'VARs inconsistency adds insult to mounting Liverpool injuries
':-https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool/var-brighton-vs-liverpool-klopp-btsport-b1763432.html
^ just a quick note on the end of the article...
'ITS CLEAR AND OBVIOUS VAR HAS GONE ROGUE:
Prior to the introduction of VAR in the Premier League, a selection of journalists were invited to Stockley Park for an induction into how the technology would be used in the division.
Mike Riley, head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), oversaw the session. We were told a few concrete things, as my notes from that afternoon reveal:
There will be minimum VAR intervention (maximum benefit, minimum interference)
The point is not to re-referee games
There will be a high bar for clear and obvious
Only overturn a decision if it is clearly wrong
There to pick up big missed incidents, not painstakingly search for them
So, hows that going then?'