Offline Armand9

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 01:47:39 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:21:32 pm
For me VAR is not the problem per say it is the offside ruling, it needs looking at.

What is offside?

it's not the rule, do you watch the CL? they have no problem with it and dont get controversy every round like we do every week

it's the fucking useless c*nts pissing around with slide rules until it says offside by a pubic hair, it's our league, our refs, our system of analysis

it's bent, simple as and i dont mean in a conspiratorial kind of way, just they way they're using unrefined tech (for the clarity that is needed) and it's as accurate as pinning the tail on the donkey - bullshit, in effect you can slide rule any close decision to say offside as the increments are so tiny to shift it left or right by one increment to say 'on' or 'off', it all comes down to the twat on the slide rule deciding which increment he wants to chose

all you need is the photo image and the vast majority are clearly obvious immediately and those where you can't tell, well they're on then - remember the 'in line' rule that we seem to have abandoned?
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Armand, mate, you cant have offside by a pubic hair. It has to be parallel to the lines... 😎😁
Offline Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 02:03:07 am »
I'll say it again for the millionth time, its an easy solution.

They need to change the rule to the position of the feet, end of story. whats driving people crazy is they look at a position that they "know" and feel by instinct of a lifetimes following the game is on and they are being told its offside by a millimetre by some line drawn to an impossible to judge shirt sleeve or pointing finger or something. its fucking stupid.

the position of your feet will always fairly measure your distance to the goal line. if you look at Bobbys goal, Jotas arm is level/offside by a millimetre m,ybe but his FEET are a good foot onside. Hes fucking clearly and obviously further away from the goal line than the defender, and he looks that way to every single body even Dermit Gallager who can only say 'well its the rules as we have them."  Well change the rule.

Never ever ever should anybody be called offside for pointing where he wants the ball as he starts a run a yard on. complete insanity. The feet wont lie and its measurable to hawkeye proportions. make a rule that the line is x pixels wide on a fiven screen and inside x a tie goes to the runner and measure the forward feet and you have no more onside goals being called off and people will stop rioting in the streets and or not watching the shite any more. 

same rule. minor tweak. Big difference.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 02:13:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:13:59 pm
Not watching the game, so went to look for a pic, to see what the deal was.



Absolutely bonkers. What a shit show the premier league is. This has to be the most pathetic season in its history for so many reaons, its been an embarrassment to football.


See its clear. His feet are behind the defenders to the naked eye, imo that means hes further away from the goal line becouse he has further to run to get there. This one wouldn't even need a measurement, onside good goal 5 seconds.  Who cares where his shoulder is, the whole point of the rule in the first place is to prevent net hanging. does that look like net hanging?
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 02:13:27 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Liverpool -6

Overturns: 16
Rejected overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 7
Leading to goals against: 3
Disallowed goals against: 2
Net goal score: -8
Subjective decisions for: 3
Subjective decisions against: 5
Net subjective score: -2
Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

Well out Killie.   There is another category.  Time taken to make decision - it has been my view in watching that calls going for us (get scrutinized in various ways) - seemingly more scrutiny than calls for us anywhere on the pitch (specifically handball differentials, offsides calls, yellow and red card punishable offenses, and the data you mention).

When I watch City play --- it is quick, decision is made (Mariner was awful today for City) and then it over - they move on.

Kloppo would never say this --- but who has been punished the most by this system?  Us     Who has benefitted from this type of refereeing?  Idk but prolly City

Once they did not get a ban in the ECL -- I bet they went to the mattresses.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 02:14:51 am »
Common sense and IFAB VAR do not equate.
Online Machae

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 02:34:21 am »
You cant even be certain when it left Trents foot, so how can anyone say its offside with no margin of error.

Imperfect result on an unknown set of variables
Offline FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 03:09:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:56:38 pm
Love how we fucked over that twat only giving 5mins added time, should have been at least 10 but it fucked Villa in the end not us.  ;D

I've never been happier about something in a game in my life  ;D
Offline FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 03:13:09 am »
Worst decision all year was Everton's goal against Palace. Calvert-Lewin was clearly offside when Sigurdsson shot, clearly went to/played the ball, and yet no offside call given. Either none of the match officials knew the rules or someone had a lot of money on Everton to score at least one goal in that game. Not sure which is more possible, which says a lot in itself.
Online free_at_last

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 03:39:00 am »
I don't know why but I was kind of hoping the reffing bias might get a reset after the international break.
The VAR offside was the obvious talking point but the issue that continues right on is the soft free kicks given against us to break up our play.
I was watching the game with my son and I lost count of the times we looked at each other and said WTF! when the manchester fanboy gave a free kick against us - our players even look incredulously at the ref for some of them - it is happening every game but goes under the radar compared to higher profile VAR incidents , even though it has a cumulative handicapping effect on our game.
I refuse to believe that we are a dirty team. We had 67% possession but committed 16 fouls to Villa's 11.
Online GreatEx

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 03:44:04 am »
Last night's call was clearly awful but arguing over the existence or not of a pro/anti-[insert club name] conspiracy spreads disunity when fans should be united over the destruction of football as a spectacle. Such is the tide of decision-making against LFC this season that I've barely had the chance to assess whether my disdain is due to the nature of VAR, or simply bitterness at my own misfortune, but when we finally got a BSAP (BullShit ArmPit) decision in our favour recently (Werner, I think) I didn't take any joy from it and still remarked "this is killing the game". So that's where the main issue lies for me: the time wasting, the deflation of atmosphere, the random geometric fuckwittery. I reckon they only get away with it because there's no crowds. When they return, I want to see furious protests, demonstrations, riots, toddler throwing contests... whatever it takes to get the beautiful, imperfect game back. I want VAR scrapped, but will accept its presence if a strict 5-second limit is applied, ie. the average interval between a player ripping off his shirt and sprinting to the corner flag, only to turn around, throw his head back and howl in anguish.
