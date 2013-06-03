Not sure if there is a way to put the genie back in the bottle at this point. Think there is a place for video review in the game but certainly not the way it's being used now. I think this is also a bigger issue in England as in the other leagues the referees seemingly interact with the press to explain what's going on. I'm pretty sure the Italian ref chief was on all the time at first to explain what they were doing. But with Riley, Dean and the rest you just get crickets. Why? How are they insuring a fair and accurate result by having a referee in Stockley Park intervene and under what circumstances?



Think UEFA originally had the right idea, just add more refs to the field. Instead of endlines think there should be a 2nd center ref and then two more linesman for a total of 6 refs. If the 6 of them can't figure out what happened then ask for a video review or if there is seemingly violent conduct then flag it for review. Aside from that the controversy has just switched to really bad calls could be stopped to really marginal calls are allowed to completely change the game. What have we really gained? It sounds like IFAB is going to change the handball law again to allow for the referee to decide intent again so what exactly is VAR for? The random head butt and bullshit mm off-side calls?



