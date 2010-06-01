Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
10 (6.1%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
64 (38.8%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
91 (55.2%)

Total Members Voted: 165

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 329415 times)

Online markthescouser

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7840 on: November 19, 2020, 01:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 06:09:47 AM
Snip
Yea, thats fair enough. And I get it too, its not in the spirit of why the rule was created. I remember away at Chelsea the other year them having a goal chalked off for what was technically offside, but in reality gained them no real advantage. Despite my dislike of Chelsea, it still felt a bit wrong.

Having said that though, whats the alternative? If you go down the route of giving the attacker a bit of leeway then fair enough, but how much? Would that not come down to just a different set of millimetres? I genuinely cant think of another way without some sort of offside line, and then some people one side of it and others on the other side.

Ive just sort of accepted it for the imperfect rule that it is and said ok, at least make it as accurate and quick as possible because they are things that we can do better.

Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7841 on: November 19, 2020, 02:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 06:09:47 AM
Well I disagree. I think lots of people mind now, and will continue to mind, if a goal is chalked off because a player's toenail or shoulder is 2mm offside. There's an instinctive feeling that this is NOT what the offisde rule was created for.

We've been through this already, anyway. Pre-VAR lots of people, myself included, claimed that we wouldn't mind if the introduction of VAR meant ridiculously tight offsides calls, because being 'accurate' was more important, was paramount. Having seen it in action lots of people, myself included, have changed our minds.

We were seduced by the siren song of accuracy and have been dashed on the rocks of frustration and disbelief as seemingly perfectly good goals have been disallowed due to mm infringements. So this time I'm trying myself to the anti-'mm offside' mast.

Seeing 'accuracy' in action has been a revelation, and not a pleasant one, and has given many of us a deeper appreciation of what offside should and shouldn't be.

No matter how whizz-bang the technology, how capable the AI, and how fast the decision is made, a player in the situation that Mané was in in the derby - facing away from goal and with some irrelevent part of him just a few mm supposedly ahead of a player many metres distant from him - should never be deemed offside. It's not what the offside rule was created for.

You are anti-  mm offside  now.

Are you anti - goal line technology as well then. Because we were denied a goal at Man. City by the smallest of margins. We accepted it because the technology was working for and against every team. It wasnt determined by a var official.

If the new AI system for offside is developed I expect fans to accept the decision in the same way. It will be faster and not dependent on a guy trying his best to decide which frame to choose and where the line is drawn. It will be an improvement until another one is thought to be better.

I wouldnt nail myself to any mast yet as we are working through the problems created.

Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7842 on: November 19, 2020, 03:00:39 PM »
Quote from: redtel on November 19, 2020, 02:18:53 PM
You are anti-  mm offside  now.

Are you anti - goal line technology as well then. Because we were denied a goal at Man. City by the smallest of margins. We accepted it because the technology was working for and against every team. It wasnt determined by a var official.

If the new AI system for offside is developed I expect fans to accept the decision in the same way. It will be faster and not dependent on a guy trying his best to decide which frame to choose and where the line is drawn. It will be an improvement until another one is thought to be better.

I wouldnt nail myself to any mast yet as we are working through the problems created.

I think the point Ghost is making is that the key of the offside rule is to prevent players from gaining an advantage by being in an offside position, and in all these marginal cases players didn't gain any advantage. In other words, the current interpretation goes against the intention behind introducing the rule. Goal line technology is different, a ball crossing a line is a purely factual decision.

I'd personally welcome AI for offside decisions, at least it would be the same system for everyone, so if there are errors, they'd hopefully be fairly distributed. At the same time, if it's semi-automated, and a ref would still need to decide if the player was active or not, I wouldn't want the likes of Coote anywhere near it.
Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7843 on: November 19, 2020, 05:04:24 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 19, 2020, 03:00:39 PM
I think the point Ghost is making is that the key of the offside rule is to prevent players from gaining an advantage by being in an offside position, and in all these marginal cases players didn't gain any advantage. In other words, the current interpretation goes against the intention behind introducing the rule. Goal line technology is different, a ball crossing a line is a purely factual decision.

I'd personally welcome AI for offside decisions, at least it would be the same system for everyone, so if there are errors, they'd hopefully be fairly distributed. At the same time, if it's semi-automated, and a ref would still need to decide if the player was active or not, I wouldn't want the likes of Coote anywhere near it.

I get that it is against the object of the offside law and gaining advantage.

GT is also saying he is anti mm  which most fans are happy with when it comes to goal line technology. That is because it is not a referee deciding where the ball is. AI for offside would aim to be similar.

The offside law would have to be rewritten if you want to include gaining an advantage as it only looks at player position at the moment. There are 2 problems now if you want to include advantage.
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7844 on: November 19, 2020, 05:42:18 PM »
Quote from: redtel on November 19, 2020, 05:04:24 PM
I get that it is against the object of the offside law and gaining advantage.

GT is also saying he is anti mm  which most fans are happy with when it comes to goal line technology. That is because it is not a referee deciding where the ball is. AI for offside would aim to be similar.

The offside law would have to be rewritten if you want to include gaining an advantage as it only looks at player position at the moment. There are 2 problems now if you want to include advantage.

Yeah, I agree with all that, just wanted to point out why people who are happy with GLT are not happy with VAR's approach to offside.

I also agree with you that the mm-issue is down to the offside law and not VAR. At the same time, AI could solve this by giving it a few cm either way. In a way, this is already being done, as you can't zoom in more than the resolution of the image allows you to. This is not to say they should reduce the resolution, but if AI is to compute the location of a player, it can be programmed to round it to the nearest tenth of a metre (though you could still get mm-decisions if the two players are right in the middle, but this would happen once in a blue moon, and, as I said above, it would at least be transparent and equal for all).
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7845 on: November 19, 2020, 10:19:50 PM »
With AI , they'll be able to go to a tenth of a mm...
Offline Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7846 on: November 19, 2020, 10:28:16 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on November 19, 2020, 10:19:50 PM
With AI , they'll be able to go to a tenth of a mm...

And with AI it'll still be bollocks defining it down to a tenth of a mm!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7847 on: November 19, 2020, 10:51:19 PM »
Quote from: redtel on November 19, 2020, 02:18:53 PM
You are anti-  mm offside  now.

Are you anti - goal line technology as well then. Because we were denied a goal at Man. City by the smallest of margins. We accepted it because the technology was working for and against every team. It wasnt determined by a var official.

If the new AI system for offside is developed I expect fans to accept the decision in the same way. It will be faster and not dependent on a guy trying his best to decide which frame to choose and where the line is drawn. It will be an improvement until another one is thought to be better.

I wouldnt nail myself to any mast yet as we are working through the problems created.
My point is that offside and whether a ball is over the line or not are not the same thing. They are not the same kind of measure. That's the position I am promulgating and, I believe it has historical support.

As someone mentioned, a goal is a factual thing: is the ball still within the penalty area or is it now beyond the penalty area by being wholly  behind the goal line. Binary. Using tech to refine that down to more and more precise measurements makes sense. It fits in with the spirit of what a goal is.

IMO offside is different, though efforts are being made to turn offisde into this sort of binary question as well: is the player in line or behind the last defender or is he ahead even by 1mm measued from some applicable body part? If you see offside as that kind of binary decision then sure, you'll probably be in favour of advanced AI-based measuring systems that can judge this thing down to mms or tenths of mms.

I don't see it like that, and nor do many others. Offside, historically, was brought in to prevent goal hanging and the gaining of meaningful advantage based on where a player is standing. 2mm of shoulder does not confer a meaningful advantage, especially if the player is running back or not even facing the goal. It's offisde for the sake of being offside, not for the sake of any advantage it confers.

This is the ontological question which I suggest needs to be tackled, with input from everyone, inc fans and viewers. If we all decide that yes, offside for the sake of being offisde, even by 1mm of shoulder, is what we want then fair enough, bring in the Roborefs. I'd hope we don't reach that conclusion.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7848 on: November 19, 2020, 11:02:48 PM »
Quote from: markthescouser on November 19, 2020, 01:09:54 PM
Yea, thats fair enough. And I get it too, its not in the spirit of why the rule was created. I remember away at Chelsea the other year them having a goal chalked off for what was technically offside, but in reality gained them no real advantage. Despite my dislike of Chelsea, it still felt a bit wrong.

Having said that though, whats the alternative? If you go down the route of giving the attacker a bit of leeway then fair enough, but how much? Would that not come down to just a different set of millimetres? I genuinely cant think of another way without some sort of offside line, and then some people one side of it and others on the other side.

Ive just sort of accepted it for the imperfect rule that it is and said ok, at least make it as accurate and quick as possible because they are things that we can do better.
I agree it's difficult. For a start I would say reduce the checking point to just the players' feet; just where they are standing. As I've said before if a player can stand in an onside position but have his head or shoulder or backside in an offside position then good luck to him; it's no more of an advantage than being taller, or faster or more skillful.

Base it on feet only and you are automtically more in line with the original intent and spirit of offside, i.e is the player standing in a way that confers advantage? And it does away with all those contentious decisions featuring armpits and shoulders and players pointing where they want the ball etc.

Even if we maintained mm decisions I think they'd be far less contentious if a heel or toe was deemed 1mm offside rather than an armpit. It would feel more right.

Personally, and I know some will disagree, I think a degree of discretion has to be part of the decision in very tight calls; a trained, neutral referee (yeah, I know) who can asses if a player is gaining advantage. This only applies to tight calls, if a player is clearly standing half a yard offside then naturally, advantage or not, he should be flagged.

So in the case of Mané in the derby you'd hope an objective ref would rule that mms or not, he wasn't gaining any advantage so the benefit should go with him.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7849 on: November 19, 2020, 11:43:31 PM »
If the attacker is going towards goal with his body in front of his feet and the defender pressing up to play the attacker offside also leaning forward..by just looking at the relative position of the feet, it is easier to see the attacker has an advantage if his feet are "onside" but his head, sleeves of his shirt, etc are offside.

In other words he beat the offside trap if all AI does is look at relative feet position.

In old skool days the lino would look for this and flag offside.
Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7850 on: November 20, 2020, 05:19:16 AM »
Thats a lot more in line with what offside should be, but does seem like it could get very complicated, and in the end Id guess something that only an AI system could cope with.

If I understand it correctly, youd essentially end up with an onside circle surrounding each defender, which gets bigger or smaller in real time depending on the direction of both their, and the attackers, feet relative to the goal.

Itd work, but good luck trying to explain it to Alan Shearer and the rest of the brain trust.

Not to say that it couldnt happen eventually, but youre looking at 10/15 years down the line for something like that, after the initial introduction of AI to which fans and pundits have completely submitted to the point where its not even questioned anymore- similar to how GT is viewed now I guess.

Having said all that, I think at this stage theyre two relatively separate issues. One being what should offside actually be defined as, and the other, how do you want to implement it?

Id say that your point about GT being down to the mm being OK as its a binary issue also works for offside though, as even in that suggestion above, its still a question of creating a line with the possibility of an attacker being only one side of it or the other. Binary, but on a sliding scale.
Offline Knight

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7851 on: November 20, 2020, 08:47:21 AM »
As an additional point to the good ones already made by Ghost Town. The new offside law, and move away from original intent and also original language, changes the game. In particularly it changes how teams defend and how they attack. It changes the experience of watching too, on a regular basis, because attackers seeking to get in behind defences is a huge part of the way that goals are scored. Now spectators must always be asking themselves the question, 'will VAR see that as offside'. And so it's totally unlike goalline tech because that doesn't change the game, it just helps clear up the inevitable (although uncommon) confusion and uncertainty that arises when players, officials and spectators witness the ball get very close to crossing the line. Very little about the viewer experience is changed for the worse, in fact the process is so quick that it actually improves it, and nothing about how the game is played is changed. An instantaneous decision on AI fed to the ref would MASSIVELY help  with the viewer experience and if it was much more accurate than it currently is in terms of margin for error I'd be much more relaxed. However, you'd still have the fact that the way the game is played has changed because of a change in the way the law is now understood and enforced compared to the why and how of it being brought in. The benefit of the doubt going to the attacker is a GOOD thing given that promotes football which seeks to score goals by getting in behind the defence, and that sort of goalscoring is the sort of goalscoring we want to see.
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7852 on: November 20, 2020, 08:56:20 AM »
Quote
Liverpool still fuming over VAR chaos in Merseyside derby

A month has passed since Liverpool's controversial 2-2 draw at Everton and the Premier League champions maintain they have not received sufficient answers to questions put to the authorities following a string of contentious decisions at Goodison Park on Oct. 17, sources told ESPN.

David Coote was the VAR at the centre of key calls that prompted Liverpool to take action, with the club "concerned and confused," according to sources. And Coote was originally down to oversee their clash with Leicester this weekend before he was taken off the match in a move former Manchester United captain Gary Neville dubbed "strange."

The 2-2 draw saw Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford escape punishment for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk which left the centre-half with a cruciate knee ligament injury that could force the Netherlands international to miss the remainder of the season. The game also ended with captain Jordan Henderson having a stoppage-time goal disallowed after Sadio Mane was judged to be in an offside position by VAR.

Liverpool contacted the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for an explanation why Pickford's challenge was not placed under more scrutiny by VAR official Coote. The club also sought clarification over which part of Mane's body was judged to be offside, with the forward appearing to be onside in the build up to Henderson's disallowed winner.

But their demands for an explanation have failed to result in a satisfactory explanation of any of the incidents. Sources said that Liverpool have not been granted access to the in-room recording of the VAR decision-making process at Stockley Park and the Premier League champions have also yet to be given a copy of the PGMOL's full report of the handling of the game.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4238423/liverpool-still-fuming-over-var-chaos-in-merseyside-derby
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7853 on: November 20, 2020, 10:07:14 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 20, 2020, 08:56:20 AM
https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4238423/liverpool-still-fuming-over-var-chaos-in-merseyside-derby
Now that is interesting. Really glad that we don't seem to be letting it go, or "moving on" as many people seem so fond of telling us to do.

The fact that there has been no response of any note lays bare what we all know happened that day which was at the very best incompetence and at worst officials with an agenda.

What we do next is key and I hope we remind them that we do not expect any worse treatment because we have dared to question the powers that be and we will be watching all refereeing performances like a hawk.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7854 on: November 20, 2020, 11:06:56 AM »
PGMOL in all their arrogance probably thought we'd get bored and let it go if they didn't bother responding.
Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7855 on: November 20, 2020, 11:44:40 AM »
Apart from informing the press hacks that we havent received sufficient answers to questions put to PGMOL I dont see how we move things on from a stalemate.

They seem to be above any laws and can operate without sanctions from anyone. Their silence speaks volumes in this instance.

Im not sure speaking out helps when dealing with referees. Remember Christmas 2013 when we drew at City and all the pundits and press thought the officials had a terrible game. Sterlings offside goal was only the tip of the iceberg.

Brendan was furious afterwards and brought up Les Mason being from Bolton, Gt Manchester which shouldnt have been allowed he thought. The fallout was immediate. Howard Webb reffed our next match at Chelsea where he gave us the square root of eff all. No yellow card for a horrific tackle on Hendo and no whistle when Suarez was fouled regularly. They have all the power.

AI for offside would be an improvement if it prevents the current crop from having any input as they have made a mess of the whole idea of var so far. It wouldnt correct the concerns over whether an attacker is gaining an advantage which could only be done by a human. Ghost Town has suggested a neutral referee or an objective ref deciding on this advantage. Good luck in finding them.
Offline Zimagic

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7856 on: November 20, 2020, 03:46:40 PM »
Quote from: redtel on November 20, 2020, 11:44:40 AM
Apart from informing the press hacks that we havent received sufficient answers to questions put to PGMOL I dont see how we move things on from a stalemate.

They seem to be above any laws and can operate without sanctions from anyone. Their silence speaks volumes in this instance.

It creates a narrative that the PGMOL are unwilling to provide back-up for bad decisions. It happend in teh Derby. It's happend a few times since. It happens enough times to enough different teams and things will change but only if everyone keeps harping on about it.

Actually, if it happens enough times, it could decide the league, relegation or European places. I wonder where PGMOL stands as regards legal challenges in that situation and why they aren't coming out to say "Yeah we got this wrong"
Offline Salty Dog

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7857 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 AM »
Quote from: Zimagic on November 20, 2020, 03:46:40 PM
It creates a narrative that the PGMOL are unwilling to provide back-up for bad decisions. It happend in teh Derby. It's happend a few times since. It happens enough times to enough different teams and things will change but only if everyone keeps harping on about it.

Actually, if it happens enough times, it could decide the league, relegation or European places. I wonder where PGMOL stands as regards legal challenges in that situation and why they aren't coming out to say "Yeah we got this wrong"


I think this is the key point here. It's not like we haven't moved on. If the PGMOL had just held their hands up, promising to try to be better going forward...I know that would be a whole lot more palatable than *crickets*
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7858 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 12:19:53 AM
I'm not sure I'd be comfortabe with a situation where clubs can pick and choose or demand the removal of an official, as that could lead to all sorts of badness down the line: clubs with stables of 'pet' officials whom they approve of, the potential for corruption etc.

Normally, I'd agree with you, but this is a special case. Someone like Coote shouldn't be allowed to referee any game at this level, but as long he's not removed from the game altogether, I'll be perfectly happy if they keep him the hell away from us.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7859 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 PM »
The scariest thing about it now is that it's taking not 1 but 3 decisions to get to a final one.

Take today ...

Onfield ref gives a pen.
Then VAR stepsin and says hold on, take a look.
Then the ref takes a look and makes another decision.

Fucking ridiculous.
Offline elbow

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7860 on: Yesterday at 11:15:07 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:26:11 PM
The scariest thing about it now is that it's taking not 1 but 3 decisions to get to a final one.

Take today ...

Onfield ref gives a pen.
Then VAR stepsin and says hold on, take a look.
Then the ref takes a look and makes another decision.

Fucking ridiculous.

And that on field ref was.........
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 12:01:38 AM »
Honestly if that West Brom penalty wasnt given in real time I would have had  no real issues despite by bias. He goes down fairly easily and Fernandes may have got a nick on the ball. But when you build the whole premise of VAR around clear and obvious and then go and overturn something like that? Its just unexplainable. Yet thats also part of the problem.. We never actually get an explanation, as has been said on here over and over again.
Offline Al 666

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 12:51:34 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:01:38 AM
Honestly if that West Brom penalty wasnt given in real time I would have had  no real issues despite by bias. He goes down fairly easily and Fernandes may have got a nick on the ball. But when you build the whole premise of VAR around clear and obvious and then go and overturn something like that? Its just unexplainable. Yet thats also part of the problem.. We never actually get an explanation, as has been said on here over and over again.

Personally on first viewing I thought Fernandes had missed the ball and scythed down Gallagher. That didn't really happen though Fernandes made minimal contact with the ball and with Gallagher and it clearly wasn't a penalty.

I thought that VAR intervened and ended up correcting a poor decision.   
Offline Tarislan

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 12:57:43 AM »
VAR helped things go right, but that's because things went so wrong in the MLS playoffs today. Play-in round, Orlando vs New York City FC.

https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2020/11/21/what-happened-orlando-city-vs-nycfc-penalty-shootout-here-are-official-explanations

For those who are curious, here's the breakdown


1. Orlando leads NYCFC entering the fifth round of PK, 4-3. All Orlando has to do to win is for NYCFC to not score on their round (Save/Miss), or score on theirs.

2. PK taken, saved! BEDLAM ENSUES. Orlando Wins, or do they?

3. VAR contacts referee, lets him know that the Orlando keeper did not have at least one foot on the goal line as required at the time the PK was taken. This means that the PK has to be retaken, and the goalie, under the IFAB 19-20 rules (which MLS plays under the entire season, postseason included), has to be given a yellow card. Under the new rules, that's just a warning for the first infringement

4. Since the Orlando Goalie has already received a yellow earlier in the match, that is his second yellow and thus a sending off.

5. Orlando field player gets ready to go in net, but Orlando tries to put in their backup keeper.

6. We get ready to take the PK again.

7. That little voice in the referee's head (VAR) reminds him that teams aren't allowed to make substitutions in a PK shootout. Even if it was for a sent off goalkeeper

8. Bedlam is getting pretty freaking tired at this point.

9. Field player puts on the gloves, PK retaken, goal! 4-4! But that's ok, Orlando just has to convert to win..

10. And of course, they fail.*

11. Bedlam needs a good lie down at this point.

12. Both teams score on the 6th round of PK, 5-5

13. The field player SAVES NYCFC's 7th round penalty! Finally, it's almost over... Of course, we've been at this point before...

14. NOT THIS TIME! Orlando scores, they win 6-5!

15. Bedlam lurches out to the center of the field, gives out a triumphant yell, and dies.

Offline idontknow

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 01:59:01 AM »
I'm not sure I like the idea of Al deciding things. Al can be quite contrary sometimes.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 02:10:19 AM »
It was atrocious today in the United match.

The first pen should never have been sent back to the ref for review. There was no clear and obvious error. And when it was, the ref was just fucking inept to change his mind.

For their pen the VAR should have looked back to the start of the attacking phase, which included a foul before the pen. That should have been given prior to the pen.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 02:29:31 AM »
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 06:52:34 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:29:31 AM

David Coote will head the PMGOL after Mike Riley one day, mark my words.
Online Marty 85

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 07:30:11 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:29:31 AM

Nobody should know who any of the officials are.

Growing up Pierluigi Collina was the first referee I can remember and that was only because he was on the front of PES3. He also looked like abit of a psycho who would rather keep his cards in his pocket and sort out any form of dissent in the car park after the game.

I watched the spurs game on motd then listened to the other games in the background but during the united game i kept hearing one fucking name and it was that inept useless wanker Cootes.

Maybe it was just the bbcs commentary but the commentator during the united game kept mentioned Cootes and at one point you wouldve thought the useless c*nt was on the pitch and had a chance on goal, given how the commentator shouted his name. It was reminiscent of Jr shouting Stone Cold Steve Austins name circa 1999 while he stunnered mother theresa or whoever the fuck got in his way.

We're not far off ad breaks now and "just a few words from sponsors" while those wankers at Stockley park dick about and laugh at the power they've been handed and yet they're accountable to nobody.




