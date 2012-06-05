Look at the penalty incident again in slow motion. Penalty for Brighton, or foul by Wellbeck for dangerous play?
Watch him stretch for the ball with studs showing. He misses the ball firstly, before his studs touch it slightly on the way down.
My point is, if you slow things down, you can find evidence to support what you want to give. If they had looked at it as a possible foul by Wellbeck, they too would have been able to justify giving a foul.
Overall, however, there was no clear and obvious error, and the penalty should not have been given.