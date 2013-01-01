« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:51:10 pm
I absolutely love how they have Man City in the "What controversies have there been?"

:lmao

To be fair theyre only +2 in the VAR league, with all those friendly officials they should be doing much better.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 02:30:10 pm
I think sesnors takes it beyond drawing lines and would be instant - like the goal line tech.

That's not how goal line tech works. GLT works via 7 cameras per goal that are usually fixed to the roof of the stadium. The software then uses the images from all 7 cameras to track and locate the ball. The ball only has to be visible to 2 of the 7 cameras.

They need to update the video on the website though, as they still claim its never been not able to track the ball, but have admitted that was the issue in the Sheff Utd v Villa game, when the cameras couldn't pick up the ball.

https://www.hawkeyeinnovations.com/products/ball-tracking/goal-line-technology
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Just seen the two penalties Anthony Taylor gave in the PSG v Barcelona game. Fuckin hell he is absolutely useless. Hey Europe, you now know how the Premier League feels.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: BJ on Today at 03:41:10 pm
It would be great if some tech wizards could come up with a system that allows a VAR official to submit a video clip of an incident into a computerised system that reviews it completely electronically and comes out with an onscreen decision. No bias, no human error etc.

That's the anti city pro Liverpool Athletic for you.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
These quotes are just hilarious in that they somehow keep letting Mike Riley do the complete opposite.

Collina on VAR offside with the current technology:

"If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."

Mark Bullingham, CEO at the FA:

"Semi-autonomous offside would be a real step forward. Everyone recognises that the fan experience is negatively impacted by having to wait for the confirmation that a goal has been scored....

"If you have a scenario where you have semi-autonomous offside, where the assistant always knows whether players are offside, they can make an instant decision that doesn't need to be referred, that would be a step forwards. We're always looking to improve the fan experience."

So they can all acknowledge that they way it's being used is shit and that there is a better short term way until the automated AI checked off-side works but instead lets just keep doing the same stupid thing?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:31:52 pm
Just seen the two penalties Anthony Taylor gave in the PSG v Barcelona game. Fuckin hell he is absolutely useless. Hey Europe, you now know how the Premier League feels.

I've just gone looking for this. What is that idiot actually seeing that no-one else is?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:31:52 pm
Just seen the two penalties Anthony Taylor gave in the PSG v Barcelona game. Fuckin hell he is absolutely useless. Hey Europe, you now know how the Premier League feels.

The best bit about the first one is the BT commentary.  Hoddle's looking at the incident and he just says something like "Haha, nah. Even these days you don't get penalties for that.  I mean the game's in the bin if you start getting those given as pe..."

"Hang on Glenn. I think he's given it!!"

Then just complete silence for a few seconds. Sheer disbelief.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:49:53 pm
These quotes are just hilarious in that they somehow keep letting Mike Riley do the complete opposite.

Collina on VAR offside with the current technology:

"If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."

Problem is they aren't making that many decisions now, they're just not calling it at all and allowing it to go to VAR to make a decision.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:51:30 pm
Problem is they aren't making that many decisions now, they're just not calling it at all and allowing it to go to VAR to make a decision.

But that's a PGMOL decision that they could change is what all other parties seemingly are stating.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:13:36 pm
But that's a PGMOL decision that they could change is what all other parties seemingly are stating.

I think it's partly their decision and partly refs/linos deciding VAR have their back if they don't make the call.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:51:30 pm
Problem is they aren't making that many decisions now, they're just not calling it at all and allowing it to go to VAR to make a decision.

Rugby League made the same mistake initially when the video ref was introduced over 20 years ago. We'd be watching the big screens in the ground wondering why the ref had gone to the video, we'd seen in real time it was a try and the video just made it blatantly obvious. They were obviously afraid to make the decision, even when right.

If it was any body other than PGMOL I'd be shocked that they didn't learn from other sports mistakes when first implementing Video refs.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:34:25 pm
Rugby League made the same mistake initially when the video ref was introduced over 20 years ago. We'd be watching the big screens in the ground wondering why the ref had gone to the video, we'd seen in real time it was a try and the video just made it blatantly obvious. They were obviously afraid to make the decision, even when right.

If it was any body other than PGMOL I'd be shocked that they didn't learn from other sports mistakes when first implementing Video refs.

I feel it's been more obvious this season than it was last too. There are calls which are obvious, and you can see the ref has a perfect view, yet they leave it clearly knowing that VAR can cover their asses.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:47:50 pm
That's the anti city pro Liverpool Athletic for you.
;D

I actually think they (pgmol, pundits ...) love all the controversy that VAR brings to the game.  If it had to answer to someone, anyone, or if money was being lost based on the poor application of the thing, wed see an effort to improve it. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Well I hope that someone at LFC remembers to give some feedback....
Apparently the PL have asked all clubs for feedback on how VAR can be improved for next season, and it is due to be discussed at the PL meeting on the 19th.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 06:27:15 pm
Well I hope that someone at LFC remembers to give some feedback....
Apparently the PL have asked all clubs for feedback on how VAR can be improved for next season, and it is due to be discussed at the PL meeting on the 19th.

Easy, sack all the refs and get decent ones.
