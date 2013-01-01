« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm
On either of his hands he saw something odd; 6 fingers
That would be even  ;)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 08:10:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm
Ahh there you go. A couple clear and obvious errors. Things VAR would correct.

But where has VAR gotten us. Arguing over lines on the screen and armpits. Lost goal celebrations. Spontaneity in the game and  stands. Handball rule clear as mud and going to be changed again.

Yeah, they've really improved Football haven't they?

Without a doubt they have moved football backwards, but as I keep saying, its the way they use it, not the tech itself, that is the issue. Use it properly and we move back to the footy we had pre VAR, but with that knowledge that if a glaring error is made or a competent official isn't sure and would like another look, then its there to be used. They fucked up footy with their insistence on checking every goal and trying to decide offside to the mm, its almost like they are admitting the officials are absolutely shite  ::)

Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm
This is where Im at. Id MUCH rather have a beach ball scored against than watch a match with VAR, no matter the nationality of refs of PGMOL PMP PL rules changes or whatever the fuck ever. Just bin it.

But thatll never ever happen, Its here to stay.  I miss watching the ball go in the net and caring one way or the other.  Now the ball goes in the net and its as good a time as any to go to the bathroom, let them hash out their lines or non-calls.  Pandoras box indeed

The beach ball incident was much worse, because that is a professional referee not knowing the LOTG.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Real Madrid player just passed it back to Elche player who was fouled in box

Gave offside

Replay shows Real Madrid player pass it back and he was onside anyway

Just carries on with the onside decision

Old pals act over VAR in la Liga is rampant. Absolutely disgusting behaviour
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:36:07 pm
The refs are terrible over there as well. Even before VAR it was always noticeable how how bad the refs were (Real always the favoured club with decisions as well like United over here).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 05:02:02 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:36:07 pm
Watching the same game, but didn't think that was a foul to be fair. If I understand the protocol correctly, VAR checks if it's a penalty, and if it isn't then they don't meddle with the original decision.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
Can the PL not just retrain some of these rugby refs? They seem sooooo much better.
