VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

KillieRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10960 on: February 24, 2021, 01:43:42 pm
Supposedly caddies. Im guessing that photo was lifted from their social media.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10961 on: February 24, 2021, 07:05:17 pm
How the league table would look without var -


Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10962 on: February 24, 2021, 07:06:15 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 24, 2021, 07:05:17 pm
How the league table would look without var -

snip

How have they worked that out? As I fail to believe we'd only have +2 more.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10963 on: February 24, 2021, 07:19:45 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 07:06:15 pm
How have they worked that out? As I fail to believe we'd only have +2 more.

+2 v Brighton away, +1 home, +2 v the shite, +2 v Newcastle, possibly +1 v Leicester and thats just top of my head.
KillieRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10964 on: February 24, 2021, 07:28:10 pm
I guess there must be minuses too? I cant say I can recall any, but Im biased too.

The bigger point, for me, is that I believe the officiating took the wind out of our sails just as we were about to stretch away at the top. Add that knock to our confidence to our catastrophic injuries and you see the result.
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10965 on: February 24, 2021, 07:30:19 pm
Ive no idea if its a reliable source, just stumbled across it earlier.

As you probably know by now, we here at GIVEMESPORT hate VAR. Thats why we regularly reveal how the Premier League table would look without it.

To work that out, we look at every overturned VAR decision made each week and work out how thats impacted the match in question.

 https://www.givemesport.com/1650779-how-the-202021-pl-table-would-look-if-var-wasnt-being-used-this-season-gameweek-24
Last Edit: February 24, 2021, 07:33:42 pm by BJ
wenlock

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10966 on: February 24, 2021, 07:33:19 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 24, 2021, 07:05:17 pm
How the league table would look without var -




That must be just for this week with both manc teams not apparently gaining any benefits, not even sure it would be true even if it was just for this week though.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10967 on: February 24, 2021, 07:35:17 pm
I dont always go in for those VAR tables. If a decision happens early enough in a game theres no guarantee the score would stay the same. But something like Everton and Brighton away you can clearly say we were robbed of 2 points both times.
wenlock

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10968 on: February 24, 2021, 07:43:16 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 24, 2021, 07:30:19 pm
Ive no idea if its a reliable source, just stumbled across it earlier.

As you probably know by now, we here at GIVEMESPORT hate VAR. Thats why we regularly reveal how the Premier League table would look without it.

To work that out, we look at every overturned VAR decision made each week and work out how thats impacted the match in question.

 https://www.givemesport.com/1650779-how-the-202021-pl-table-would-look-if-var-wasnt-being-used-this-season-gameweek-24

Interesting but it depends what they class as a valid VAR verdict or overturn. It's not just overturned VAR calls that hurts teams though, we have lots of incidents not even being reviewed each week as do other teams.

I saw a headline a few months ago that FIFA are pouring money in to AI but I think that was just for offsides and was still a couple of years away.
Hazell

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10969 on: February 24, 2021, 07:43:58 pm
With RAWK down for a bit, I found myself reading Dale Johnson's twitter (heaven knows why, I don't know why he's become some sort of arbitrator on VAR issues). Needless to say it was a shitshow, not only the Alexander-Arnold penalty incident, but also his downright bizarre comments about the Man Utd-Newcastle match. It feels week by week there's an increase in the mental gymnastics to justify the decisions being made by referees.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10970 on: February 24, 2021, 07:58:03 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 24, 2021, 07:35:17 pm
I dont always go in for those VAR tables. If a decision happens early enough in a game theres no guarantee the score would stay the same. But something like Everton and Brighton away you can clearly say we were robbed of 2 points both times.

Burnley at home too, 83rd minute penalty. That foul on Sadio at Newcastle was really late in the game as well IIRC
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10971 on: February 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm
Quote from: wenlock on February 24, 2021, 07:43:16 pm
Interesting but it depends what they class as a valid VAR verdict or overturn. It's not just overturned VAR calls that hurts teams though, we have lots of incidents not even being reviewed each week as do other teams.

I saw a headline a few months ago that FIFA are pouring money in to AI but I think that was just for offsides and was still a couple of years away.
I went to look at their table from various game weeks and found this explanation for our game from game week 10 -

1st | Liverpool | Points: 25 | Points difference: +4
Game: Brighton (A)

Incident 1: Mohamed Salahs goal in the 35th-minute was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 2: Sadio Manes 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 3: Brighton awarded a 92nd-minute by VAR for Andy Robertsons foul on Danny Welbeck

Outcome without VAR (LIVERPOOL WIN): This one is quite clear. Salah would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half without VAR. Manes goal would also have counted. Meanwhile, Brighton wouldnt have been given their penalty. All things considered, it would have been a comfortable Liverpool victory.

To compile the weekly table they have taken one aspect ie all the overturned var decisions to see what the standings would be. Its a small fragment of what is actually occurring in games and yes, as others have said it doesnt take into account the timings of the decisions nor does it take into account incidents missed or ignored by the referee. With complete fairness we would obviously have a lot more points.  While their efforts dont show the whole picture (they dont claim to), its good that somebody is keeping an eye on var it and putting it out there.

wenlock

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10972 on: February 24, 2021, 09:09:33 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm
I went to look at their table from various game weeks and found this explanation for our game from game week 10 -

1st | Liverpool | Points: 25 | Points difference: +4
Game: Brighton (A)

Incident 1: Mohamed Salahs goal in the 35th-minute was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 2: Sadio Manes 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Incident 3: Brighton awarded a 92nd-minute by VAR for Andy Robertsons foul on Danny Welbeck

Outcome without VAR (LIVERPOOL WIN): This one is quite clear. Salah would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half without VAR. Manes goal would also have counted. Meanwhile, Brighton wouldnt have been given their penalty. All things considered, it would have been a comfortable Liverpool victory.

To compile the weekly table they have taken one aspect ie all the overturned var decisions to see what the standings would be. Its a small fragment of what is actually occurring in games and yes, as others have said it doesnt take into account the timings of the decisions nor does it take into account incidents missed or ignored by the referee. With complete fairness we would obviously have a lot more points.  While their efforts dont show the whole picture (they dont claim to), its good that somebody is keeping an eye on var it and putting it out there.

Too true and long overdue. I am baffled by the lack of accountability the refs and the game in general have. Other sports seem to try their best to be seen to be clean but football seems to exist in its own bubble, an example of that being drug testing. Athletics and football have been like chalk and cheese with testing and bans, cycling and weightlifting say hello too.

To me the refs seem to have similar problems to the police but are much worse. The police have often been accused of fitting people up etc but at least there is also some sort of complaints procedure in place, the refs seem to have no such thing.

It doesn't actually need many people to influence the league in theory seeing these things are just impossible. How many games would for example 5 referees ref in a season? Then add on to that total how many those 5 refs VAR that season too.
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10973 on: February 24, 2021, 10:15:50 pm
Quote from: wenlock on February 24, 2021, 09:09:33 pm
Too true and long overdue. I am baffled by the lack of accountability the refs and the game in general have. Other sports seem to try their best to be seen to be clean but football seems to exist in its own bubble, an example of that being drug testing. Athletics and football have been like chalk and cheese with testing and bans, cycling and weightlifting say hello too.

To me the refs seem to have similar problems to the police but are much worse. The police have often been accused of fitting people up etc but at least there is also some sort of complaints procedure in place, the refs seem to have no such thing.

It doesn't actually need many people to influence the league in theory seeing these things are just impossible. How many games would for example 5 referees ref in a season? Then add on to that total how many those 5 refs VAR that season too.
There should be accountability.  With that much influence over the outcome of a game, the referees  should be made to explain contentious decisions in post match interviews. 
MH41

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10974 on: February 25, 2021, 12:10:22 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 06:50:57 pm
Just looked it up and now cant find it but Grealish has been fouled 100 times this season! Next highest was Zaha on 56. Insane gap. Saudi was actually about third or fourth.

Salah isnt in the top 100 but found another stat site that said hes been fouled 12 times this season. :lmao

There was another stat that said Marriner had given Mo one free kick in the last ten games hes reffed him.
I think we should go all out to sign Grealish this summer,....
and then ask why the amount of times he is given a free kick drops so dramatically when he is in a Liverpool jersey, and getting more touches of the ball! ☺️
Fromola

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10975 on: February 25, 2021, 08:29:50 am
Quote from: MH41 on February 25, 2021, 12:10:22 am
I think we should go all out to sign Grealish this summer,....
and then ask why the amount of times he is given a free kick drops so dramatically when he is in a Liverpool jersey, and getting more touches of the ball! ☺️

If we signed Grealish, the unspoken rule of English players don't cheat would be stretched to the limits by the anti-Liverpool brigade.
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10976 on: February 25, 2021, 08:44:23 am
Yeah, but all PGMOL will say is that VAR has led to the correct decision, without VAR it would be the wrong decision.  So the current table is correct and this GIVEMESPORT one is nonsense.

Oh, and most other fans will say the same too as it donesn't suit their agenda.
free_at_last

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10977 on: February 25, 2021, 10:36:39 am
Quote from: wenlock on February 24, 2021, 09:09:33 pm
Too true and long overdue. I am baffled by the lack of accountability the refs and the game in general have. Other sports seem to try their best to be seen to be clean but football seems to exist in its own bubble, an example of that being drug testing. Athletics and football have been like chalk and cheese with testing and bans, cycling and weightlifting say hello too.

To me the refs seem to have similar problems to the police but are much worse. The police have often been accused of fitting people up etc but at least there is also some sort of complaints procedure in place, the refs seem to have no such thing.

It doesn't actually need many people to influence the league in theory seeing these things are just impossible. How many games would for example 5 referees ref in a season? Then add on to that total how many those 5 refs VAR that season too.
With no accountability imagine how easy it would be for a betting syndicate to make money with a few refs in it's pocket. I was actually thinking today how many games Liverpool would be short odds to win(especially after the last 2 seasons) and how a bet on the opposition would generate good profits if you had an idea that we would have a problematic game.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10978 on: February 25, 2021, 12:12:01 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on February 25, 2021, 10:36:39 am
With no accountability imagine how easy it would be for a betting syndicate to make money with a few refs in it's pocket. I was actually thinking today how many games Liverpool would be short odds to win(especially after the last 2 seasons) and how a bet on the opposition would generate good profits if you had an idea that we would have a problematic game.

Like a betting syndicate in Thailand for example? ;)
TheMissionary

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10979 on: February 25, 2021, 05:16:52 pm
Quote from: BJ on February 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm

Game: Brighton (A)


Incident 2: Sadio Mane’s 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.



But that doesn't help does it?  Without VAR that goal would have been disallowed 'cause the lino would have flagged him off, 'cause he was.  What it means now is officials are reneging on their responsibilities and letting some other prick make the decision on video after the event.    Then it bigs up VAR stats saying looking how many VAR got right.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10980 on: February 25, 2021, 05:31:52 pm
Quote from: TheMissionary on February 25, 2021, 05:16:52 pm
But that doesn't help does it?  Without VAR that goal would have been disallowed 'cause the lino would have flagged him off, 'cause he was.  What it means now is officials are reneging on their responsibilities and letting some other prick make the decision on video after the event.    Then it bigs up VAR stats saying looking how many VAR got right.

VAR was right with that one as he was offside when the ball was kicked, although the defenders then moved goal side of him, so the lineo MIGHT have missed that and not flagged.
KillieRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10981 on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 am
We truly live in a post truth world.
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10982 on: Yesterday at 11:43:50 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:03:01 am
We truly live in a post truth world.
And var is supposed to be the fact checker!
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10983 on: Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm
I don't mind revisionist work to say "had these decisions and nothing else been changed, what would have happened", but you really have to apply it using correct decisions. Saying Mané's goal Vs Brighton would have stood is disingenuous to this discussion and invariably leads to people dismissing the entire body of work as incorrect.

If you want real change, you have to show that the decisions were there to be made and a large percentage of them were either not made or made incorrectly. Saying "this offside goal would have stood incorrectly" helps no-one.
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10984 on: Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm
I don't mind revisionist work to say "had these decisions and nothing else been changed, what would have happened", but you really have to apply it using correct decisions. Saying Mané's goal Vs Brighton would have stood is disingenuous to this discussion and invariably leads to people dismissing the entire body of work as incorrect.

If you want real change, you have to show that the decisions were there to be made and a large percentage of them were either not made or made incorrectly. Saying "this offside goal would have stood incorrectly" helps no-one.
I get what youre saying but I think some are over thinking the givemesport table.  All they are doing is taking the var decisions out of the equation and coming up with the league standings without them , and thats it. 

Why would Manés goal not have stood without var?
Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10985 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm
This isnt VARs fault, but we use this thread to talk about how shite the officiating is to.

Lee Mason in the Brighton game was a disgrace there. Blows the whistle for the free-kick, realises hes blown it too early so quickly blow before it hits the back of the net, so the goal is cancelled and West Brom get a free-kick :lmao

I suppose this again highlights why VAR is failing (unless youre Manchester United), because the people operating it in this country are absolutely pathetic. Lee Mason is another example of someone being rewarded for being shit at their job for years.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10986 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:08:15 pm
This isnt VARs fault, but we use this thread to talk about how shite the officiating is to.

Lee Mason in the Brighton game was a disgrace there. Blows the whistle for the free-kick, realises hes blown it too early so quickly blow before it hits the back of the net, so the goal is cancelled and West Brom get a free-kick :lmao

I suppose this again highlights why VAR is failing (unless youre Manchester United), because the people operating it in this country are absolutely pathetic. Lee Mason is another example of someone being rewarded for being shit at their job for years.

I never wanted or liked VAR but this is what I always say. It just becomes a catch all term for everything "Fucking VAR" rather than the muppets using it. Wasn't it Mason who tried to give Fulham a pen when Fabinho clearly won the ball? At least the ref had the sense to not give it after looking at the screen.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10987 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:03:01 am
We truly live in a post truth world.

This this and this! 
JRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10988 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:08:15 pm
This isnt VARs fault, but we use this thread to talk about how shite the officiating is to.

Lee Mason in the Brighton game was a disgrace there. Blows the whistle for the free-kick, realises hes blown it too early so quickly blow before it hits the back of the net, so the goal is cancelled and West Brom get a free-kick :lmao

I suppose this again highlights why VAR is failing (unless youre Manchester United), because the people operating it in this country are absolutely pathetic. Lee Mason is another example of someone being rewarded for being shit at their job for years.

That was hilarious. Our refs must be the laughing stock of Europe.
I bet the all the foreign  refs take the piss out of ours!

The best part was after disallowing, then giving it; he went to the screen but VAR said no goal before Lee Mason even got to the screen! 😂😂😂
AlphaDelta

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10989 on: Today at 06:17:10 pm
These clowns actually get a salary to officate games. The mind boggles.
12C

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10990 on: Today at 06:57:44 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 06:17:10 pm
These clowns actually get a salary to officate games. The mind boggles.

£200,000 a year I believe
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #10991 on:
That Mason shit was one of the most insane things i've seen.


/

A lot.of respect for Dunk saying this about it...

"I've got to come here and speak about it in front of camera, why doesn't he speak about it? Why doesn't he come here and say what he thought? I know what he said."

Stop fucking asking players 'how do you feel about this shit decision which cost you the game... which you also aren't allowed to properly comment on' and start asking the refs about their shit decisions

/

Quite hilarious on Bt sport as well

"Why is VAR even involved, does Lee Mason not have control of his own mouth?" Face with raised eyebrow

"So are we saying that we need a camera to see if Lee Mason, a grown man, has blown a whistle?"
Online BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 07:56:51 pm »
If all the PL clubs had to vote for it now, what would the outcome be, given they voted unanimously in favour in November 2018? 
