Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 AM »
Get rid of Stockley Park all together. It's obvious the staff involved are not competent to run it.

Keep the screen by the side of the pitch. The ref can request a playback at anytime, with the two teams given 1 request each half where they have to state what they are appealing for (foul/offside/ball out of play), which they lose if the decision goes against them, and they can't appeal again for the rest of the half. 1 extra appeal give for extra time.

The ruling from playback on offside is not applied using lines drawn, the referee looks at the playback and decides if the actual decision should reasonably have been given, so looking at very marginal offside, the on-pitch ruling stays the same. If a player was obviously on or offside and the assistant referee should really have seen that, then the ruling is reversed.

The whole process of the referee looking at the screen should be on live mic to the whole stadium.
They state clearly who's requested the playback, what it's for, and having looked at it, what their ruling is.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 03:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:27:59 AM
Last night I didnt celebrate the Jota goal. That amazing let off when we score has been totally fucked by VAR.
Same.

This is the problem with VAR ultimately. In trying to be factual (and messing this up badly) about an emotional sport it's robbed the game of it's very essence.

I was originally, and until very recently, in favour but the implementation is atrocious. The don't wave offside rule is ridiculous and potentially dangerous to players. The measurement of parts of the body that could but never do score goals is ridiculous. And the looking the other way when certain teams are involved is nefarious or just inept.

Not a fan.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 08:25:15 PM »
Here's a little poser:

the game is tight, neck and neck, and the clock's ticking on. Last 5 mins.
A corner only gets half-cleared, and the ball comes back into the box, there's a bit of pinball, it's bouncing around everywhere.
It finally comes to the striker at head-height, but in the melee his body position is off, so he goes for an overhead kick, and scores - epic - what football is all about, right?
BUT WAIT - the nearest defender runs to the ref shouting 'high foot!', and like a weasel claims he couldn't make a challenge for the ball because of 'unfair play' from the forward.
Ref goes to VAR.
I don't know what happens next but I do know that it's not football
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 08:34:20 PM »
Dangerous kicking is dangerous kicking.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 PM »
 :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'(
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 08:25:15 PM
Here's a little poser:

the game is tight, neck and neck, and the clock's ticking on. Last 5 mins.
A corner only gets half-cleared, and the ball comes back into the box, there's a bit of pinball, it's bouncing around everywhere.
It finally comes to the striker at head-height, but in the melee his body position is off, so he goes for an overhead kick, and scores - epic - what football is all about, right?
BUT WAIT - the nearest defender runs to the ref shouting 'high foot!', and like a weasel claims he couldn't make a challenge for the ball because of 'unfair play' from the forward.
Ref goes to VAR.
I don't know what happens next but I do know that it's not football

Overhead kicks aren't outlawed. Unless the player kicked a defender in the head, or at least missed a defenders head my millimetres, the goal should stand. If the defender made no effort to get the ball and was nowhere near the ball when the goalscorer connected with it, then tough shit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 PM »
Looking at how VAR is used in the Champions League it's absolutely obvious that the problem is with the PL refs, not with the technology itself.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM
Overhead kicks aren't outlawed. Unless the player kicked a defender in the head, or at least missed a defenders head my millimetres, the goal should stand. If the defender made no effort to get the ball and was nowhere near the ball when the goalscorer connected with it, then tough shit.

I know but it's all subjective/context isn't it? It's like when there's a race between a striker and a keeper for a through ball, and the striker lunges desperately for it but ends up injuring the goalkeeper in the process, do we send the striker off/blame him for the injury? No, because he had a chance to score - it's life or death
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 09:22:01 AM
Get rid of Stockley Park all together. It's obvious the staff involved are not competent to run it.

Keep the screen by the side of the pitch. The ref can request a playback at anytime, with the two teams given 1 request each half where they have to state what they are appealing for (foul/offside/ball out of play), which they lose if the decision goes against them, and they can't appeal again for the rest of the half. 1 extra appeal give for extra time.

The ruling from playback on offside is not applied using lines drawn, the referee looks at the playback and decides if the actual decision should reasonably have been given, so looking at very marginal offside, the on-pitch ruling stays the same. If a player was obviously on or offside and the assistant referee should really have seen that, then the ruling is reversed.

The whole process of the referee looking at the screen should be on live mic to the whole stadium.
They state clearly who's requested the playback, what it's for, and having looked at it, what their ruling is.

I quite like the idea of some sort of challenge/appeal system although I would limit it to only penalties and incident's that lead to a red card with each team having a maximum of 1 challenge/appeal per half.

I think some of the ideas you state would lead to the monitor being checked far too many times. I would leave offsides with the VAR as I think a slight tweaking of the rules/guidance would solve some of the issues we have seen with offsides.   
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 03:23:52 PM
Same.

This is the problem with VAR ultimately. In trying to be factual (and messing this up badly) about an emotional sport it's robbed the game of it's very essence.

I was originally, and until very recently, in favour but the implementation is atrocious. The don't wave offside rule is ridiculous and potentially dangerous to players. The measurement of parts of the body that could but never do score goals is ridiculous. And the looking the other way when certain teams are involved is nefarious or just inept.

Not a fan.
I was always a slight pessimist in that I'd glance towards the linesman whilst leaping from my seat.  That was it though - a momentary glance - and then celebrate like mad (or not).  The painful waiting around is ridiculous.

I've been going to non-league football this season and it's quality.  The officials are hopeless and I'm sure they drop some real clangers but I've always been of the opinion that it near enough evens itself out.  Every fanbase thinks they're hard done to so that's a fair indication.

Goal-line technology and serious foul play (like wild tackles or snide off-the-ball bollocks) is where I'd draw the line.  The former takes zero seconds and the latter is about dealing out the appropriate punishment.   Crucially neither impacts on that pure moment of goal celebration.  Leave offsides to the linesmen and handballs to the referees.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 12:22:58 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 27, 2020, 06:21:25 PM
They're taking the piss and dragging their heels hoping we'll get bored waiting and give up.

I think it's time for someone to bring this up again. Coote gets demoted for what exactly? Bunch of spineless, unethical twats.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 01:25:30 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:22:58 AM
I think it's time for someone to bring this up again. Coote gets demoted for what exactly? Bunch of spineless, unethical twats.

Coote wasn't demoted. He was a 4th official last weekend. And this weekend he Refs the Burnley v Chelsea match.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 01:33:52 AM »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:43:21 PM
I quite like the idea of some sort of challenge/appeal system although I would limit it to only penalties and incident's that lead to a red card with each team having a maximum of 1 challenge/appeal per half.

I think some of the ideas you state would lead to the monitor being checked far too many times. I would leave offsides with the VAR as I think a slight tweaking of the rules/guidance would solve some of the issues we have seen with offsides. 

Whereas I disagree with a challenge system for several reasons.

Firstly, the expectation of a correct decision on every occasion is a right. Everyone - the two clubs, the fans, the viewers, neutrals, media even people who aren't fussed about football, should nevertheless expect that all efforts will be made to get decisions right in every instance, by default. NOT because a club has had to appeal/challenge in order to get a decision.

Similarly, every decision should be given equal weight, without some instances being more important that others. And this should last throughout the game. The idea that an incident late in the game would not get the same scrutiny and efforts at getting the right decision because a side's appeals/challenges have been ''used up'' earlier is anathema to me, and, I believe, to the spirit of the game.

To turn the game into a test of how well a manager uses his ''appeals'' is just wrong. The idea that appeals could be used up and so a later incident is left unchecked; the idea that rivals would be saying things like ''tough shit you shouldn't have used your appeals up, should you?'' rather than everyone agreeing that each incident, no matter how late it occurs or how many incidents there are in a game, is treated equally seriously, is, again, against the spirit of the game, in my view.

Plus it would mean the referees would pass the buck totally and leave it to clubs to make challenges rather than take responsibility themselves. They already seem to be passing the buck to VAR; it would only get worse if there was a challenge system.

The solution to the referring issue is to improve refereeing, get better refs, train them better, make objectivity and excellence and lack of ego the Holy Grails of officiating, as they should be.

Reward referees for being objective and fair and to champion the Laws of the Game. Reward them for being invisible and for being willing to take advice and be corrected when they make a mistake; inculcate the idea that mistakes happen, and that the best refs are those who are willing to be corrected without ego or offence being taken. And that a good ref is one who is barely noticed, who treats both sides fairly and evenly and works hard to adjudicate objectively.

Eschew narratives and notions, however subconscious, of giving a helping hand to certain sides, or turning a blind eye to certain moments. And get rid of artificial constraints and obstacles that hinder the proper adjudication of a game such as refs or VAR only being able to check certain things, and not others, or post match sanction not being possible if ''the ref has already seen it'' and so on.

I don't think it would take much to improve refereeing drastically. But the will has to be there. That's why clubs and fans have to maintain the pressure now. We need to make 'em honest.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 06:28:57 AM »
UEFA remove all transparency from their offside decisions and people think it's better?

More like you see Mané given offside and you see Greenwood given onside and lose even more faith. Seriously what is the point in video review if it is applied apparently at random to different standards and using different processes.

Ditch the whole thing - absolute and total disaster: far bigger threat to the game than Project Big Picture of European Premier League.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 10:34:42 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:33:52 AM
Whereas I disagree with a challenge system for several reasons.

Firstly, the expectation of a correct decision on every occasion is a right. Everyone - the two clubs, the fans, the viewers, neutrals, media even people who aren't fussed about football, should nevertheless expect that all efforts will be made to get decisions right in every instance, by default. NOT because a club has had to appeal/challenge in order to get a decision.

Similarly, every decision should be given equal weight, without some instances being more important that others. And this should last throughout the game. The idea that an incident late in the game would not get the same scrutiny and efforts at getting the right decision because a side's appeals/challenges have been ''used up'' earlier is anathema to me, and, I believe, to the spirit of the game.

To turn the game into a test of how well a manager uses his ''appeals'' is just wrong. The idea that appeals could be used up and so a later incident is left unchecked; the idea that rivals would be saying things like ''tough shit you shouldn't have used your appeals up, should you?'' rather than everyone agreeing that each incident, no matter how late it occurs or how many incidents there are in a game, is treated equally seriously, is, again, against the spirit of the game, in my view.

Plus it would mean the referees would pass the buck totally and leave it to clubs to make challenges rather than take responsibility themselves. They already seem to be passing the buck to VAR; it would only get worse if there was a challenge system.

The solution to the referring issue is to improve refereeing, get better refs, train them better, make objectivity and excellence and lack of ego the Holy Grails of officiating, as they should be.

Reward referees for being objective and fair and to champion the Laws of the Game. Reward them for being invisible and for being willing to take advice and be corrected when they make a mistake; inculcate the idea that mistakes happen, and that the best refs are those who are willing to be corrected without ego or offence being taken. And that a good ref is one who is barely noticed, who treats both sides fairly and evenly and works hard to adjudicate objectively.

Eschew narratives and notions, however subconscious, of giving a helping hand to certain sides, or turning a blind eye to certain moments. And get rid of artificial constraints and obstacles that hinder the proper adjudication of a game such as refs or VAR only being able to check certain things, and not others, or post match sanction not being possible if ''the ref has already seen it'' and so on.

I don't think it would take much to improve refereeing drastically. But the will has to be there. That's why clubs and fans have to maintain the pressure now. We need to make 'em honest.

I agree with much of what you say; however, I think it would take considerably longer than you imagine to get referees performing to level we all would desire. Probably 5-10 years. 

I think there are generally are only a few game changing decisions per game in fact the majority of games where one team is in control and dominant there will not be any.
One appeal per half per team for a penalty, or potential red card incident is plenty. Like I said current issues with offside, (I think refs in England are trying to be far too precise) can be solved with a change in rules/guidance.   

Of course there will emphasis on how well teams use their appeals but where such system has been used in other sports I don't think it's been to it's detriment. I know football is different but I think this is potentially a better system than where we are currently.

Whenever the VAR sends to ref to the monitor it seems to be based purely on their own opinion/bias, because of this there is little to no consistency. I think giving some control to the bench over whats gets reviewed, while not panacea would lead to fewer game changing incidents being missed.   
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:24 AM by Illmatic »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 10:53:00 AM »
I just can't agree with introducing another variable like appeals into this. It would be adding a further layer of complexity to an already broken system.

Either scrap VAR or limit its use to the the match officials using pitchside or mobile screens and stop looking at offsides that are indistinguishable.

Also introduce more transparency to the whole refereeing culture where decisions are explained, and feedback to officials is available. Again, I wouldn't want to see a media circus around that, but make officials more accountable to clubs.

Finally, disband PGMOL,keep Riley away from refereeing and broaden the conflict of interest rules so that the potential for geographic bias and the ability to influence matches that may affect a team supported by officials is eliminated.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 11:06:56 AM »
Yeah I couldn't stand having a challenge system. It can either get it right or it can't.

Plus you'd assume appeals will be limited, and it unfairly punishes a side who may be on the end of multiple situations where they need (and are right) to appeal but have run out.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 11:15:00 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:06:56 AM
Yeah I couldn't stand having a challenge system. It can either get it right or it can't.

Plus you'd assume appeals will be limited, and it unfairly punishes a side who may be on the end of multiple situations where they need (and are right) to appeal but have run out.
On the basis the UK fucked up VAR possibly more than any other country, imagine the shitshow that any form of challenge system would be.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 11:48:47 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:06:56 AM
Yeah I couldn't stand having a challenge system. It can either get it right or it can't.

Plus you'd assume appeals will be limited, and it unfairly punishes a side who may be on the end of multiple situations where they need (and are right) to appeal but have run out.

I'm only thinking penalties and incident's that involve a potential sending off how many of these occur in a game? Most games would pass without an appeal being used.

The purpose of VAR shouldn't be to check every single decision I mean we would never get the game finished. But currently I think many would agree that the ref isn't sent over to view the monitor in instances where perhaps they should.

Currently whenever the VAR sends a ref to view the monitor it seems to be done very subjectively. An appeal/challenge system would give some control to each respective bench over what gets reviewed. If implemented correctly it could work very well.           
