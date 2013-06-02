Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
13 (6.2%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
92 (43.6%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
106 (50.2%)

Total Members Voted: 211

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened

Offline Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:31:04 PM
You're right to not be able to understand it. It's virtually impossible to have your right foot past your left shoulder there without falling over.

Even if it's physically possible because he's just starting turning to chase the ball (he's not, he's trying to play offside so going the other way) there's no way that angle can determine that. Dale Johnson usually has an answer so I'll keep an eye out on Monday but it feels mad to me
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 09:45:55 PM »
I've moved from "on the fence" to "bin it" now. I don't even celebrate our goals since the Henderson one against the Ev, because I'm getting to used to them being overturned.

As for the penalty today, I get people saying it was a foul, but this is the type of foul that would never have been given without var because everyone knows it shouldn't be a penno, even if it is by the letter of the law. The punishment doesn't fit the crime at all. No one was appealing for it.   If we're going to continue like this then at the very minimum the area needs to be made much smaller because giving a team a 75% chance of a goal for these constant innocuous infractions ruins the game.
Offline Filler.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 PM »
Nobody celebrates goals now. We all just wait... let's see if VAR agrees.

Fuck off.
Offline Risto

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 PM »
No bias with VAR then? It is easy to get away with bias as the person on VAR.

Look Salah went down, but the ref missed it, and the game continues. Maybe there is contact there, but the ref didn't think so so no need to review.

Look Kane went down, but the ref missed it, there might be some contact there, I'll wait for the break in play and let the ref have another look. Maybe he will overturn his original decision? (After all it is against Liverpool and they did score a perfectly legitimate goal that I can't possibly draw lines to make him look offside.)
Offline plura

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 PM »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 04:45:30 PM
It's just confusing as fuck

https://twitter.com/stehoare/status/1332675109014876161?s=19

Are the lines wrong or is the angle chosen a trick. Can't be arsed with it

Its physically impossible for White to be on his right foot closes to the goal. They drew the line from the wrong place. It should be from his shoulder or similar. Absolutely ridiculous. He cant be standing on his right foot on the other side like the line suggests.
Offline Adeemo

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 PM »
Its completely fucking useless with the way the Premier League are using it. Take this still from the incident in the derby, when Virgil was assaulted. Does anyone honestly believe that if a player puts the ball in the net with the part of the arm that theyve used to show van Dijk offside, it wouldnt be disallowed for handball?! Its ludicrous, why was that incident and use of VAR not properly called out, considering what it led to?



How much money is in this league and that is simply accepted. The fucking sleeve line? Do me a favour, what happens if a player is wearing long sleeves, with no band where the short sleeve would stop, does VAR just guess where it would stop, if it was a short sleeve?!
Offline Romford_Red

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 12:05:52 AM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:51:15 PM
Its completely fucking useless with the way the Premier League are using it. Take this still from the incident in the derby, when Virgil was assaulted. Does anyone honestly believe that if a player puts the ball in the net with the part of the arm that theyve used to show van Dijk offside, it wouldnt be disallowed for handball?! Its ludicrous, why was that incident and use of VAR not properly called out, considering what it led to?



How much money is in this league and that is simply accepted. The fucking sleeve line? Do me a favour, what happens if a player is wearing long sleeves, with no band where the short sleeve would stop, does VAR just guess where it would stop, if it was a short sleeve?!

So if the upper part of the arm is now not hand ball, should players start practising using their upper arm to control the ball?
Offline Adeemo

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 12:15:38 AM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:05:52 AM
So if the upper part of the arm is now not hand ball, should players start practising using their upper arm to control the ball?

Exactly but the whistle would go for handball, yet theyre drawing offside lines from there. Next season they simply need to say offside is judged from where the attackers furthest forward foot is, it would make it a million times easier without really giving the attacker any genuine extra advantage.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 12:17:42 AM »
Don't know whether you watched it but there was a game of Rugby friday night, massive game, Video ref was involved in the result, got it right (again), I think it's been going for 20 years in that game and I can only recall 1 bad call (albeit I have a bad memory). They limit the use and make sure the rules are sensible, they also have a way of dealing with doubt so the referee does not have a chance to look at the slo-mo. He says what the outcome is should there be any doubt which there sometimes is.

No controversy, no argument, no cheating, works well.

Those two offsides were correct today, the penalty was technically correct excepting Wellbeck was not in possession and he went down to give attention to the VAR ref, so I would have called that 'too much doubt' to award what is 90% of time is the goal.

The problem is not the technology it is;

1. Cheating which is rewarded over honesty
2. Inconsistency
3. The application of VAR too widely
4. The rules around handball and penalties
5. The rules around body parts and offside (let's just stick to the foot)
6. Penalties are too valuable relative the offences involved, some should be free kicks instead (Wellbeck was nowhere near going to score today did touching his foot merit a likely goal)?
7. The abilities of officials on and off the pitch
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 12:23:05 AM »
Not sure if there is a way to put the genie back in the bottle at this point.  Think there is a place for video review in the game but certainly not the way it's being used now.  I think this is also a bigger issue in England as in the other leagues the referees seemingly interact with the press to explain what's going on.  I'm pretty sure the Italian ref chief was on all the time at first to explain what they were doing.  But with Riley, Dean and the rest you just get crickets.  Why?  How are they insuring a fair and accurate result by having a referee in Stockley Park intervene and under what circumstances?

Think UEFA originally had the right idea, just add more refs to the field.  Instead of endlines think there should be a 2nd center ref and then two more linesman for a total of 6 refs.  If the 6 of them can't figure out what happened then ask for a video review or if there is seemingly violent conduct then flag it for review.  Aside from that the controversy has just switched to really bad calls could be stopped to really marginal calls are allowed to completely change the game.  What have we really gained?  It sounds like IFAB is going to change the handball law again to allow for the referee to decide intent again so what exactly is VAR for?  The random head butt and bullshit mm off-side calls?

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 12:28:13 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:42 AM
Don't know whether you watched it but there was a game of Rugby friday night, massive game, Video ref was involved in the result, got it right (again), I think it's been going for 20 years in that game and I can only recall 1 bad call (albeit I have a bad memory). They limit the use and make sure the rules are sensible, they also have a way of dealing with doubt so the referee does not have a chance to look at the slo-mo. He says what the outcome is should there be any doubt which there sometimes is.

No controversy, no argument, no cheating, works well.

Those two offsides were correct today, the penalty was technically correct excepting Wellbeck was not in possession and he went down to give attention to the VAR ref, so I would have called that 'too much doubt' to award what is 90% of time is the goal.

The problem is not the technology it is;

1. Cheating which is rewarded over honesty
2. Inconsistency
3. The application of VAR too widely
4. The rules around handball and penalties
5. The rules around body parts and offside (let's just stick to the foot)
6. Penalties are too valuable relative the offences involved, some should be free kicks instead (Wellbeck was nowhere near going to score today did touching his foot merit a likely goal)?
7. The abilities of officials on and off the pitch
How can you be so sure they were both offside?
Offline Shankly998

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 12:35:06 AM »
If VAR is going to continue to be used the way it is, sign me up for scrapping it.
It really should only be for clear and obvious errors those being:

1. Very obvious offsides i.e. no offsides where an armpit or a toe is past some arbitrary line. Meaning Salah type goals get given while Mane type goals are disallowed
2. The ref doesn't see an obvious red card situation in which case they can go back and look at a replay
3. A goal is scored by blatant cheating i.e. punching the ball into the net which they ref doesn't see

There's too much subjectivity in determining things like penalty decisions by watching them in slo mo or potential fouls in the build up. I'm happy for some of those to get missed if it means I can start celebrating goals properly in the build up rather than worrying about play being pulled back for something which happened 30 passes ago.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 12:45:39 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:28:13 AM
How can you be so sure they were both offside?

The Mane one was clearly offside. The Salah one I think if I was 'moving the lines' like they are doing with VAR at the moment was marginally offside. The disallowed goal at the end of the derby was a farce - even with the lines they were essentially on top of each other.
Offline stoa

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 01:04:58 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 08:27:11 PM
This might be one of those situations where people see visual things differently but I just can't understand how that TV angle can determine his right foot is furthest forward, especially with the defenders body angle. I just can't understand it.

I don't know, but I would imagine that they have a way of getting it right from what is essentially a 2D-picture. From that picture I think it looks like they got it right in my view.

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:31:04 PM
You're right to not be able to understand it. It's virtually impossible to have your right foot past your left shoulder there without falling over.

He's running at an angle, that's why he's not falling over. It's a still image so you can't look at it as if he was standing that way. That would be like pointing a still image of a horse running where all four legs are not making contact with the ground and saying that horses get around by floating in the air...
Offline Elzar

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 01:08:56 AM »
The lines need fucking off if nothing else.

If someones gaining a advantage, you can tell from a look.
Offline Adeemo

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 01:11:50 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:08:56 AM
The lines need fucking off if nothing else.

If someones gaining a advantage, you can tell from a look.

Thing is if the lines are fucked off by the PL, you just know the broadcasters will continue to draw their own and youll still be left fuming with the officials decisions.
Offline aggerdid

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 01:31:19 AM »
I watch a lot of sport. I think one of the many many many issues VAR has created is that every decision is checked. In NFL you make a challenge and if youre wrong you lose a timeout. In tennis you have 3 challenges available. Why cant we implement a challenge system so we can start celebrating goals again. If you lose the challenge you lose a substitute. Im fed up of pens being given when players arent even appealing for them. Its got to the point where I avoid watching PenaltyBall unless we are playing and even then my celebrations arent right because theres ALWAYS the doubt. Theres enough shite going on in the world without PenaltyBall being ruined by VAR
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 01:41:02 AM »
Id absolutely hate a challenge system in the PL.

Wrong decisions should be rectified no matter if youve used your challenges up or not. Imagine having used 3 on genuine issues and then a match deciding offside goal costs you the game but you cant challenge it. Nah.
Offline jckliew

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 02:33:53 AM »
Mentioned it before: VAR will be great for those corrupted officials. Not necessarily financial corruption, but bias too.
Now they have a machine/system to hide behind.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 04:19:04 AM »
So after going virtually a whole season last year without the pitch side monitor even coming out of its fucking flightcase ... all of a sudden EVERY bastard decision gets looked at on it?  It's like flavour-of-the-month style thinking.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 07:06:14 AM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 01:31:19 AM
I watch a lot of sport. I think one of the many many many issues VAR has created is that every decision is checked. In NFL you make a challenge and if youre wrong you lose a timeout. In tennis you have 3 challenges available. Why cant we implement a challenge system so we can start celebrating goals again. If you lose the challenge you lose a substitute. Im fed up of pens being given when players arent even appealing for them. Its got to the point where I avoid watching PenaltyBall unless we are playing and even then my celebrations arent right because theres ALWAYS the doubt. Theres enough shite going on in the world without PenaltyBall being ruined by VAR
Absolutely not

It's insane to think that a major error might go unameliorated because  'all challenges have been used up'. Every incident deserves to be called correctly. Every option should be available from 00.00 to Full Time, with nothng out of bounds because it has been 'used up'. 
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 07:27:58 AM »
The issue with the pitchside monitor is that the refs know they are only going to it because someone who has looked at the replays has more or less decided on the decision. It almost saves the referee any issues if they turn it round as that is what the VAR referee has given
