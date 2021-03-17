I'm not sure there was that much wrong with the scudamore comment.

It's on the record. It wasn't behind closed doors.

United are a massive financial draw and I'm sure fsg would like to displace them. The pl is more competitive than any other top league. But I dont think it would be wrong to say Scotland need Celtic, or Spain real Madrid etc. From a commercial point of view United challenging makes money for the pl. Hence if ole was to have an unfortunate accident I'd expect the police to be checking scudamore had an alibi.



Really? Given his role (and then former role) he should be bigging-up all the PL sides, and bigging-up 'the brand' regardless of which teams are doing well. At the very least he should make a pretence at impartiality and not tie the fortunes of "the brand" to one particular side like that.That just makes it worse. Like he expects everyone to be infected with this bias and so agree to special regard for one club.The whole point of a pyramid structure in sport is that no single team is privileged; in theory at least the clubs at the very top can (and should) change with time with new clubs becoming the "massive financial draw". No one side should have establishment status.Whatever the practical recent-term realities, it's that egalitarian structure, and potential, that should be advanced and trumpeted, rather than plangent laments about previous high-flyers.