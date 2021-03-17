The NHL has announced that one of their refs won't officiate any more games this season or in the future after he was caught in a hot-mic incident. The ref (who was retiring in April) was caught saying during a game that he knew a penalty he was giving was soft but he wanted an opportunity to call a penalty against Nashville early in the 2nd period to make up for calls in the first period
Makes me wonder what the reaction would be if something like that happened in the PL with that old boys club
Its great the NHL did this, although of course - we all know that make up calls are a thing!
Tim Peel got caught, its gone on for years, itll carry on going on.
Nice a league to hold one accountable though, and yeah, the PL wont ever do it, they dont even demote referees (apart from to the VAR room for a day
). There is no accountability, so there will never be good refereeing as long as the old boys network is running the show.