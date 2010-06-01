You are anti-  mm offside  now.



Are you anti - goal line technology as well then. Because we were denied a goal at Man. City by the smallest of margins. We accepted it because the technology was working for and against every team. It wasnt determined by a var official.



If the new AI system for offside is developed I expect fans to accept the decision in the same way. It will be faster and not dependent on a guy trying his best to decide which frame to choose and where the line is drawn. It will be an improvement until another one is thought to be better.



I wouldnt nail myself to any mast yet as we are working through the problems created.



My point is that offside and whether a ball is over the line or not are not the same thing. They are not the same kind of measure. That's the position I am promulgating and, I believe it has historical support.As someone mentioned, a goal is a factual thing: is the ball still within the penalty area or is it now beyond the penalty area by being wholly behind the goal line. Binary. Using tech to refine that down to more and more precise measurements makes sense. It fits in with the spirit of what a goal is.IMO offside is different, though efforts are being made to turn offisde into this sort of binary question as well: is the player in line or behind the last defender or is he ahead even by 1mm measued from some applicable body part? If you see offside as that kind of binary decision then sure, you'll probably be in favour of advanced AI-based measuring systems that can judge this thing down to mms or tenths of mms.I don't see it like that, and nor do many others. Offside, historically, was brought in to prevent goal hanging and the gaining of meaningful advantage based on where a player is standing. 2mm of shoulder does not confer a meaningful advantage, especially if the player is running back or not even facing the goal. It's offisde for the sake of being offside, not for the sake of any advantage it confers.This is the ontological question which I suggest needs to be tackled, with input from everyone, inc fans and viewers. If we all decide that yes, offside for the sake of being offisde, even by 1mm of shoulder, is what we want then fair enough, bring in the Roborefs. I'd hope we don't reach that conclusion.