VAR helped things go right, but that's because things went so wrong in the MLS playoffs today. Play-in round, Orlando vs New York City FC. https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2020/11/21/what-happened-orlando-city-vs-nycfc-penalty-shootout-here-are-official-explanations
For those who are curious, here's the breakdown
1. Orlando leads NYCFC entering the fifth round of PK, 4-3. All Orlando has to do to win is for NYCFC to not score on their round (Save/Miss), or score on theirs.
2. PK taken, saved! BEDLAM ENSUES. Orlando Wins, or do they?
3. VAR contacts referee, lets him know that the Orlando keeper did not have at least one foot on the goal line as required at the time the PK was taken. This means that the PK has to be retaken, and the goalie, under the IFAB 19-20 rules (which MLS plays under the entire season, postseason included), has to be given a yellow card. Under the new rules, that's just a warning for the first infringement
4. Since the Orlando Goalie has already received a yellow earlier in the match, that is his second yellow and thus a sending off.
5. Orlando field player gets ready to go in net, but Orlando tries to put in their backup keeper.
6. We get ready to take the PK again.
7. That little voice in the referee's head (VAR) reminds him that teams aren't allowed to make substitutions in a PK shootout. Even if it was for a sent off goalkeeper
8. Bedlam is getting pretty freaking tired at this point.
9. Field player puts on the gloves, PK retaken, goal! 4-4! But that's ok, Orlando just has to convert to win..
10. And of course, they fail.*
11. Bedlam needs a good lie down at this point.
12. Both teams score on the 6th round of PK, 5-5
13. The field player SAVES NYCFC's 7th round penalty! Finally, it's almost over... Of course, we've been at this point before...
14. NOT THIS TIME! Orlando scores, they win 6-5!
15. Bedlam lurches out to the center of the field, gives out a triumphant yell, and dies.