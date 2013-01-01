These quotes are just hilarious in that they somehow keep letting Mike Riley do the complete opposite.



Collina on VAR offside with the current technology:



"If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."



Mark Bullingham, CEO at the FA:



"Semi-autonomous offside would be a real step forward. Everyone recognises that the fan experience is negatively impacted by having to wait for the confirmation that a goal has been scored....



"If you have a scenario where you have semi-autonomous offside, where the assistant always knows whether players are offside, they can make an instant decision that doesn't need to be referred, that would be a step forwards. We're always looking to improve the fan experience."



So they can all acknowledge that they way it's being used is shit and that there is a better short term way until the automated AI checked off-side works but instead lets just keep doing the same stupid thing?