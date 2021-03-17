« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 498053 times)

Offline free_at_last

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11400 on: March 17, 2021, 08:50:28 am »
Quote from: Kalito on March 17, 2021, 02:40:36 am
My old manager Tony (Droylsden born and bred, 47 years and counting City ST holder, he's 54 years old) is the same - he can't believe Taylor gets to ref the Manc Derby with his Utd background. Absolutely despises him for all the 'favours' he gives Utd and sweet FA to City.
It is quite ridiculous that a global behometh competition like the Premier League is so uninterested about it's integrity. There are obvious dangers with the present setup with a monopoly organisation supplying referees with(apparently) only a rudimentary check on their club and tribal loyalties and with no overview or accountability. If so many fans can see it I'm not sure why the Premier League can't.
Of course another global behemoth is manchester utd plc - it seems that anything that favours them in the English game is allowed(the F.A and premier league hierarchy probably contain a good number of mancs) - so if there is a good squad of referees from manchester to further their cause all the better it seems.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11401 on: March 17, 2021, 11:14:11 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on March 17, 2021, 08:50:28 am
It is quite ridiculous that a global behometh competition like the Premier League is so uninterested about it's integrity. There are obvious dangers with the present setup with a monopoly organisation supplying referees with(apparently) only a rudimentary check on their club and tribal loyalties and with no overview or accountability. If so many fans can see it I'm not sure why the Premier League can't.
Of course another global behemoth is manchester utd plc - it seems that anything that favours them in the English game is allowed(the F.A and premier league hierarchy probably contain a good number of mancs) - so if there is a good squad of referees from manchester to further their cause all the better it seems.

Didn't a former or outgoing chief of the EPL say that Man Utd not competing devalues the competition?
Its blatant. Having a league set up so favourably for one club devalues the competition for me.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11402 on: March 17, 2021, 11:18:17 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on March 16, 2021, 10:09:30 pm
I think Tomkins was referring to red card data in that instance. Taylor doesn't send our players off as much as he sends off on average(we are generally top of the fair play league).
However, anybody who has watched our games under Taylor can see the free kicks imbalance and he is very quick with the yellow card to our players. The red card stat doesn't disprove the overall impression that he is not treating us the same as other clubs(either from bias or subconscious bias). You don't need to send people off or even give penalties to influence the result of a game.

A constant flow of little decisions against you can be more effective than a few big ones as well as being less obvious. Break up any rhythm, pull back attacks and prevent a platform from being built. Taylor does it every time he refs us, without fail as do the rest of manc riley's cronies.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11403 on: March 17, 2021, 02:20:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 17, 2021, 11:18:17 am
A constant flow of little decisions against you can be more effective than a few big ones as well as being less obvious. Break up any rhythm, pull back attacks and prevent a platform from being built. Taylor does it every time he refs us, without fail as do the rest of manc riley's cronies.
I think the fouls vs possession stats show the refs that are bad for this. I've seen some crazy numbers when we have 75% of the ball, but concede 75% of the fouls. Unless we are controlling it with our hands every time, it doesn't add up.
Not sure Sky ever show stats like that though.....
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11404 on: March 17, 2021, 03:38:27 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 17, 2021, 11:14:11 am
Didn't a former or outgoing chief of the EPL say that Man Utd not competing devalues the competition?
Its blatant. Having a league set up so favourably for one club devalues the competition for me.
Richard "39th Game" Scudamore said it. He said not having a strong Man Utd devalues the brand. As if no other teams could step up and add value to the brand. Some could interpret this as to mean that he feels Man Utd are the chosen establishment team whose bouyancy has to be maintained...through deliberate "management", if need be...
« Last Edit: March 17, 2021, 03:41:14 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11405 on: March 17, 2021, 03:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 17, 2021, 03:38:27 pm
Richard "39th Game" Scudamore said it. He said not having a strong Man Utd devalues the brand. As if no other teams could step up and add value to the brand. Some could interpret this as to mean that he feels Man Utd are the chosen establishment team whose bouyancy has to be maintained...through deliberate "management", if need be...

Struggling to think of one to be honest





Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11406 on: March 17, 2021, 07:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on March 16, 2021, 10:06:02 am
The Alisson one is tough.  On the one hand I can understand why it wasn't given, but at the same time I think it was more of a foul than the one that was given against Burnley.  I think that ultimately what has saved him is that the Wolves player was never in control of the ball and it just hit him after Alisson knocked it against him.  If the cross comes directly to the Wolves player and he takes a touch and Alisson falls into him without getting a touch on the ball then it's a penalty.  But the fact that Alisson plays the ball and his momentum takes him into the player is why it wasn't given.

However, if that is the other way round and we don't get the penalty then we are going mad about it, so on balance I think we definitely got away with one.

Let's also remember that we have seen several incidents this season of goalkeepers fouling players but actually winning free kicks themselves, so this is not some strange isolated incident, this is a pattern of behaviour from referees where goalkeepers are heavily protected and given the benefit of the doubt in most cases.

I also think that we all know that if it was Kane or Martial through against the keeper instead of Mane that they are hanging a leg and making the contact with the keeper into a penalty, but that will be forgotten the next time that a Liverpool player goes down to win a penalty and we get the usual snide comments from the commentators.  I particularly enjoyed Tyler last night saying that Salah had 'won' a free-kick (rather than saying that he was fouled) and then also saying that the referee ignored Salah's 'histrionics' when he went down on the edge of the box late on in the game.  I don't ever recall him using that expression when one of the Utd players rolls around clutching their ankles after the slightest contact.
That really pissed me off. Salah was thrown to the ground and Tyler was insinuating that he conned the ref with the way he said "won". I would love to have a word with Carragher to tell him that following along with this Salah is the biggest diver in the league Bollox is hurting the team. Refs are human and constantly hearing this from pundits is going to bias them greatly against Salah. Carragher could change this with his platform by showing the stats and incidents regarding fouls on Salah. It's clear that defenders are getting away with pulling and dragging Salah far more than they do with any other PL player. For the biggest diver in the league to have won so few free kicks these past few seasons doesn't make any logical sense.
Logged

Offline free_at_last

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11407 on: March 17, 2021, 09:07:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2021, 03:44:53 pm
Struggling to think of one to be honest






and there's the rub...Manchester United PLC are a giant worldwide company and easily have the most influence in the Premier League and F.A.
 With such massive influence at their disposal it would not be outrageous to suggest that they could influence certain sections of the Premier League such as its refereeing monopoly company PGMOL.
 Liverpool F.C are also a giant club and the main "business" rival to manu in the premier league and across the world so an army of "manu friendly" refs controlling our games would not do manu any harm(especially as we walked the league last year and threatened to take control again in England)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,126
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11408 on: March 24, 2021, 02:33:57 pm »
The NHL has announced that one of their refs won't officiate any more games this season or in the future after he was caught in a hot-mic incident. The ref (who was retiring in April) was caught saying during a game that he knew a penalty he was giving was soft but he wanted an opportunity to call a penalty against Nashville early in the 2nd period to make up for calls in the first period . Looks like it's also raising larger questions about "game management"

Makes me wonder what the reaction would be if something like that happened in the PL with that old boys club   :P
« Last Edit: March 24, 2021, 02:38:12 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,135
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11409 on: March 24, 2021, 02:39:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 24, 2021, 02:33:57 pm
The NHL has announced that one of their refs won't officiate any more games this season or in the future after he was caught in a hot-mic incident. The ref (who was retiring in April) was caught saying during a game that he knew a penalty he was giving was soft but he wanted an opportunity to call a penalty against Nashville early in the 2nd period to make up for calls in the first period

Makes me wonder what the reaction would be if something like that happened in the PL with that old boys club   :P

Its great the NHL did this, although of course - we all know that make up calls are a thing!

Tim Peel got caught, its gone on for years, itll carry on going on.

Nice a league to hold one accountable though, and yeah, the PL wont ever do it, they dont even demote referees (apart from to the VAR room for a day  ::) ). There is no accountability, so there will never be good refereeing as long as the old boys network is running the show.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11410 on: March 24, 2021, 02:50:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bPW47MDJXlA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bPW47MDJXlA</a>
Logged
:D

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,287
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11411 on: March 24, 2021, 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 24, 2021, 02:33:57 pm
The NHL has announced that one of their refs won't officiate any more games this season or in the future after he was caught in a hot-mic incident. The ref (who was retiring in April) was caught saying during a game that he knew a penalty he was giving was soft but he wanted an opportunity to call a penalty against Nashville early in the 2nd period to make up for calls in the first period . Looks like it's also raising larger questions about "game management"

Makes me wonder what the reaction would be if something like that happened in the PL with that old boys club   :P

Something like that did happen in the PL when Jon Moss gave a penalty while being caught on camera openly saying he had no idea what had happened. We all know what the reaction was, too.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11412 on: March 24, 2021, 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 24, 2021, 03:48:00 pm
Something like that did happen in the PL when Jon Moss gave a penalty while being caught on camera openly saying he had no idea what had happened. We all know what the reaction was, too.

Did Karius save that one?
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,287
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11413 on: March 24, 2021, 03:53:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 03:50:52 pm
Did Karius save that one?

Yeah, he did. Moss gave them another one later on, though.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,350
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11414 on: March 24, 2021, 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 03:50:52 pm
Did Karius save that one?

Was against Spurs that one.
Lovren made an attempt to clear a ball played through to Kane who was offside. Moss and the linesman came to the conclusion that if Lovren played the ball, it was a deliberate action, and therefore Kane was no longer offside. But neither of them knew whether Lovren had actually touched the ball and just guessed that he did. They also ignored the fact that Kane dived over Karius to win the penalty.
They were given another one in stoppage time after Lamela dived because he felt van Dijk within 10 feet of him. Kane scored that one and gave some weird "You don't give me a second chance" cry into the camera.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11415 on: March 24, 2021, 05:47:14 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March 24, 2021, 03:53:44 pm
Yeah, he did. Moss gave them another one later on, though.

Oh I remember that one well. Not cheating c*nts at all.



Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11416 on: March 25, 2021, 12:20:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 24, 2021, 02:33:57 pm
The NHL has announced that one of their refs won't officiate any more games this season or in the future after he was caught in a hot-mic incident. The ref (who was retiring in April) was caught saying during a game that he knew a penalty he was giving was soft but he wanted an opportunity to call a penalty against Nashville early in the 2nd period to make up for calls in the first period . Looks like it's also raising larger questions about "game management"

Makes me wonder what the reaction would be if something like that happened in the PL with that old boys club   :P

Came here to share this. A clear example of bias at the top of an established professional sport. It will exist everywhere, including the Premier League.

Funny how the referring of our games has been a lot more balanced after we a) dropped away from a title challenge and b) started to kick up a stink about it.

The officiating of our games over the course of the first 1/2 of the season was the worse I've seen, and it wasn't all just coincidence/rub of the green type stuff.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 03:13:55 pm »
saw a letter on F365 from the FSA and thought people here might like to contribute to the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/fsa-var-consultation

Quote
After a shareholders meeting earlier this month the Premier League announced that it had begun a consultation on VAR with players and managers.

We at the Football Supporters Association believe one vital component is missing from that selection, however  match-going supporters.

We have launched our own survey of supporters which aims to pull together the opinions of fans throughout the country on the implementation of VAR, to examine fans experiences with it, and the areas that need improvement.

Stadiums have, of course, been largely empty for the past 12 months or so, so while we are asking those of you who have experienced VAR in stadiums to give us your feedback from what you can remember, we are also interested in your opinion as TV viewers.

The results of our survey will be fed into the Premier League consultation as part of our regular meetings with the games authorities, and we believe its vital that the fans view is heard on one of the games biggest issues.

The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete  wed appreciate your time by filling it in here.

Logged
Believer

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,998
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
SOS are also doing one if anyone is a member.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 