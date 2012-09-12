I quite like the idea of some sort of challenge/appeal system although I would limit it to only penalties and incident's that lead to a red card with each team having a maximum of 1 challenge/appeal per half.



I think some of the ideas you state would lead to the monitor being checked far too many times. I would leave offsides with the VAR as I think a slight tweaking of the rules/guidance would solve some of the issues we have seen with offsides.

Whereas I disagree with a challenge system for several reasons.Firstly, the expectation of a correct decision on every occasion is a right. Everyone - the two clubs, the fans, the viewers, neutrals, media even people who aren't fussed about football, should nevertheless expect that all efforts will be made to get decisions right in every instance, by default. NOT because a club has had to appeal/challenge in order to get a decision.Similarly, every decision should be given equal weight, without some instances being more important that others. And this should last throughout the game. The idea that an incident late in the game would not get the same scrutiny and efforts at getting the right decision because a side's appeals/challenges have been ''used up'' earlier is anathema to me, and, I believe, to the spirit of the game.To turn the game into a test of how well a manager uses his ''appeals'' is just wrong. The idea that appeals could be used up and so a later incident is left unchecked; the idea that rivals would be saying things like ''tough shit you shouldn't have used your appeals up, should you?'' rather than everyone agreeing that each incident, no matter how late it occurs or how many incidents there are in a game, is treated equally seriously, is, again, against the spirit of the game, in my view.Plus it would mean the referees would pass the buck totally and leave it to clubs to make challenges rather than take responsibility themselves. They already seem to be passing the buck to VAR; it would only get worse if there was a challenge system.The solution to the referring issue is to improve refereeing, get better refs, train them better, make objectivity and excellence and lack of ego the Holy Grails of officiating, as they should be.Reward referees for being objective and fair and to champion the Laws of the Game. Reward them for being invisible and for being willing to take advice and be corrected when they make a mistake; inculcate the idea that mistakes happen, and that the best refs are those who are willing to be corrected without ego or offence being taken. And that a good ref is one who is barely noticed, who treats both sides fairly and evenly and works hard to adjudicate objectively.Eschew narratives and notions, however subconscious, of giving a helping hand to certain sides, or turning a blind eye to certain moments. And get rid of artificial constraints and obstacles that hinder the proper adjudication of a game such as refs or VAR only being able to check certain things, and not others, or post match sanction not being possible if ''the ref has already seen it'' and so on.I don't think it would take much to improve refereeing drastically. But the will has to be there. That's why clubs and fans have to maintain the pressure now. We need to make 'em honest.