Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7360 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 PM »
I'm radically, radically anti-VAR. Even if it got 100% of decisions correct in a way that everyone agreed, I'd still want it gone. For me the game's about the magic of thrill and emotion, not about scientific exactitude.

If anyone wants to know the truth about VAR, check out the Art Vandelay thread (shameless plug ;D)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.40040

Hopefully even pro-VAR people will get a chuckle out of it!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7361 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM »
Even if we forget everything else, even if we assume the refs are getting it right every time, the insurmountable problem with VAR is the way it ruins the emotional flow of a game. This is something that I, an erstwhile supporter of VAR, had not really considered.

But Hendo's goal: all the joy and catharsis we felt in that instance; the shouting, the screaming, the celebrating, the scaring the neighbours, the dog legging it from the room, the (for at least one poster here) disrobing ;). That moment when we feel truly alive as football fans and remember that great moments can happen, and all the great last minute winning goals we have ever experienced momentarily become one...all that...and then it's disallowed.

Did you see the Inside Goodison and the close up of Hendo and the boys? Their joy, their relief. Their moment. It's just not right for that to be cancelled coldly, and clinically (and incorrectly in this instance) several minutes later.

And also Mo's ''goal'' yesterday. Such a stupendous move. And again all the celebration. And then. Cancelled.

The fact that football fans are now saying that they can't allow themselves to celebrate a goal instantly anymore, in case it's disallowed several minutes later. That's not right. It's not worth it. Over time it becomes soul-destroying. It changes your relationship with the game.

I think I'd rather have occasional glaring wrong decisions then that
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7362 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 09:47:32 PM
I'm radically, radically anti-VAR. Even if it got 100% of decisions correct in a way that everyone agreed, I'd still want it gone. For me the game's about the magic of thrill and emotion, not about scientific exactitude.

Ha great minds. I was writing my post as you posted, Zadok (are you really a patrilineal descendent of Phineas, son of Eleazer, son of Aaron?)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:48:37 PM
Even if we forget everything else, even if we assume the refs are getting it right every time, the insurmountable problem with VAR is the way it ruins the emotional flow of a game. This is something that I, an erstwhile supporter of VAR, had not really considered.

But Hendo's goal: all the joy and catharsis we felt in that instance; the shouting, the screaming, the celebrating, the scaring the neighbours, the dog legging it from the room, the (for at least one poster here) disrobing ;). That moment when we feel truly alive as football fans and remember that great moments can happen, and all the great last minute winning goals we have ever experienced momentarily become one...all that...and then it's disallowed.

Did you see the Inside Goodison and the close up of Hendo and the boys? Their joy, their relief. Their moment. It's just not right for that to be cancelled coldly, and clinically (and incorrectly in this instance) several minutes later.

And also Mo's ''goal'' yesterday. Such a stupendous move. And again all the celebration. And then. Cancelled.

The fact that football fans are now saying that they can't allow themselves to celebrate a goal instantly anymore, in case it's disallowed several minutes later. That's not right. It's not worth it. Over time it becomes soul-destroying. It changes your relationship with the game.

I think I'd rather have occasional glaring wrong decisions then that

Here here! i remember one of the heart-breakers from my youth was that game we lost 4-3 to Leeds, an epic game. Now...Mark Viduka's winning goal was offside, but would I given the chance go back in time and take that away? Hell no, whether it went for or against us
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:51:48 PM
Ha great minds. I was writing my post as you posted, Zadok (are you really a patrilineal descendent of Phineas, son of Eleazer, son of Aaron?)

(or is it hear, hear? :-\) Haha sadly no I just always have ZAdok the Priest stuck in my head and accidentally slip into it whan the CL tune comes on!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 PM »
I think all the PL referees should wear brown uniforms.

 :shite:
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 PM »
While we're all at it, why in god's name can you win a corner from a play where your player is definitively offside but the linesman doesn't flag because of the new protocol? That's a gigantic hole in the laws that makes no sense AT ALL.

Yet he flagged on Virgil when it was a microscopic offside?

The refs are so fucking bad at using their own guidelines let alone using VAR.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7367 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:33:07 PM
While we're all at it, why in god's name can you win a corner from a play where your player is definitively offside but the linesman doesn't flag because of the new protocol? That's a gigantic hole in the laws that makes no sense AT ALL.

Yet he flagged on Virgil when it was a microscopic offside?

The refs are so fucking bad at using their own guidelines let alone using VAR.
The offside rule has been redefined a few times to fit VAR needs. Your reference points to the fact that offside, even some clear ones, matters only if a goal is scored. (Assistant not raising flag even if certain to let VAR check.) A subsequent corner, awarded instead of the offside, leading to a goal is ruler legal as it comes from another phase of play. Therefore, the previous play was not offside.

It's stupid. Klopp pointed to that issue a long time ago during the very first game of ours with VAR. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7368 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM
The offside rule has been redefined a few times to fit VAR needs. Your reference points to the fact that offside, even some clear ones, matters only if a goal is scored. (Assistant not raising flag even if certain to let VAR check.) A subsequent corner, awarded instead of the offside, leading to a goal is ruler legal as it comes from another phase of play. Therefore, the previous play was not offside.

It's stupid. Klopp pointed to that issue a long time ago during the very first game of ours with VAR. 

It speaks in general to one of the major issues with VAR. They say they don't want to overuse it and referee everything by video, but the cat's already out of the bag. Turning a blind eye to some off sides and measuring others ridiculously with sleeve points and low framerates while telling the referee's assistants to not back their judgment and hold off making offside calls is only going to infuriate fans more.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7369 on: Today at 12:01:51 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:58:11 PM
It speaks in general to one of the major issues with VAR. They say they don't want to overuse it and referee everything by video, but the cat's already out of the bag. Turning a blind eye to some off sides and measuring others ridiculously with sleeve points and low framerates while telling the referee's assistants to not back their judgment and hold off making offside calls is only going to infuriate fans more.


Fans need to understand the not every offside is offside. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. The referees have the final word, and if they can't make a decision, VAR is there to help them.

It's a fucking farce!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7370 on: Today at 12:02:23 AM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM
(or is it hear, hear? :-\) Haha sadly no I just always have ZAdok the Priest stuck in my head and accidentally slip into it whan the CL tune comes on!
Ah, yes, long live the king and all that. That explains your forum Handel  ;)

(I'm so sorry  ;D)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7371 on: Today at 12:10:04 AM »
Shouldve left it at GLT

I admit I didnt like offsides being missed but my god all this is so much worse

Id rather they just scrapped offside at this point
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7372 on: Today at 12:41:42 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:33:07 PM
While we're all at it, why in god's name can you win a corner from a play where your player is definitively offside but the linesman doesn't flag because of the new protocol? That's a gigantic hole in the laws that makes no sense AT ALL.

Yet he flagged on Virgil when it was a microscopic offside?

The refs are so fucking bad at using their own guidelines let alone using VAR.

That shouldn't be happening this season, remember it happing a few times to us last season but linesmen are now told to flag once a move breaks down if they think it's offside, goals get checked anyway but it's supposed to prevent wrongly awarded corners, freekicks, throw ins etc which weren't getting flagged last season, I can't remember seeing any so far this season but have heard loads of thick twat commentators moaning about the late flags with no clue as to why they happen

With Virgil he didn't flag until the ball had gone out of play, if Pickford had knocked the ball out instead of crippling him then it would've been a goal kick instead of a corner as the linesman flagged for offside, the VAR only checked the offside cos it was a potential penalty, the biggest mistake, or corruption depending what side of the fence you're on, was Coote not knowing he could've sent Pickford off despite it being ruled offside
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7373 on: Today at 12:45:04 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:41:42 AM
That shouldn't be happening this season, remember it happing a few times to us last season but linesmen are now told to flag once a move breaks down if they think it's offside, goals get checked anyway but it's supposed to prevent wrongly awarded corners, freekicks, throw ins etc which weren't getting flagged last season, I can't remember seeing any so far this season but have heard loads of thick twat commentators moaning about the late flags with no clue as to why they happen

With Virgil he didn't flag until the ball had gone out of play, if Pickford had knocked the ball out instead of crippling him then it would've been a goal kick instead of a corner as the linesman flagged for offside, the VAR only checked the offside cos it was a potential penalty, the biggest mistake, or corruption depending what side of the fence you're on, was Coote not knowing he could've sent Pickford off despite it being ruled offside

Thing is though, it shouldn't happen but it did happen many times already.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 01:23:22 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:00:57 PM
The point is that VAR was brought in to remove the clear and obvious errors but its just not being used like that, instead being used to define offside down to millimetres!

With the gluttony of errors yesterday I think Fulham can also be aggrieved with the red card they had as well. Its not VAR though its the twats using it.

Spot on
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 01:28:41 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:40:59 PM
I think they need to have a number of refs that are solely on video duties. Maybe use the best of the retired refs (yeah, I know) who can no longer keep up with the pace on the field. Theoretically, it could reduce the circling the wagons attitude by giving a bit of distance between VARs and on-field refs.

Yep. Been saying this for ages. VAR needs to be a separate body of officials. It was laughable that the likes of Lee Probert was told he couldn't do VAR, because a knee injury kept him out from being a matchday official
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7376 on: Today at 05:31:03 AM »
I'm not sure if this is covered - does anyone believe there is an element of Refs against VAR.  I believe there is an undertone of VAR is effectively diminishing the refs powers and removing their ability to make their own decisions - refs are looking at ways of bringing that back, in doing so VAR / refs are using the technology in very pedantic ways to expose even the minute of flaws.  Hence, we're seeing some (deliberate) inconsistent approaches and decisions in using the tech.

Ultimately, VAR can and potentially take away decision making from refs, it makes refs redundant - an ex pro with no pro ref qualification can look at a replay and see whether its a corner, foul, offside etc.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 06:06:51 AM »
I was very pro VAR last season, but my God, this season this is a fucking joke. Things are getting out of control. Not to mention the fact that the bastards now can check everything without any pressure from the fans since there aren't any.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 06:23:31 AM »
Not just the PL have poor decisions. This ref even went to the pitch-side TV and upheld his decision even though there was no contact.

Atalanta 1-3 Sampdoria

https://youtu.be/2OowsplMDS4?t=165
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 07:34:03 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:23:31 AM
Not just the PL have poor decisions. This ref even went to the pitch-side TV and upheld his decision even though there was no contact.

Atalanta 1-3 Sampdoria

https://youtu.be/2OowsplMDS4?t=165

It's definitely a fallacy that the PL is the only league struggling with VAR. It's a mess everywhere, although maybe not to the same extent.
