Not really having these VAR-less tables - too many variables and loads of decisions not given by refs/linesman simply because they're waiting for VAR to intervene.



In terms of implementation, I still can't understand why VAR doesn't just act like its literal title - an "assistant". It'll never be perfect (and we were better off without it), but it'd be a whole lot better if the refs and linesmen/women were just instructed to officiate the game as though VAR didn't exist and VAR only stepped in if an egregious error had occurred, or if the ref had missed something off the ball. Is that really so tough to figure out? I know that there can be grey areas of what constitutes 'egregious', but it's just got to be less than what we're seeing now, which is far too often a case of VAR stepping in and being the referee of the game. In essence, "clear and obvious" needs to be adhered to or else the language needs to change. The mistakes simply have to be even more clear for VAR to intervene.



The penalty we conceded vs Brighton was not given by the ref when he had a perfect view. That should be enough for VAR to stay out of it unless it's with 100% certainty that the on-field decision is wrong. Ditto the offside Leicester goal the other week flagged by the linesman (It must be said that by the same token, Taylor had given the penalty initially, but determining a foul is outside the box is much more of an egregious error than a pretty correct, or at most, extremely borderline, offside).