VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11280 on: Today at 08:02:09 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm
What do you mean. Dream team there tonight.

Referee
Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant referees
Gary Beswick (ENG)
Adam Nunn (ENG)

Video Assistant Referee
Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Paul Tierney (ENG)

Fourth official
David Coote (ENG)

You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11281 on: Today at 08:08:32 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:02:09 am
You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11282 on: Today at 08:11:05 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:32 am
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
This is why there were no English refs at the most recent World Cup
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11283 on: Today at 08:31:32 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 07:49:44 am
very high chance, I was waiting for the usual line drawing bullshit and it never happened. Does the rule differ in Europe or are they just using common sense?

They showed the line a bit later on during a replay, dont think they tend to do so at the time.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11284 on: Today at 08:39:13 am
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11285 on: Today at 08:39:15 am
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Embarrassed themselves with the non penalty for foul on Foden tonight.

stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favours

been banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11286 on: Today at 09:04:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:36:29 am
Could we be lumbered with these if we drew Chelsea?

No, you never get officials from your own country
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11287 on: Today at 09:08:15 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:32 am
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.

At the same time those gormless twerps Lineker and Shearer were sat in studios foaming at the mouth and slagging refs from Asian and African countries, saying they were rubbish, that "they're not used to taking charge of games this size" and are ruining games.

Poll hands out three yellow cards in one game, by far the worst mistake in the whole tournament, and they say stuff like "no-one will be more disappointed than Graham himself there."
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11288 on: Today at 09:14:17 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 08:39:15 am
stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favours

been banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen

This is the stupidity of PL VAR. They spend five minutes looking at Welbeck throwing himself to the floor off a slight touch and give a pen, but don't give one for that. Then we wonder why the league is full of serial divers.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11289 on: Today at 09:18:42 am
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
It seems like VAR is not the problem, its English referees.

Who'd have thought it eh?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11290 on: Today at 09:46:09 am
What's reason for not giving City a penalty?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11291 on: Today at 09:55:46 am
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
It seems like VAR is not the problem, its English referees.

Don't let your (deserved) contempt of English refs blind you, VAR is still the problem and needs binning.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11292 on: Today at 10:01:19 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:39:13 am
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891
Thats fucking insane, what happened to playing the advantage and as someone said below in the Twitter replies, on the retaken penalty the keeper moves off his line, so by the laws of the game that shouldve been retaken?!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11293 on: Today at 10:07:08 am
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 10:01:19 am
Thats fucking insane, what happened to playing the advantage and as someone said below in the Twitter replies, on the retaken penalty the keeper moves off his line, so by the laws of the game that shouldve been retaken?!

Was the penalty given for the same incident Harland scored from? Or was it one of those they may they were going to review but the ball never went out of play and then they scored a while later?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11294 on: Today at 10:08:35 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:46:09 am
What's reason for not giving City a penalty?
I didnt see it but I guess its because Foden didnt fall to the ground and stay there it couldnt possibly have been a foul. This way of thinking from officials has greatly contributed to players making the most of any contact and going down.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11295 on: Today at 10:12:09 am
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:55:46 am
Don't let your (deserved) contempt of English refs blind you, VAR is still the problem and needs binning.

I never wanted VAR and never will, but it can be used in an acceptable way. This is the 3rd season in the CL we've had VAR and it's rarely been used at all in most of the games.

I'd rather have VAR with competent officials than not have VAR with incompetent, biased officials.

