Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
13 (5.7%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
103 (45%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
113 (49.3%)

Total Members Voted: 229

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 AM »
VARball can get to fuck, we want Football back.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 AM »


Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:19:04 AM
So after going virtually a whole season last year without the pitch side monitor even coming out of its fucking flightcase ... all of a sudden EVERY bastard decision gets looked at on it?  It's like flavour-of-the-month style thinking.

They've always been like that to an extent, remember the Masch sending off in the midst of that media furore about how players treat referees? Never done again. Now, people were asking about the monitor so suddenly it's being used.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:57:41 AM

They've always been like that to an extent, remember the Masch sending off in the midst of that media furore about how players treat referees? Never done again. Now, people were asking about the monitor so suddenly it's being used.

Yep. "Respect the ref" campaign that basically was fuck Liverpool over at Old Trafford.  ;D Not much has changed all this time on, we get fucked over every week, including at Old Trafford again last season while they get loads of help.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM »
Someone posted this on LFC Reddit today.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 03:22:42 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM
Someone posted this on LFC Reddit today.



It's exactly how it's should be done.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:04:58 AM
I don't know, but I would imagine that they have a way of getting it right from what is essentially a 2D-picture. From that picture I think it looks like they got it right in my view.

He's running at an angle, that's why he's not falling over. It's a still image so you can't look at it as if he was standing that way. That would be like pointing a still image of a horse running where all four legs are not making contact with the ground and saying that horses get around by floating in the air...

I don't care what angle he's running at or if it's a still image. Find five yards of space and try to run at an angle where your right foot is further to the left hand side than your left shoulder. It is impossible.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM »
I doubt its impossible but it is difficult and probably doesn't happen very often in a football match which suggests that it is very unlikely that White's foot was closer to the goal than the upper part of his body. Which plays into a theory I have had about VAR and offsides for some time. My instinct is that if its close, as in hairline, they are calling it as offside and drawing the lines to fit the decision. I know that sounds far fetched but I cant readily recall a really close VAR offside call that has gone in favour of the attacker this season (or last for that matter).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM
I doubt its impossible but it is difficult and probably doesn't happen very often in a football match which suggests that it is very unlikely that White's foot was closer to the goal than the upper part of his body. Which plays into a theory I have had about VAR and offsides for some time. My instinct is that if its close, as in hairline, they are calling it as offside and drawing the lines to fit the decision. I know that sounds far fetched but I cant readily recall a really close VAR offside call that has gone in favour of the attacker this season (or last for that matter).


Honestly mate it's easy to try this yourself. It's physically impossible without falling over.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM »

'VARs inconsistency adds insult to mounting Liverpool injuries':-

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool/var-brighton-vs-liverpool-klopp-btsport-b1763432.html


^ just a quick note on the end of the article...


'ITS CLEAR AND OBVIOUS VAR HAS GONE ROGUE:

Prior to the introduction of VAR in the Premier League, a selection of journalists were invited to Stockley Park for an induction into how the technology would be used in the division.

Mike Riley, head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), oversaw the session. We were told a few concrete things, as my notes from that afternoon reveal:

 There will be minimum VAR intervention (maximum benefit, minimum interference)

 The point is not to re-referee games

 There will be a high bar for clear and obvious

 Only overturn a decision if it is clearly wrong

 There to pick up big missed incidents, not painstakingly search for them

So, hows that going then?'
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 09:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 12:45:39 AM
The Mane one was clearly offside. The Salah one I think if I was 'moving the lines' like they are doing with VAR at the moment was marginally offside. The disallowed goal at the end of the derby was a farce - even with the lines they were essentially on top of each other.
If they used the infamous one leg still for the Salah goal, I'm not sure how anyone can continue to make a credible case for it being offside.
Using a line like this and Coote's ignorance of the laws in the Van Dijk incident makes me seriously doubt the competence of the VARs.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 09:26:05 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:19:04 AM
So after going virtually a whole season last year without the pitch side monitor even coming out of its fucking flightcase ... all of a sudden EVERY bastard decision gets looked at on it?  It's like flavour-of-the-month style thinking.

Because every moron in the media was crying for them to use it when it all it does is waste more time and make it more likely for a decision to be overturned.

They don't even look at it properly half the time, Attwell on Saturday case in point.

Absolute shite. Can't believe football has come to this.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 09:43:06 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:17:55 AM
If they used the infamous one leg still for the Salah goal, I'm not sure how anyone can continue to make a credible case for it being offside.
Using a line like this and Coote's ignorance of the laws in the Van Dijk incident makes me seriously doubt the competence of the VARs.

there is no need to doubt their competence. That is uncalled for.

They are most definitely incompetent,  no doubt needed.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 09:43:24 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 28, 2020, 09:38:40 PM
And yet only a few years ago Mike Riley boasted that his refs got 98% of the decisions right. The number of VAR overturns suggests that either the standards have dropped, or it was never that high in the first place, or, as is most likely, most of the overturned decisions would have been considered correct before VAR was introduced.

:lmao did he actually claim this?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 09:46:51 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:30:08 PM

Honestly mate it's easy to try this yourself. It's physically impossible without falling over.
Technically its not at all impossible without falling over, you would just be stupidly off balance. It is however not possible to do it in the way White was standing in the VAR image
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 09:53:12 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:43:06 AM
there is no need to doubt their competence. That is uncalled for.

They are most definitely incompetent,  no doubt needed.
;D
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 09:59:28 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:22:42 PM
It's exactly how it's should be done.

Right up until we/others have goals ruled out for the lines not touching but that being almost invisible to the eye, then we're back to the same issue. As soon as an objective line is drawn, and video used to determine the result, these same issue will manifest, just in a slightly different manner.

Leave the rules as they are, just impose a timelimit on the call. 5 seconds max with the lines. If it takes longer, it's too tight. Done.

EDIT - I mean, don't leave them. Just scrap the whole fucking thing because it's decided & implemented by fucktards.
 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 10:01:27 AM »
Just stop it. It's never worked well in this country. They are painfully lagging behind other nations when it comes to it's implementation. MLS and other nations show's it works.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 10:42:08 AM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 10:44:29 AM »
Let's just go back to human error in real time as opposed to human error using VAR.  Please.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 10:47:26 AM »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:44:29 AM
Let's just go back to human error in real time as opposed to human error using VAR.  Please.
I don't even mind if they look at the offsides with VAR but they should just have a look at the decision with the naked eye and scrap that shitty line drawing thing. If the linesman can't spot it when they have a freeze-frame of the line then it isn't clear and obvious.

The whole process could take 5-10 seconds. They do this in Rugby and NFL.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 10:54:21 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:47:26 AM
I don't even mind if they look at the offsides with VAR but they should just have a look at the decision with the naked eye and scrap that shitty line drawing thing. If the linesman can't spot it when they have a freeze-frame of the line then it isn't clear and obvious.

The whole process could take 5-10 seconds. They do this in Rugby and NFL.

I cannot get how much they have managed to fuck up the implementation of VAR in the PL. As you say, no line drawing in Rugby, just use of the eye.

The PL have fucked football and they are going to force the creation on a ESL, with the clubs making the rules unless they change things. I'd happily walk away from the PL and their shit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 10:55:39 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:47:26 AM
I don't even mind if they look at the offsides with VAR but they should just have a look at the decision with the naked eye and scrap that shitty line drawing thing. If the linesman can't spot it when they have a freeze-frame of the line then it isn't clear and obvious.

The whole process could take 5-10 seconds. They do this in Rugby and NFL.

They should look at one replay and a freeze frame and decide from that if the linesman has made an error.

If you can't tell from a freeze frame if theres an offside then it's a nonsense to be drawing lines to chalk off a goal, when subjective pens are given all the time which are as good as a goal almost.
