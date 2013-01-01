Even if we forget everything else, even if we assume the refs are getting it right every time, the insurmountable problem with VAR is the way it ruins the emotional flow of a game. This is something that I, an erstwhile supporter of VAR, had not really considered.But Hendo's goal: all the joy and catharsis we felt in that instance; the shouting, the screaming, the celebrating, the scaring the neighbours, the dog legging it from the room, the (for at least one poster here) disrobing. That moment when we feel truly alive as football fans and remember that great moments can happen, and all the great last minute winning goals we have ever experienced momentarily become one...all that...and then it's disallowed.Did you see the Inside Goodison and the close up of Hendo and the boys? Their joy, their relief. Their moment. It's just not right for that to be cancelled coldly, and clinically (and incorrectly in this instance) several minutes later.And also Mo's ''goal'' yesterday. Such a stupendous move. And again all the celebration. And then. Cancelled.The fact that football fans are now saying that they can't allow themselves to celebrate a goal instantly anymore, in case it's disallowed several minutes later. That's not right. It's not worth it. Over time it becomes soul-destroying. It changes your relationship with the game.I think I'd rather have occasional glaring wrong decisions then that