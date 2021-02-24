Interesting but it depends what they class as a valid VAR verdict or overturn. It's not just overturned VAR calls that hurts teams though, we have lots of incidents not even being reviewed each week as do other teams.
I saw a headline a few months ago that FIFA are pouring money in to AI but I think that was just for offsides and was still a couple of years away.
I went to look at their table from various game weeks and found this explanation for our game from game week 10 -
1st | Liverpool | Points: 25 | Points difference: +4
Game: Brighton (A)
Incident 1: Mohamed Salahs goal in the 35th-minute was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 2: Sadio Manes 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 3: Brighton awarded a 92nd-minute by VAR for Andy Robertsons foul on Danny Welbeck
Outcome without VAR (LIVERPOOL WIN): This one is quite clear. Salah would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half without VAR. Manes goal would also have counted. Meanwhile, Brighton wouldnt have been given their penalty. All things considered, it would have been a comfortable Liverpool victory.
To compile the weekly table they have taken one aspect ie all the overturned var decisions to see what the standings would be. Its a small fragment of what is actually occurring in games and yes, as others have said it doesnt take into account the timings of the decisions nor does it take into account incidents missed or ignored by the referee. With complete fairness we would obviously have a lot more points. While their efforts dont show the whole picture (they dont claim to), its good that somebody is keeping an eye on var it and putting it out there.