Last night's call was clearly awful but arguing over the existence or not of a pro/anti-[insert club name] conspiracy spreads disunity when fans should be united over the destruction of football as a spectacle. Such is the tide of decision-making against LFC this season that I've barely had the chance to assess whether my disdain is due to the nature of VAR, or simply bitterness at my own misfortune, but when we finally got a BSAP (BullShit ArmPit) decision in our favour recently (Werner, I think) I didn't take any joy from it and still remarked "this is killing the game". So that's where the main issue lies for me: the time wasting, the deflation of atmosphere, the random geometric fuckwittery. I reckon they only get away with it because there's no crowds. When they return, I want to see furious protests, demonstrations, riots, toddler throwing contests... whatever it takes to get the beautiful, imperfect game back. I want VAR scrapped, but will accept its presence if a strict 5-second limit is applied, ie. the average interval between a player ripping off his shirt and sprinting to the corner flag, only to turn around, throw his head back and howl in anguish.