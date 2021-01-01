Put aside all the talk of bias for a moment. Trying my hardest to be neutral and giving maximum benefit of the doubt, I still can't see that as offside. They are level. There is no advantage, beyond the natural and fair advantage of the forward timing his run. Even after the lines are drawn and redrawn they are still level. I'm baffled.



This is how I feel about it, I just don't think it was offside and I'm struggling to see how it was given.On the wider issue of poor refereeing (and that's what it is, VAR is just a convenient scapegoat), there were some bizarre decisions yesterday. Watkins could and perhaps should have been sent off, but I think that they could have easily been given a penalty for the Trent/El Ghazi incident in the second half so I guess that 'evens out' as they say, also Fab and Milner were both booked for good tackles.I think that it's important to call out shite refereeing when we win, because it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose. Likewise we can't only moan about decisions going against us and in the case of Trent he had his arms around the Villa lad and challenged him from behind. I'm not saying that I think it should be a penalty, but that under the rules it probably was and definitely would have wanted it given if the roles were reversed.VAR should have brought in consistency, but it hasn't. I also think the implementation is wrong, but I'm pretty sure that we all think that. Refs shouldn't be scared to be wrong and should use it to their advantage, we'd all love a second look at things so they should embrace it. They are human and make mistakes, if they and the FA accepted that we would all respect them more.