Look no further than the bafflement of the commentators later in the West Brom-Brighton game when they couldnt understand why a free kick had been awarded when Welbeck played the ball after it had come back directly off the post from his own penalty. The pundits and commentators dont know the fucking rules half the time, so if some chancer of a ref/head ref/ex ref gives them an excuse theyll believe it because theyre in no position to dispute it.
My kids are 10 and 12 and both know the law on penalties. How and ex player and a commentator cannot understand this is unbelieveable.
I guarantee come Monday youll not hear a thing about it for the most part.
Becoming a bit like ref watch...but John Moss was ok last night?I was very pleased that Mason was not in the VAR cupboard though, I have to admit I thought Trents cross was over the line when I saw it live.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]