review that by the VAR I think Son's reaction means he has to give a foul. The main reason why VAR can never work fairly for these type of decisions is that it will be near impossible to achieve consistency of what get's reviewed.

Mane was fouled in the build up to Real's 2nd, he was clearly fouled in the build up to Leicester's 2nd as well in our away defeat. Salah fouled in the build up to Fulham 1st in the away draw. None of these incident's were asked to be reviewed by on field ref.

Its astonishing that teams arent allowed a review system. Even if its after the match. Just a way of saying we believe this decision was incorrect please can the official explain their reasoning
Its astonishing that teams arent allowed a review system. Even if its after the match. Just a way of saying we believe this decision was incorrect please can the official explain their reasoning

It's amazing the PL doesn't demand full explanations be released for all decisions, and non-decisions.

At the end of the day the refs are essentially the "3rd team" in matches, and have a massive impact on the "product".
It's amazing the PL doesn't demand full explanations be released for all decisions, and non-decisions.

At the end of the day the refs are essentially the "3rd team" in matches, and have a massive impact on the "product".

Great point. How a multibillion pound industry has such lax governance is frankly horrifying
So where are we with VAR today?  A finger brushing a cheek is a foul, and enough of a reason to overturn a goal, but a kick to the head is not enough for a penalty.

Gallagher will no doubt defend both decisions on his tour of the sport channels tomorrow.

They were both accidental, but still fouls.
Ok just to be different I will go for option 3 and say that it isn't the refs (it is really) or the accuracy of the tech (it is really) it's something else. It's the laws and lawmakers of the game. A laughable title to give these people as they do not obey the actual principles of law as in trying to find the truth of it.

I have seen the incident with goal line tech mentioned last season and how that allowed Villa to stay up which sums my point up. Everyone knew, everyone could see from the pictures what had happened but it was ignored, in this case because the tech malfunctioned.

There you have it m' lord, common sense and evidence was and is regularly ignored. It is not about finding the truth of it with football, it's just about backing up bad reffing.
I listed the possession/foul stats for every game this year and there is a similar pattern. Since the WBA game when we were expected to go top but which was the start of the wheels falling off the only game where we committed less fouls than the opposition was Leicester away despite some massive possession stats.
Opponent        our possession  fouls(our number first each time)
leeds(h) 4-3        48%        9-6
chelsea(a) 2-0      62%        6-10
arsenal(h) 3-1      66%        11-7
villa(a)  2-7       70%        10-7
everton(a) 2-2      59%        9-15
sheff utd(h) 2-1    63%        7-15
west ham(h) 2-1     73%        13-14
man city(a) 1-1     45%        11-19
leicester(h)3-0     57%        15-6
brighton(a) 1-1     60%        13-9
wolves(h) 4-0       61%         8-14
fulham(a) 1-1       76%         5-9
spurs(h) 2-1        76%         8-9
palace(a) 7-0       65%        11-5
wba(h) 1-1          79%         8-5
newcastle(a) 0-0    74%        13-9
southampton(a) 0-1  67%        12-5
manu(h) 0-0         66%        15-6
burnley(h) 0-1      72%        11-8
spurs(a) 3-1        51%        11-9
west ham(a) 3-1     68%         8-7
brighton(h) 0-1     64%        12-6
man city(h) 1-4     56%        13-8
leicester(a) 1-3    62%         6-7
everton(h) 0-2      72%        10-10
sheff utd(a) 2-0    61%         9-9
chelsea(h) 0-1      55%         9-8
fulham(h) 0-1       64%        10-8
wolves(a) 1-0       47%        10-17
arsenal(a) 3-0      65%        10-10
villa(h) 2-1          67%        16-11

There are examples earlier in the season but it is not as pronounced. I agree, I think opponents now know that refs will give them the call if they go down under any pressure against us.

Edited: Sorry, the Wolves away game is a standout apart from Leicester(isn't Nuno in the PGMOL bad books as well as us?)
Just in addition to this, how does a team which is top of the fair play league manage to outfoul almost every opponent?
https://www.transfermarkt.com/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1/saison_id/2020

Either we are actually the 70's Leeds or something is fishy. Even the yellow cards in that fair play league are inflated. Yesterday Milner got booked for a perfectly good tackle(didn't have a leg raised and took the ball 100% first) then Fabinho(I think) got booked for nothing and the manc fanboy ref had the audacity to call Milner over for a lecture about our persistent fouling!!!!!!!!!!! It's like they're screwing us and then laughing in our face!!
The lines need sacking off. As said above a quick check of the replay with the naked eye will do. If its not obvious its level and level is onside. Sure, you will still get some staggering decisisions, but its a lot more simple so you get a lot less of them. And because its more simple, fans and officials will be more likely to be on the same page and we can celebrate a goal again. I also think it should be the grounded feet only considered. Simplifies it further. The last thing the game needs is for c*nts in a box looking for ways to chalk goals off.

Exactly. If they bin off the lines, it solves so many problems. If you look at it with naked eye and can't say "thats definitely offside", then its onside.

The thing with the lines is, if the knob applying them want to make it look offside, then he will.
Exactly. If they bin off the lines, it solves so many problems. If you look at it with naked eye and can't say "thats definitely offside", then its onside.

The thing with the lines is, if the knob applying them want to make it look offside, then he will.
Only problem is, if the knob making the decision is one of our resident manc fanboy refs he will just say its definitely offside and we are screwed anyway as there is no review of or accountability for his decision.
It's amazing any of them are still in a job.

ANY other occupation, they'd be walked out the front door by security and then sued for incompetence.
