« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 474959 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,224
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11000 on: Yesterday at 08:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm
Yep, Adrian wasn't ready either, just like the West Brom keeper today. Maddening inconsistentcy.

Yet completely and utterly unsurprising.
Logged

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 997
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11001 on: Today at 01:31:44 am »
"Lewis Dunk described the controversial moment Lee Mason disallowed a free-kick that Brighton had scored despite blowing his whistle as 'embarrassing and horrendous'"

Not a good idea Dunk. "The boys" will get you for the rest of the season.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11002 on: Today at 02:02:45 am »
I know we can't have a game without them and we are supposed to try to have some sympathy, but the officiating in the PL is shambolic at the moment. It's damaging the game and the brand. PGMOL do nothing to garner any support or sympathy and come across as a bunch of knobhead gangsters who a untouchable. The levels of inconsistency and incompetence have been unprecedented this season. I don't need to highlight what I'm talking about, you've all seen it.

Standards have slipped because they know they are untouchable and accountable to no one. It's time someone from the PL made them explain themselves, and measured/rewarded them on the quality of their performance.

The CL game last week was a breath of fresh air. Mostly because of the ref. He didn't even do anything special. He just reffed the game like he'd actually played it at some point in his life and clearly had no bias or agenda.

There are many reasons for our downturn in form, but one of them is the fact we have been robbed of our high press. We can't do it anymore because every time we rob the ball, all the opposition player has to do is fall over and the ref blows his whistle.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 05:14:40 am »
I don't know how much straws are needed to break the camel's back but to be honest I'm done with EPL. Absolute shambles of officiating ruining the game. To be fair it doesn't even concern us any more. All teams are suffering, some more than others obviously with the inconsistency.

Top that up with "expert" pundits with their own agenda to push is just tiresome.

CL is less of a disaster and much more watchable on mute if the same ol epl pundits  are commentating.

Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 06:21:20 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Gerrard has done it a few times and scored. Nothing wrong as it should be in favour of the attacking team

Problem with this is that mason is a fucking moron and blew twice before the goal was scored
When mane scored last year and the ref allowed it and then went to look if it was handball. The ref rightly let play on and then checked after goal scored instead of blowing before he scored

This is all on mason being inept

Bit different with the Dunk one against us, I don't remember the whistle ever going, Dunk just asked the ref can I hit and he said yes (but Atkinson loves to screw us over) and Adrian had only just come on and the sporting thing is to let him get on and get set.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 07:21:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2021, 07:19:45 pm
+2 v Brighton away, +1 home, +2 v the shite, +2 v Newcastle, possibly +1 v Leicester and thats just top of my head.

Worth noting that, for example, the Newcastle game, would have been the same with or without VAR. Youre referring to the foul on Mane I assume, the ref in real-time didnt give that, so with or without VAR the outcome stays the same (you can obviously argue that without VAR the referee is more likely to give it as he cant rely on the VAR to spot the foul but given my experiences over the years I think thats too strong of an assumption to make.)


It depends how much of a sliding doors approach you want to take with this stuff which is subjective and why these tables will never be totally agreeable  - Spurs fans may argue that if theres no VAR the Son goal gets given and they go onto win, whereas any table probably has that down as no difference as we go on to score 3 anyway.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 07:38:57 am »
Not really having these VAR-less tables - too many variables and loads of decisions not given by refs/linesman simply because they're waiting for VAR to intervene.

In terms of implementation, I still can't understand why VAR doesn't just act like its literal title - an "assistant". It'll never be perfect (and we were better off without it), but it'd be a whole lot better if the refs and linesmen/women were just instructed to officiate the game as though VAR didn't exist and VAR only stepped in if an egregious error had occurred, or if the ref had missed something off the ball. Is that really so tough to figure out? I know that there can be grey areas of what constitutes 'egregious', but it's just got to be less than what we're seeing now, which is far too often a case of VAR stepping in and being the referee of the game. In essence, "clear and obvious" needs to be adhered to or else the language needs to change. The mistakes simply have to be even more clear for VAR to intervene.

The penalty we conceded vs Brighton was not given by the ref when he had a perfect view. That should be enough for VAR to stay out of it unless it's with 100% certainty that the on-field decision is wrong. Ditto the offside Leicester goal the other week flagged by the linesman (It must be said that by the same token, Taylor had given the penalty initially, but determining a foul is outside the box is much more of an egregious error than a pretty correct, or at most, extremely borderline, offside).
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,864
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:37 pm
Ironic thing about the Lewis Dunk goal is that he did the exact same thing against us last season, and it was allowed to stand no questions asked.

It was actually applauded, and Atkinson praised, by the media for his
Quick thinking

Atkinson had been dreaming of that moment for years.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • J.F.T.96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:47:01 am
It was actually applauded, and Atkinson praised, by the media for his
Quick thinking

Atkinson had been dreaming of that moment for years.

Imagine if we'd scored that goal against Brighton...
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,864
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:02:45 am
I know we can't have a game without them and we are supposed to try to have some sympathy, but the officiating in the PL is shambolic at the moment. It's damaging the game and the brand. PGMOL do nothing to garner any support or sympathy and come across as a bunch of knobhead gangsters who a untouchable. The levels of inconsistency and incompetence have been unprecedented this season. I don't need to highlight what I'm talking about, you've all seen it.

Standards have slipped because they know they are untouchable and accountable to no one. It's time someone from the PL made them explain themselves, and measured/rewarded them on the quality of their performance.

The CL game last week was a breath of fresh air. Mostly because of the ref. He didn't even do anything special. He just reffed the game like he'd actually played it at some point in his life and clearly had no bias or agenda.

There are many reasons for our downturn in form, but one of them is the fact we have been robbed of our high press. We can't do it anymore because every time we rob the ball, all the opposition player has to do is fall over and the ref blows his whistle.

The Maguire drunken flop
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • this is the end.....
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 09:04:53 am »
just shown on motd and praised the ref against Liverpool and said that's how to do it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,139
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 09:16:41 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:02:45 am
I know we can't have a game without them and we are supposed to try to have some sympathy, but the officiating in the PL is shambolic at the moment. It's damaging the game and the brand. PGMOL do nothing to garner any support or sympathy and come across as a bunch of knobhead gangsters who a untouchable. The levels of inconsistency and incompetence have been unprecedented this season. I don't need to highlight what I'm talking about, you've all seen it.

In a way I hope these incidents keep happening because it's the only way things will change. Riley needs to go and there needs to be a cull of these arrogant bastards.

I've made the point before and been hammered for it that half these refs are just too old. Mason is 50 this year (many of the PL refs are around the same age).

Quote
In Germany, the average age of the 24 Bundesliga referees is 34.5 years. They are required to retire from active refereeing at 47, after which they could only continue as VARs, as it happened this summer with Stark, Drees and Perl. The average age of Ligue 1 referees is 36 years.

That would rule out Atkinson, Marriner, Moss, Dean and Mason for starters.

It only touches the surface of the problem, however, as the younger refs are still bad in the PL. There's a systemic failure that comes from the top (Riley, PGMOL, the FA)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:51 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 11:34:38 am »
I see Lee Mason has withdrawn from our game later due to "injury". It will be the usual PGMOL routine, take him out the firing line and wait for the furore to calm down before returning with no consequences for massive fuck ups
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
He was on VAR duty wasnt he?! Whats he injured, his rewinding finger?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:34:38 am
I see Lee Mason has withdrawn from our game later due to "injury". It will be the usual PGMOL routine, take him out the firing line and wait for the furore to calm down before returning with no consequences for massive fuck ups

Sums it all up. Basically covering up him being suspended so that he can make a return in a week or two no questions asked. Why cant they just come out and say thats he being taken off duties because he completely fucked up in his last match? Maybe to do some re-training. Lets not forget that this is a referee that has already been called out by two different teams this season - Wolves and Southampton - for being terrible.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,224
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 11:49:38 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:34:38 am
I see Lee Mason has withdrawn from our game later due to "injury". It will be the usual PGMOL routine, take him out the firing line and wait for the furore to calm down before returning with no consequences for massive fuck ups

Yep, exactly this.

Head in sand, hide him away, bring him out next week when media and pundits memories reset on Monday and never mention it again.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Must be a serious injury if he isn't able to do 4th official duty, which consists of standing and holding up the substitution board.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 11:51:37 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 11:50:41 am
Must be a serious injury if he isn't able to do 4th official duty, which consists of standing and holding up the substitution board.

They dont even do that anymore, each team has their own board and do it themselves. Think Achterburg does it for us.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:37 am
They dont even do that anymore, each team has their own board and do it themselves. Think Achterburg does it for us.
Must be an even worse injury than I thought. Hopefully he can get himself fit for the Euro's.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11019 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:01:23 pm
Must be an even worse injury than I thought. Hopefully he can get himself fit for the Euro's.

This would be an improvement
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11020 on: Today at 12:24:08 pm »
A referee in Italy is to be one the first to appear on live tv to explain their decisions in a game today. This is what we need. As soon as this comes in over here, the corrupt club of refs will immediately retire, as there is no way their decisions can be explained and they know it.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,224
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11021 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:24:08 pm
A referee in Italy is to be one the first to appear on live tv to explain their decisions in a game today. This is what we need. As soon as this comes in over here, the corrupt club of refs will immediately retire, as there is no way their decisions can be explained and they know it.

Which is exactly why it wont come in over here, because PGMOL are a closed shop and protect each other so would never allow refs to have to explain their decisions.
Logged

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 997
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11022 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 11:50:41 am
Must be a serious injury if he isn't able to do 4th official duty, which consists of standing and holding up the substitution board.
Gizza job. I will do it and I'll be unbiased . Honest   :0
 Problem is you've got to be a manu fan to get the gig. :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,224
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11023 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
I mean thats a pen, why does the ref even need to go and look?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11024 on: Today at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:46:19 pm
I mean thats a pen, why does the ref even need to go and look?

The refs should always look at the VAR as far as I'm concerned, he's the main official, it should be his decision alone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 