VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:02:09 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm
What do you mean. Dream team there tonight.

Referee
Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant referees
Gary Beswick (ENG)
Adam Nunn (ENG)

Video Assistant Referee
Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Paul Tierney (ENG)

Fourth official
David Coote (ENG)

You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:08:32 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:02:09 am
You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:11:05 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:32 am
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
This is why there were no English refs at the most recent World Cup
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:31:32 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 07:49:44 am
very high chance, I was waiting for the usual line drawing bullshit and it never happened. Does the rule differ in Europe or are they just using common sense?

They showed the line a bit later on during a replay, dont think they tend to do so at the time.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:39:13 am
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:39:15 am
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Embarrassed themselves with the non penalty for foul on Foden tonight.

stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favours

been banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:04:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:36:29 am
Could we be lumbered with these if we drew Chelsea?

No, you never get officials from your own country
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:08:15 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:32 am
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.

At the same time those gormless twerps Lineker and Shearer were sat in studios foaming at the mouth and slagging refs from Asian and African countries, saying they were rubbish, that "they're not used to taking charge of games this size" and are ruining games.

Poll hands out three yellow cards in one game, by far the worst mistake in the whole tournament, and they say stuff like "no-one will be more disappointed than Graham himself there."
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:14:17 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 08:39:15 am
stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favours

been banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen

This is the stupidity of PL VAR. They spend five minutes looking at Welbeck throwing himself to the floor off a slight touch and give a pen, but don't give one for that. Then we wonder why the league is full of serial divers.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:18:42 am
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
It seems like VAR is not the problem, its English referees.

Who'd have thought it eh?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:46:09 am
What's reason for not giving City a penalty?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:55:46 am
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
It seems like VAR is not the problem, its English referees.

Don't let your (deserved) contempt of English refs blind you, VAR is still the problem and needs binning.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:01:19 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:39:13 am
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891
Thats fucking insane, what happened to playing the advantage and as someone said below in the Twitter replies, on the retaken penalty the keeper moves off his line, so by the laws of the game that shouldve been retaken?!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:07:08 am
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 10:01:19 am
Thats fucking insane, what happened to playing the advantage and as someone said below in the Twitter replies, on the retaken penalty the keeper moves off his line, so by the laws of the game that shouldve been retaken?!

Was the penalty given for the same incident Harland scored from? Or was it one of those they may they were going to review but the ball never went out of play and then they scored a while later?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:08:35 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:46:09 am
What's reason for not giving City a penalty?
I didnt see it but I guess its because Foden didnt fall to the ground and stay there it couldnt possibly have been a foul. This way of thinking from officials has greatly contributed to players making the most of any contact and going down.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:12:09 am
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:55:46 am
Don't let your (deserved) contempt of English refs blind you, VAR is still the problem and needs binning.

I never wanted VAR and never will, but it can potentially be used in an acceptable way. This is the 3rd season in the CL we've had VAR and it's rarely been used at all in most of the games.

I'd rather have VAR with competent officials than not have VAR with incompetent, biased officials.

The possibility of that Dortmund-Sevilla scenario being played out means i'd never support VAR. It's not football and makes a farce of the whole match when something like that occurs. It's a mood killer.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:26:29 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 07:49:44 am
. Does the rule differ in Europe or are they just using common sense?

I'm pretty sure the refs in other countries/competitions don't take it to the micro-levels the PL does for offsides. I could have sworn prior to the season the PL was told not to do it and yet they still do. Seems the PL refs concern seems to be more about what the broadcasters show re: the lines.

Wenger has it right. Offside should just be any part of your body you can legally score from. None of this shirt sleeve business.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:25:44 am
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 10:01:19 am
Thats fucking insane, what happened to playing the advantage and as someone said below in the Twitter replies, on the retaken penalty the keeper moves off his line, so by the laws of the game that shouldve been retaken?!

I think if you score but the goalie moves it doesn't have to be retaken, only if you miss. Basically just giving all the advantages to the penalty taker.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:26:47 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:26:29 am

Wenger has it right. Offside should just be any part of your body you can legally score from. None of this shirt sleeve business.

Isn't that literally what it was before they started pissing about with it?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:34:17 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:47 am
Isn't that literally what it was before they started pissing about with it?
Yeah - Wenger's idea was the opposite, that you're onside as long as any part of your body you can score from is in line.

Too much of an advantage to the attackers that maybe, but it's ridiculous at present.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:38:19 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:07:08 am
Was the penalty given for the same incident Harland scored from? Or was it one of those they may they were going to review but the ball never went out of play and then they scored a while later?

Yeah, the incident happened about a minute before the goal was scored, but the ball never went out of play. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:38:21 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:26:29 am
I'm pretty sure the refs in other countries/competitions don't take it to the micro-levels the PL does for offsides. I could have sworn prior to the season the PL was told not to do it and yet they still do. Seems the PL refs concern seems to be more about what the broadcasters show re: the lines.

Wenger has it right. Offside should just be any part of your body you can legally score from. None of this shirt sleeve business.

The shirt sleeve is the point you can score from. That's why they are using it
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:42:56 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:39:13 am
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891

All would have been avoided had they just allowed Haaland's goal in the first place, which was definitely not a clear and obvious error.

As an aside, if a penalty taker stutters in his run-up, the goalkeeper should have every right to come off his line.
