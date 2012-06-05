Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
12 (6.5%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
75 (40.3%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
99 (53.2%)

Total Members Voted: 186

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened

Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7960 on: Today at 03:26:34 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:38:41 PM
Thats 4 points at least stolen from us by VAR already this season. Are we just that unlucky?

Should have been 6 really had City and Brighton not missed penalties.

So we can probably count ourselves lucky.
Lastrador

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7961 on: Today at 03:27:45 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:21:42 PM
I think there just needs to be a bigger margin of error built in, and if its not immediately clear then benefit goes to the attacker.

All this 2 or 3 minutes drawing line after line, seemingly picking random body parts every time, is just beyond ridiculous now.
Pretty much. I think the offside was correct under the current ruling, but it just highlights how ridiculous the current ruling is. What kind of advantage is gained by Salah in that position, or in Mane's for Hendo's goal in the derby? It's negligible at best, so why the fuck rule them out?
farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7962 on: Today at 03:28:53 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:25:06 PM
No, I know. Just saying it, like.
Safe to say VAR won't be the same next season. I doubt it will be binned then, but it won't be the same.
Red_Mist

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7963 on: Today at 03:30:47 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:21:42 PM
I think there just needs to be a bigger margin of error built in, and if its not immediately clear then benefit goes to the attacker.

All this 2 or 3 minutes drawing line after line, seemingly picking random body parts every time, is just beyond ridiculous now.
Completely agree.
Red_Mist

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7964 on: Today at 03:31:48 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:26:34 PM
we can probably count ourselves lucky.
:lmao

(I know what youre saying, that line just made me laugh out loud) ;D
Lastrador

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7965 on: Today at 03:33:09 PM
It's the lack of common sense and consistency that's the more infuriating thing about it. Well, that and that it sucks every ounce of enjoyment out of the game.
ubb! please

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7966 on: Today at 03:34:36 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:21:42 PM
I think there just needs to be a bigger margin of error built in, and if its not immediately clear then benefit goes to the attacker.

All this 2 or 3 minutes drawing line after line, seemingly picking random body parts every time, is just beyond ridiculous now.

But that makes it more subjective and one ref could decide it's clear and another might think it's not.  The current set up with the lines should (in theory) make every decision uniform.
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7967 on: Today at 03:39:41 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:26:34 PM
Should have been 6 really had City and Brighton not missed penalties.

So we can probably count ourselves lucky.

That's not how it works
Macphisto80

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7968 on: Today at 03:39:41 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:33:09 PM
It's the lack of common sense and consistency that's the more infuriating thing about it. Well, that and that it sucks every ounce of enjoyment out of the game.
What's worse is that there are ex players that have played the game for two decades or so at the top flight all not having the bollocks to speak up and give their honest opinion of what they would think as a player. Robbo's one being a perfect chance for someone to say "Well, you know, as a defender myself, you see a ball drop like that in the area, you're only thought is to just put your foot through it. It's what we do instinctively. It can't be a foul because it's not a challenge or a tackle. He's just got eyes on the ball there. It was Welbeck that initiated the contact. If that were given against me, I'd be furious!"

Nope. Can't be having that. Instead we get a stick insect, 70's porn star looking fucker and school boy that stolen his da's rain coat nodding their head compliantly like a good little servent and saying "Yeah, I think that's a pen!"
Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7969 on: Today at 03:40:27 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:34:36 PM
But that makes it more subjective and one ref could decide it's clear and another might think it's not.  The current set up with the lines should (in theory) make every decision uniform.

Its not uniform because every ref picks a different body part, and a different moment they consider the ball as having left the players foot.

For me the margin of error can be built into the system as it is now. The lines are still drawn but there is a set way (thicker lines, certain gap between lines, whatever) which is automated once that is drawn.
Skeeve

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7970 on: Today at 03:41:52 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:34:36 PM
But that makes it more subjective and one ref could decide it's clear and another might think it's not.  The current set up with the lines should (in theory) make every decision uniform.

Problem with the lines is that they are implying the order of accuracy of the measurement is far higher than it really is, they should be drawn significantly thicker to better represent the margin of error and then if both the attacking and defending lines overlap due to that drawing then a decision would be too close to overrule, much like the 'umpire's decision' verdict they can have in cricket.
ubb! please

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7971 on: Today at 03:42:49 PM
I like the idea of thicker lines, that could work.
Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7972 on: Today at 03:43:36 PM
MH41

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7973 on: Today at 03:44:13 PM
Look at the penalty incident again in slow motion. Penalty for Brighton, or foul by Wellbeck for dangerous play?
Watch him stretch for the ball with studs showing. He misses the ball firstly, before his studs touch it slightly on the way down.
My point is, if you slow things down, you can find evidence to support what you want to give. If they had looked at it as a possible foul by Wellbeck, they too would have been able to justify giving a foul.
Overall, however, there was no clear and obvious error, and the penalty should not have been given.
Macphisto80

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7974 on: Today at 03:44:53 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:41:52 PM
Problem with the lines is that they are implying the order of accuracy of the measurement is far higher than it really is, they should be drawn significantly thicker to better represent the margin of error and then if both the attacking and defending lines overlap due to that drawing then a decision would be too close to overrule, much like the 'umpire's decision' verdict they can have in cricket.
It's a mathematically perfectly straight line, down to the micron. They're using a TV monitor that isn't high enough resolution to match that kind of precision, and even if they had that technology, there's the problem of human anatomy and the clothing they are wearing. Where the fuck do you draw the line, no pun intended? It's absolutely ludicrous that it's come down to this. Might as well stick Alexa in the kick off spot and ask her to ref a game.
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7975 on: Today at 03:45:02 PM
Other than binning var off,  can they not just go the whole hog and have it completely computerised so theres no margin for human error?  It would take the subjectivity out of it.  Someone pushes a button, a few whirrs, a few deadly accurate computerised measurements and out comes the answer .... player in red onside .. goal stands. No room for racism, clubism, ect.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7976 on: Today at 03:45:09 PM
I think we need to start a new poll here, Mods.

How long is VAR going to last?
1. Here to stay forever
2. More than Golden Goal (12 years)
3. Less than Golden Goal but more than Silver Goal (3 years)
4. Will be scrapped from next season.
Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7977 on: Today at 03:45:42 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:43:36 PM


This is how it should be done.

Anyone watch Dutch football regularly? How has this gone down?
dis_1

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7978 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM
i think jurgen mentioned it last season, but the framerates used, and the frame chosen to pause the play - is never examined. what would todays decisions have looked like if the action was moved forwards or backwards a couple of frames. what technology is used to determine 'the moment' selected that is then used for the line rawing, and subsequent discussions?
i guess it's impossible to know at this stage but i'd be interested to see the outcomes for some decisions using a selection of frames adjecent to the arbitary "pass made" frame
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7979 on: Today at 03:52:25 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:28:53 PM
Safe to say VAR won't be the same next season. I doubt it will be binned then, but it won't be the same.
Yep, too much controversial surrounding it but also money out into it to get rid. Changes have to be made because people will stop watching football (at least PL football). Younger fans aren't gonna follow this shit if this is how it's gonna work
BJ

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7980 on: Today at 03:56:19 PM
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 03:51:00 PM
i think jurgen mentioned it last season, but the framerates used, and the frame chosen to pause the play - is never examined. what would todays decisions have looked like if the action was moved forwards or backwards a couple of frames. what technology is used to determine 'the moment' selected that is then used for the line rawing, and subsequent discussions?
i guess it's impossible to know at this stage but i'd be interested to see the outcomes for some decisions using a selection of frames adjecent to the arbitary "pass made" frame
Thats a really good point.  Ultimately the margins being fought over are far too tight and thats the problem. 
stoa

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:59:04 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:40:27 PM
Its not uniform because every ref picks a different body part, and a different moment they consider the ball as having left the players foot.

For me the margin of error can be built into the system as it is now. The lines are still drawn but there is a set way (thicker lines, certain gap between lines, whatever) which is automated once that is drawn.

They have to pick different body parts because the situations are different and it's about the body part that's closest to the goal. I get the frustration with VAR or how it is applied, but there's nothing random about what body part they use...
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7982 on: Today at 04:02:17 PM
The Bamford one against Palace is still making me scratch my head in confusion. That was a total joke of a decision.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7983 on: Today at 04:04:57 PM
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:02:17 PM
The Bamford one against Palace is still making me scratch my head in confusion. That was a total joke of a decision.
Absolute travesty. I bet that every PL referee and/or linesman would have called this clearly onside in the olden days. And that's the crap we get now from people who never played the game making the rules.
Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7984 on: Today at 04:08:12 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:59:04 PM
They have to pick different body parts because the situations are different and it's about the body part that's closest to the goal. I get the frustration with VAR or how it is applied, but there's nothing random about what body part they use...

Of course there is randomness, because not every ref will pick the same part. For example some will pick a different part on the arm to use. Some will go for the toe when another may go for the arm.
