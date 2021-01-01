For me VAR is not the problem per say it is the offside ruling, it needs looking at.
What is offside?
it's not the rule, do you watch the CL? they have no problem with it and dont get controversy every round like we do every week
it's the fucking useless c*nts pissing around with slide rules until it says offside by a pubic hair, it's our league, our refs, our system of analysis
it's bent, simple as and i dont mean in a conspiratorial kind of way, just they way they're using unrefined tech (for the clarity that is needed) and it's as accurate as pinning the tail on the donkey - bullshit, in effect you can slide rule any close decision to say offside as the increments are so tiny to shift it left or right by one increment to say 'on' or 'off', it all comes down to the twat on the slide rule deciding which increment he wants to chose
all you need is the photo image and the vast majority are clearly obvious immediately and those where you can't tell, well they're on then - remember the 'in line' rule that we seem to have abandoned?