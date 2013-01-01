« previous next »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:43:32 pm
Look no further than the bafflement of the commentators later in the West Brom-Brighton game when they couldnt understand why a free kick had been awarded when Welbeck played the ball after it had come back directly off the post from his own penalty.  The pundits and commentators dont know the fucking rules half the time, so if some chancer of a ref/head ref/ex ref gives them an excuse theyll believe it because theyre in no position to dispute it.

My kids are 10 and 12 and both know the law on penalties. How and ex player and a commentator cannot understand this is unbelieveable.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm »
Would have been better if Welbeck scored the goal off the rebound and VAR allowed it to stand..😆
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 04:48:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm
My kids are 10 and 12 and both know the law on penalties. How and ex player and a commentator cannot understand this is unbelieveable.

Reminds me of Upton Sinclair quote (that American Novelist Muckraker)

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.
― Upton Sinclair, I, Candidate for Governor: And How I Got Licked
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 08:27:14 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm
I guarantee come Monday youll not hear a thing about it for the most part.
And had we been on the receiveing end of it, well, deathly silence...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 08:30:53 am »
Becoming a bit like ref watch...but John Moss was ok last night?

I was very pleased that Mason was not in the VAR cupboard though, I have to admit I thought Trents cross was over the line when I saw it live.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 08:35:59 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:30:53 am
Becoming a bit like ref watch...but John Moss was ok last night?

I was very pleased that Mason was not in the VAR cupboard though, I have to admit I thought Trents cross was over the line when I saw it live.
Definitlely didn't cross the line.  It looked like it initially but they had another angle that confirmed very clearly it hadn't.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:30:53 am
Becoming a bit like ref watch...but John Moss was ok last night?

I was very pleased that Mason was not in the VAR cupboard though, I have to admit I thought Trents cross was over the line when I saw it live.

Or Kavanagh.  One quick glance, from the wrong angle, and at full speed. Hed have pressed the no goal button on the panel in front of him before the ball had even got close to the goal line.
