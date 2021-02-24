Interesting but it depends what they class as a valid VAR verdict or overturn. It's not just overturned VAR calls that hurts teams though, we have lots of incidents not even being reviewed each week as do other teams.



I saw a headline a few months ago that FIFA are pouring money in to AI but I think that was just for offsides and was still a couple of years away.



I went to look at their table from various game weeks and found this explanation for our game from game week 10 -1st | Liverpool | Points: 25 | Points difference: +4Game: Brighton (A)Incident 1: Mohamed Salahs goal in the 35th-minute was ruled out by VAR for offside.Incident 2: Sadio Manes 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.Incident 3: Brighton awarded a 92nd-minute by VAR for Andy Robertsons foul on Danny WelbeckOutcome without VAR (LIVERPOOL WIN): This one is quite clear. Salah would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half without VAR. Manes goal would also have counted. Meanwhile, Brighton wouldnt have been given their penalty. All things considered, it would have been a comfortable Liverpool victory.To compile the weekly table they have taken one aspect ie all the overturned var decisions to see what the standings would be. Its a small fragment of what is actually occurring in games and yes, as others have said it doesnt take into account the timings of the decisions nor does it take into account incidents missed or ignored by the referee. With complete fairness we would obviously have a lot more points. While their efforts dont show the whole picture (they dont claim to), its good that somebody is keeping an eye on var it and putting it out there.