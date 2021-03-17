The Alisson one is tough. On the one hand I can understand why it wasn't given, but at the same time I think it was more of a foul than the one that was given against Burnley. I think that ultimately what has saved him is that the Wolves player was never in control of the ball and it just hit him after Alisson knocked it against him. If the cross comes directly to the Wolves player and he takes a touch and Alisson falls into him without getting a touch on the ball then it's a penalty. But the fact that Alisson plays the ball and his momentum takes him into the player is why it wasn't given.



However, if that is the other way round and we don't get the penalty then we are going mad about it, so on balance I think we definitely got away with one.



Let's also remember that we have seen several incidents this season of goalkeepers fouling players but actually winning free kicks themselves, so this is not some strange isolated incident, this is a pattern of behaviour from referees where goalkeepers are heavily protected and given the benefit of the doubt in most cases.



I also think that we all know that if it was Kane or Martial through against the keeper instead of Mane that they are hanging a leg and making the contact with the keeper into a penalty, but that will be forgotten the next time that a Liverpool player goes down to win a penalty and we get the usual snide comments from the commentators. I particularly enjoyed Tyler last night saying that Salah had 'won' a free-kick (rather than saying that he was fouled) and then also saying that the referee ignored Salah's 'histrionics' when he went down on the edge of the box late on in the game. I don't ever recall him using that expression when one of the Utd players rolls around clutching their ankles after the slightest contact.



That really pissed me off. Salah was thrown to the ground and Tyler was insinuating that he conned the ref with the way he said "won". I would love to have a word with Carragher to tell him that following along with this Salah is the biggest diver in the league Bollox is hurting the team. Refs are human and constantly hearing this from pundits is going to bias them greatly against Salah. Carragher could change this with his platform by showing the stats and incidents regarding fouls on Salah. It's clear that defenders are getting away with pulling and dragging Salah far more than they do with any other PL player. For the biggest diver in the league to have won so few free kicks these past few seasons doesn't make any logical sense.