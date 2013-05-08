Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
13 (5.8%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
102 (45.1%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
111 (49.1%)

Total Members Voted: 226

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 337100 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,901
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 AM »
VARball can get to fuck, we want Football back.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 AM »


Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:19:04 AM
So after going virtually a whole season last year without the pitch side monitor even coming out of its fucking flightcase ... all of a sudden EVERY bastard decision gets looked at on it?  It's like flavour-of-the-month style thinking.

They've always been like that to an extent, remember the Masch sending off in the midst of that media furore about how players treat referees? Never done again. Now, people were asking about the monitor so suddenly it's being used.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:57:41 AM

They've always been like that to an extent, remember the Masch sending off in the midst of that media furore about how players treat referees? Never done again. Now, people were asking about the monitor so suddenly it's being used.

Yep. "Respect the ref" campaign that basically was fuck Liverpool over at Old Trafford.  ;D Not much has changed all this time on, we get fucked over every week, including at Old Trafford again last season while they get loads of help.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM »
Someone posted this on LFC Reddit today.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,123
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 03:22:42 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM
Someone posted this on LFC Reddit today.



It's exactly how it's should be done.
Logged
:D

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:04:58 AM
I don't know, but I would imagine that they have a way of getting it right from what is essentially a 2D-picture. From that picture I think it looks like they got it right in my view.

He's running at an angle, that's why he's not falling over. It's a still image so you can't look at it as if he was standing that way. That would be like pointing a still image of a horse running where all four legs are not making contact with the ground and saying that horses get around by floating in the air...

I don't care what angle he's running at or if it's a still image. Find five yards of space and try to run at an angle where your right foot is further to the left hand side than your left shoulder. It is impossible.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM »
I doubt its impossible but it is difficult and probably doesn't happen very often in a football match which suggests that it is very unlikely that White's foot was closer to the goal than the upper part of his body. Which plays into a theory I have had about VAR and offsides for some time. My instinct is that if its close, as in hairline, they are calling it as offside and drawing the lines to fit the decision. I know that sounds far fetched but I cant readily recall a really close VAR offside call that has gone in favour of the attacker this season (or last for that matter).
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM
I doubt its impossible but it is difficult and probably doesn't happen very often in a football match which suggests that it is very unlikely that White's foot was closer to the goal than the upper part of his body. Which plays into a theory I have had about VAR and offsides for some time. My instinct is that if its close, as in hairline, they are calling it as offside and drawing the lines to fit the decision. I know that sounds far fetched but I cant readily recall a really close VAR offside call that has gone in favour of the attacker this season (or last for that matter).


Honestly mate it's easy to try this yourself. It's physically impossible without falling over.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,610
  • Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM »

'VARs inconsistency adds insult to mounting Liverpool injuries':-

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool/var-brighton-vs-liverpool-klopp-btsport-b1763432.html


^ just a quick note on the end of the article...


'ITS CLEAR AND OBVIOUS VAR HAS GONE ROGUE:

Prior to the introduction of VAR in the Premier League, a selection of journalists were invited to Stockley Park for an induction into how the technology would be used in the division.

Mike Riley, head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), oversaw the session. We were told a few concrete things, as my notes from that afternoon reveal:

 There will be minimum VAR intervention (maximum benefit, minimum interference)

 The point is not to re-referee games

 There will be a high bar for clear and obvious

 Only overturn a decision if it is clearly wrong

 There to pick up big missed incidents, not painstakingly search for them

So, hows that going then?'
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 09:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 12:45:39 AM
The Mane one was clearly offside. The Salah one I think if I was 'moving the lines' like they are doing with VAR at the moment was marginally offside. The disallowed goal at the end of the derby was a farce - even with the lines they were essentially on top of each other.
If they used the infamous one leg still for the Salah goal, I'm not sure how anyone can continue to make a credible case for it being offside.
Using a line like this and Coote's ignorance of the laws in the Van Dijk incident makes me seriously doubt the competence of the VARs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 