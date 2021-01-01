« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Craig

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11680 on: Today at 11:22:00 am
Posted yesterday (or Fri) I think that mate.
Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11681 on: Today at 11:25:21 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:03:50 am
I remember it wasn't so very long ago that 'daylight' between the attacker and defender was needed.

The problem isn't VAR. The problem is that the stats point to exactly what they are doing. You can argue about decisions, but when you look at the weight of disallowed goals, 50/50 decisions and possession to fouls ratio then you can no longer hide.

You can't disguise the results of the maths and the figures produced. It literally doesn't add up.
The problem IS VAR though. Even if the officials do everything right VAR will still give incorrect decisions. And the margin for error will normally favour the defenders.

The fact that our officials are all some combination of incompetent and biased shouldn't distract from the fact that the process doesn't work anyway.
Ratboy3G

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11682 on: Today at 11:28:51 am
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 10:35:43 am
Put aside all the talk of bias for a moment. Trying my hardest to be neutral and giving maximum benefit of the doubt, I still can't see that as offside. They are level. There is no advantage, beyond the natural and fair advantage of the forward timing his run. Even after the lines are drawn and redrawn they are still level. I'm baffled.

This is how I feel about it, I just don't think it was offside and I'm struggling to see how it was given.

On the wider issue of poor refereeing (and that's what it is, VAR is just a convenient scapegoat), there were some bizarre decisions yesterday. Watkins could and perhaps should have been sent off, but I think that they could have easily been given a penalty for the Trent/El Ghazi incident in the second half so I guess that 'evens out' as they say, also Fab and Milner were both booked for good tackles.
I think that it's important to call out shite refereeing when we win, because it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose. Likewise we can't only moan about decisions going against us and in the case of Trent he had his arms around the Villa lad and challenged him from behind. I'm not saying that I think it should be a penalty, but that under the rules it probably was and definitely would have wanted it given if the roles were reversed.
VAR should have brought in consistency, but it hasn't. I also think the implementation is wrong, but I'm pretty sure that we all think that. Refs shouldn't be scared to be wrong and should use it to their advantage, we'd all love a second look at things so they should embrace it. They are human and make mistakes, if they and the FA accepted that we would all respect them more.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11683 on: Today at 11:32:34 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:25:21 am
The problem IS VAR though. Even if the officials do everything right VAR will still give incorrect decisions. And the margin for error will normally favour the defenders.

The fact that our officials are all some combination of incompetent and biased shouldn't distract from the fact that the process doesn't work anyway.

50/50 decisions and possession/fouls ratio and touches in the area/penalties ratio aren't things that you can cover up once you have enough data.

In the short-to-medium term, yeah, you can argue and hide any data. But over time, the stats make interesting reading. There have been several articles of late that have addressed this (Most notably the number crunching that TT has been doing)
Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11684 on: Today at 11:36:35 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:32:34 am
50/50 decisions and possession/fouls ratio and touches in the area/penalties ratio aren't things that you can cover up once you have enough data.

In the short-to-medium term, yeah, you can argue and hide any data. But over time, the stats make interesting reading. There have been several articles of late that have addressed this (Most notably the number crunching that TT has been doing)
I'm not trying to argue in favour of the officials, trust me. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but I agree there is something fishy going on.

What I'm saying though is that it doesn't matter, if you had perfect officials it would still be shit. All the people saying 'it's not VAR, it's the officials' are missing the point; it's both. VAR is fundamentally flawed, as are the people operating it.
