It's the lack of common sense and consistency that's the more infuriating thing about it. Well, that and that it sucks every ounce of enjoyment out of the game.



What's worse is that there are ex players that have played the game for two decades or so at the top flight all not having the bollocks to speak up and give their honest opinion of what they would think as a player. Robbo's one being a perfect chance for someone to say "Well, you know, as a defender myself, you see a ball drop like that in the area, you're only thought is to just put your foot through it. It's what we do instinctively. It can't be a foul because it's not a challenge or a tackle. He's just got eyes on the ball there. It was Welbeck that initiated the contact. If that were given against me, I'd be furious!"Nope. Can't be having that. Instead we get a stick insect, 70's porn star looking fucker and school boy that stolen his da's rain coat nodding their head compliantly like a good little servent and saying "Yeah, I think that's a pen!"