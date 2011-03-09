Embarrassed themselves with the non penalty for foul on Foden tonight.



stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favoursbeen banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen