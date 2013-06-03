Don't know whether you watched it but there was a game of Rugby friday night, massive game, Video ref was involved in the result, got it right (again), I think it's been going for 20 years in that game and I can only recall 1 bad call (albeit I have a bad memory). They limit the use and make sure the rules are sensible, they also have a way of dealing with doubt so the referee does not have a chance to look at the slo-mo. He says what the outcome is should there be any doubt which there sometimes is.
No controversy, no argument, no cheating, works well.
Those two offsides were correct today, the penalty was technically correct excepting Wellbeck was not in possession and he went down to give attention to the VAR ref, so I would have called that 'too much doubt' to award what is 90% of time is the goal.
The problem is not the technology it is;
1. Cheating which is rewarded over honesty
2. Inconsistency
3. The application of VAR too widely
4. The rules around handball and penalties
5. The rules around body parts and offside (let's just stick to the foot)
6. Penalties are too valuable relative the offences involved, some should be free kicks instead (Wellbeck was nowhere near going to score today did touching his foot merit a likely goal)?
7. The abilities of officials on and off the pitch