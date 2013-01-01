Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7280 on: Today at 02:31:11 AM
This is what annoys me. It has been an abject failure. A complete shitshow from start to now.

At what point do people stop saying "well it just needs to be implemented properly"?

Because to me it is plainly obvious, and was said at the start of all this terribleness, that it is not going to work because 90% of decisions in football are subjective therefor you can't take the referees out of it. And the problem is clearly the referees, so adding more referees to the pot is counterproductive.

The PGMOL has somehow convinced everyone that the reason English referees are considered the worst in Europe was because they didn't have enough of them to fuck things up properly. 

In every other organisation in the world, if a dept. is as abjectly underperforming as the ref's in this country, it would be defunded, disbanded and everyone in that department would be told not to ask for a reference.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7281 on: Today at 02:52:50 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:42:45 AM
Honestly, in your own personal opinion, do you think it was a penalty?
In my opinion, it's clear and obvious having looked at replays that Fabinho wom the ball.
I also agree with 4pool's posts on this. Despite all the screaming and hot air from so many here, it was a marginal enough incident for it to be not too incomprehensible that a penalty was given - -which is not to say that I think it was 100% a pen, but that it was tight enough to not be surprising if it doesn't go our way. Or put another way, as soon as I saw the tackle in real time, I got a bad feeling it might go against us. So this was nothing like last week's inanities.

I agree with you that it was just about on the line, and therefore in the box. Whether it was a foul or not is unclear. I'd love to plump for No, but again it was tight enough to be one of those where you hope the ref will rule in your favour, and sometimes he does, sometimes he doesn't.

There's huge amounts wrong with VAR and officiating in the PL at the moment. Last week was a shit show; the Maguire arm rest earlier was a shitshow. By comparison this one was far less egregious. However what is concerning is the contradictory stories coming out, again. Are they just utterly inept? Or trying to run some kind of interference by releasing contradictory statements?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7282 on: Today at 02:55:04 AM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 01:20:10 AM
So its the outside tips of the lines that designate the penalty area... Ta mate  :thumbup
Yeh the penalty area begins at the outermost edge of the line that delineates it. That's why for a goal the ball has to be wholly over the line. If it's touching the line then it is considered to still be in the penalty box, and thus not in the goal
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7283 on: Today at 05:17:54 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:55:04 AM
Yeh the penalty area begins at the outermost edge of the line that delineates it. That's why for a goal the ball has to be wholly over the line. If it's touching the line then it is considered to still be in the penalty box, and thus not in the goal
This is one "law" I'd love to change. Remember when putting the ball near the arc taking corners would have the fans near the corner flags screaming abuse for the blatant cheating? At some point in the last 15 years the outside of the line and the whole of the ball became the thing and it is so counterintuitive and just looks plain wrong. It should be the centre of the ball - and the centre of the line imo. And can we have the 18-19 title back of city for those 11mm please? Ta.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7284 on: Today at 05:35:02 AM
What I don't get is how it can even be a foul. McBurnie's foot is firmly on the ground, that we know. Fabinho eventually gets to the ball, that we also know.
So, what happened in between? Fab may have scratched his boot which is not a foul. If he went through McBurnie's foot he would rip it off (and get a red) as it is on the ground so this is not possible.
Kicking his foot and continuing movement to the ball is just not possible here imo...

Anyway, the Maguire's choke is a real 'highlight' of the day

Edit: looked at replays again and it looks like he gets the ball while having contact with a tip of the foot. This is not a foul
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7285 on: Today at 06:05:57 AM
The refs are stuck in this rigid system of following technicalities where they cant think or use any logic that a normal person would use. Everyone could see thats not a foul.

And its comical because judging what a clear and obvious error is completely subjective.

But like others have said here and elsewhere many times before the system is mainly broken due to the overall poor standard of the refs. Overall there is too much incompetence.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7286 on: Today at 06:19:59 AM
Was obviously fuming last night at the time the decision was made, but having thought about it, and unlike either of the disgraceful decisions last week, I can actually see how they arrived at this one. I actually just think last night was a case of us being incredibly unlucky because such a borderline (in more ways than one) situation comes up.

Once Dean gives the foul, it's very unlikely they overrule that part of it when it's borderline. To me, I can see how it can be interpreted both as a foul and a good tackle. It's 50/50.

Then his foot touching the line is also so close, but I'm not totally stunned they give it because that is letter of the law. It's still extremely harsh on us to go 0-1 down because of it, but, taking the emotion out of it, the refs are also in a difficult situation on that one.

I'm not trying to defend the officials, because I think in general they're making a balls of it several times a week, but I just think in this one case, it's more very unfortunate that such a situation  that's so difficult to call comes up (and extremely badly timed, after last week) than an absolute disgrace of officiating.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7287 on: Today at 06:34:17 AM
Maguire's one on the other hand though - that's simply a joke. Thinking the English bias of officials is getting more and more blatant: We can't give, or even check, this stonewall pen against ENGLAND'S Harry Maguire, but let's check over and over again this absolute nothing contact on ENGLAND'S Marcus Rashford. Last week, ENGLAND'S Jordan Pickford got away with (almost literally) murder.

I'm not saying conspiracy. I'm not even saying it's a conscious agenda. But there is bias and I don't think it's even up for debate at this point.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7288 on: Today at 06:44:46 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:46 PM
FUCKING BIN IT
Mike Riley and his gang give two thumbs up! They'd have won.

Sorry, mate, I feel just like you, but the refs sabotaged the very existence of VAR from the off, not even using the pitch side monitors when the entire rest of the world do. English lions know better...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7289 on: Today at 07:06:36 AM
I think we have to ask what people get out of football and is VAR enhancing that.

Prior to a game we are all hoping to see our team score more than the opposition and play fast, open, attacking football. This is because that is exciting and give us a huge emotional release. No one ever went into a game thinking "I hope we sit round for minutes on end looking at lines on a screen to see if a toe was 1mm in the wrong place".

VAR is not making football any better and it's ruining the best aspect of the game. It's taking the heart and soul out of it and it needs to go. It won't though as too much money has been invested in it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:13:08 AM
That decision last night made me madder than last week. Just an entirely invented scenario. That in 150 years of football isn't a penalty.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:31:12 AM
Despite rival fans crying last season about VAR on our side it wasn't at all and facts back that up. Just looking for any excuse why we walked away with it.


This season however I feel VAR is simply against us. Do these decisions go against utd. I don't think they do.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7292 on: Today at 08:47:43 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:07:46 AM
What is so hard to understand?

Mike Dean gave the foul. He indicated it was outside the box. Sheffield United were going to get a free kick outside the box.

VAR reviewed the incident for a possible penalty.

VAR did not over rule Dean on the foul.

VAR informed Mike Dean the Sheffield United player had his foot on the 18 yard line. I suspect Dean asked if it was clear the players boot was on the line. It was, just. We all saw that. So he did not think he needed to go review the incident on the monitor.

Hence the penalty was awarded. Touching any part of the line is the same as being in the box.

What's so hard to understand is what McBurnie's foot has to do with anything. Fabinho gets to the ball without fouling him. How Dean and the VAR couldn't see that beggars belief. How they could decide upon video review that it wasn't a clear error beggars belief.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7293 on: Today at 08:59:50 AM
The jota one was more of a penalty and it was waved away by Dean and VAR
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7294 on: Today at 09:00:06 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:52:50 AM
I also agree with 4pool's posts on this. Despite all the screaming and hot air from so many here, it was a marginal enough incident for it to be not too incomprehensible that a penalty was given - -which is not to say that I think it was 100% a pen, but that it was tight enough to not be surprising if it doesn't go our way. Or put another way, as soon as I saw the tackle in real time, I got a bad feeling it might go against us.

There's huge amounts wrong with VAR and officiating in the PL at the moment. Last week was a shit show; the Maguire arm rest earlier was a shitshow. By comparison this one was far less egregious. However what is concerning is the contradictory stories coming out, again. Are they just utterly inept? Or trying to run some kind of interference by releasing contradictory statements?

Agree. On the penalty I was fuming yesterday, but you can see how its given. He did get the ball, but the trend is for any challenge like that - where the ball is taken but there is any kind of follow through or trailing leg contact - for it to be given a foul. It isnt always, but you can bet it would generally be given elsewhere on the pitch. Dont buy all the conspiracy stuff at all. This is a self serving organisation, with muddied  thinking, unclear guidelines, second guessing themselves, and worse, protecting their own even when theyre shown to be wrong. Thats the biggest issue, because itll keep happening. And itll keep happening for or against us, arbitrarily, depending which of the jokers is either officiating on the pitch or in the shack of high varce on any given match day.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7295 on: Today at 09:28:42 AM
Just watched MOTD - how one earth is that challenge on Antonio not a penalty in the City game??

It's not like we're having a controversial decision every few weeks - that's Maguire, Fabinho and Antonio in ONE DAY. Four games played, 3 fuck ups. It's beyond a joke now - I'm not sure who the FA are responsible to, but as a body of fans we need to make our voices heard as loud as possible as its ruining the game we all love. I don't know whether its through boycotts, letters, internet terrorism, or some other means but its sucking the joy out of the sport.

Its now far beyond a matter of fairness - it's about player safety, fans enjoyment, and about teams being denied points which affect outcomes that have massive repercussions for title wins, European places or relegation.

The FA has failed in grass roots football in this country, failed in developing young talent, failed in appointing decent England managers or building a decent England team (not that I care anymore), and making a complete mess of a system that seems to be working better eslewhere.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7296 on: Today at 09:29:29 AM
There's a certain irony that the FA have managed to completely fuck up something that was introduced to avoid fuck ups.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7297 on: Today at 09:33:13 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:07:46 AM
What is so hard to understand?

Mike Dean gave the foul. He indicated it was outside the box. Sheffield United were going to get a free kick outside the box.

VAR reviewed the incident for a possible penalty.

VAR did not over rule Dean on the foul.

VAR informed Mike Dean the Sheffield United player had his foot on the 18 yard line. I suspect Dean asked if it was clear the players boot was on the line. It was, just. We all saw that. So he did not think he needed to go review the incident on the monitor.

Hence the penalty was awarded. Touching any part of the line is the same as being in the box.

This is wrong. It doesn't matter where the Sheffield United player is standing, all the matters is where Fabinho made the tackle and his tackling foot was outside the box. Trent's free kick against Chelsea away last season is a prime example of this, for the foul Mo had a foot inside the box but the Chelsea player was outside the box.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7298 on: Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7299 on: Today at 09:39:10 AM
To be honest, in other countries VAR is a valuable tool. In England, it has only made the incompetence and corruption of the referees more obvious.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7300 on: Today at 09:41:20 AM
It's just if Fabinho's good tackle is considered a faul by the referee I have no idea how the tackle on Robertson that denied us 101 points and 19 home wins is not.





I wouldn't mind at all if all tackles like that were considered a penalty. But it's fucking inconsistency of those idiots that is pissing me off.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7301 on: Today at 09:41:42 AM
I have come to a few conclusions

1. PGMOL hate VAR and are doing everything they can to make it unpopular with wild and ridiculous decisions
2. I can't think of many (Any?) examples of VAR going for us in a ridiculous manner, but for certain clubs (Manchester United for instance) this is a routine occurance
3. When VAR is involved we tend to get the negative of it. Plenty of examples of what look like good goals disallowed and 'unlucky' decisions where it's controversial
4. Mike Riley should be sacked. He's an incompetant dickhead.
5. The clear and obvious bias of Riley and certain other referees for certain clubs and against certain clubs haven't been prevented by VAR. They are now more obvious because of VAR
6. Mike Riley isn't accountable in any way for the way he runs the referees
7. Mike Riley actually took away accountability in favour of 'statistical analysis' (That actually shows clear and obvious bias which isn't reviewed by anyone other than... Mike Riley)
8. The referees under Mike Riley aren't acccountable to anyone. They can 'make mistakes' week in, week out and there is no comeback or real explanation or real accountability
9. The English referees appear to favour certain clubs and appear to give worse decisions against other clubs
10. The English referees appear to favour English players and appear to give worse decisions against foreign players
11. Certain foreign players appear to be part of a refereeing narrative where every foul against them isn't awarded (The chance of them getting any decisions appears to be drastically reduced from 'very low' to 'nonexistant' if the foul is committed by a senior English player

VAR itself I think is fine, but needs to have 'common sense' rules. If someone has to tit about moving lines for 5 minutes then it's not clear enough and whatever happened should stand. As has been seen, certain officials appear to have made the decision already depending on the club or player (It's noticable that English players tend to get pretty much every VAR decision going for them and pretty much every foreign players tends to get fucked over by VAR)

Referees and Mike Riley need to be open, accountable and properly judged. There needs to be a public review of officials and some kind of league system. Give them points based on performance and errors and the like and really great ones get promoted to the top and really shit ones get relegated to a level that suits their abilities.

I would prefer them to be miked up so you can hear what is being said. They would find it harder to hide incompetnance and/or bias if you could hear what they and the VAR guy was saying. They can currently do what they like and make up any decision they like then come out and try and explain it in some ridiculous fashion after the event. They would find it harder to do that if you actually heard what they were saying. I'd mike up all Referees and Linos and VAR and fourth officials. If players are heard with bad language then that's an instant Red Card. Wouldn't take too many weeks for it to stop happening.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7302 on: Today at 09:42:35 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.
Definitely going to have an opposition goal scored through this if they do change.

I don't think this really helps much and I'm sure we'll still get mm calls that look terrible. Bigger issue is the handball change changing the offside line. They should have just kept it as is and focused on trying to get fouls being called correctly/overturned right first
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7303 on: Today at 09:54:21 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.

The problem is with the lines. You can't make a 1 pixel wide line and say somebody's offiside by two pixels when between 2 frames that the ball leaves the passer's foot, the scorer and the defender can change their position by 10 pixels.

The solution is really quite simple. Draw one line starting from the last defender that is not 1 pixel but about 10 (I'd say the one they show us now is thick like that). And than use your eyes to answer in 5 seconds the question - did he cross that line with a part of his body that is classified as offside? If you can't make that judgement within those 5 second the goal stands, it's as simple as that.

We saw yesterday on Salah's goal - you just need a 1 second glance to determine that he's offside. You see the blue line on Hendo's goal vs Everton and you need 2-3 second to see that Mane is clearly in line with the last defender. This one minute line drawing to determine that he's offside by 1 pixel of his sleeve is clearly a fucking embarassment.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7304 on: Today at 09:56:14 AM
Its never a penalty. All these people saying some go for you and some against. How long do you reckon it will be till Mo gets given one like that?

I agree that it is a lot of incompetence for the most part and not biased. But when you see that United have 11 penalties in their last 17 games and we have had 11 in 89 people are bound to be annoyed when decisions go against us. When we start getting some decisions again people will calm down.

It is awful in the way it works at the moment. It is ruining games and I can't celebrate a goal now and I know a lot of people feel the same. That was one of the best bits of football.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7305 on: Today at 09:58:20 AM
Quote from: muszka on Today at 09:54:21 AM
The problem is with the lines. You can't make a 1 pixel wide line and say somebody's offiside by two pixels when between 2 frames that the ball leaves the passer's foot, the scorer and the defender can change their position by 10 pixels.

The solution is really quite simple. Draw one line starting from the last defender that is not 1 pixel but about 10 (I'd say the one they show us now is thick like that). And than use your eyes to answer in 5 seconds the question - did he cross that line with a part of his body that is classified as offside? If you can't make that judgement within those 5 second the goal stands, it's as simple as that.

We saw yesterday on Salah's goal - you just need a 1 second glance to determine that he's offside. You see the blue line on Hendo's goal vs Everton and you need 2-3 second to see that Mane is clearly in line with the last defender. This one minute line drawing to determine that he's offside by 1 pixel of his sleeve is clearly a fucking embarassment.

Such sense and intelligence is far too much for Mike Riley's brain to comprehend.

There's also the fact that they're deciding these decisions on a millimetre from a 50fps video feed. You can't decide such a tight call from such a slow frame rate. The technology is awful, and doesn't work.

No one, and I mean no one, would have watched the Mane goal and thought he was offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7306 on: Today at 09:58:32 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:28:42 AM
Just watched MOTD - how one earth is that challenge on Antonio not a penalty in the City game??

It's not like we're having a controversial decision every few weeks - that's Maguire, Fabinho and Antonio in ONE DAY. Four games played, 3 fuck ups. It's beyond a joke now - I'm not sure who the FA are responsible to, but as a body of fans we need to make our voices heard as loud as possible as its ruining the game we all love. I don't know whether its through boycotts, letters, internet terrorism, or some other means but its sucking the joy out of the sport.

Its now far beyond a matter of fairness - it's about player safety, fans enjoyment, and about teams being denied points which affect outcomes that have massive repercussions for title wins, European places or relegation.

The FA has failed in grass roots football in this country, failed in developing young talent, failed in appointing decent England managers or building a decent England team (not that I care anymore), and making a complete mess of a system that seems to be working better eslewhere.

I came in to say exactly this. Absolutely un-fucking-believable. How can a professional referee look at the Maguire and City challenges and think, yeah, nothing wrong there. You show those 2 challenges to 1000 neutral fans and you'd get 999 people saying "clear pen". I'm certainly coming round to the idea that it can't be incompetence. Nobody is THAT incompetent. Nobody.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7307 on: Today at 10:00:43 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.

The fact this wasn't how it was implemented demonstrates how stupid and unaware the powers that administer football are. It shoould be more like 30-50cm, I think that's what hawkeye say the margin of error is (and that's assuming they draw a line from the right area, not halfway down an arm.

Given the reliance on TV cameras an inconsistent angles it's hilariously incompetent that's we've had to endure offside VAR calls at all - the fidelity to the rules just isn't there.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7308 on: Today at 10:06:14 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:52:50 AM
I also agree with 4pool's posts on this. Despite all the screaming and hot air from so many here, it was a marginal enough incident for it to be not too incomprehensible that a penalty was given - -which is not to say that I think it was 100% a pen, but that it was tight enough to not be surprising if it doesn't go our way. Or put another way, as soon as I saw the tackle in real time, I got a bad feeling it might go against us. So this was nothing like last week's inanities.

I agree with you that it was just about on the line, and therefore in the box. Whether it was a foul or not is unclear. I'd love to plump for No, but again it was tight enough to be one of those where you hope the ref will rule in your favour, and sometimes he does, sometimes he doesn't.

I'm with you on this. Watching the game in real time, when it happened, my first thought was "Oh shit, penalty..." but then the ref gave a free kick and the replays seemed to confirm that it was outside the box - as well as confirming that even a free kick was a harsh decision because Fab won the ball. So I was as annoyed as anyone else that it ended up becoming a penalty.

On reflection, though, it is a subjective call whether or not it's a free kick so there's no real argument against that. Yes, he got the ball, but I can just about see why the ref deemed it a foul. Some other refs would have let it go (Atkinson), but the inconsistency between refs is a different argument.

I'm still not 100% convinced it was "on" the line - looked more "next to" the line to me - but I guess in this age of subatomic scrutiny, the VAR is always going to give that as a penalty.

Ultimately, you just have to suck it up and get on with it. And fortunately, that's exactly what we did yesterday.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7309 on: Today at 10:08:55 AM
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:06:14 AM
I'm with you on this. Watching the game in real time, when it happened, my first thought was "Oh shit, penalty..." but then the ref gave a free kick and the replays seemed to confirm that it was outside the box - as well as confirming that even a free kick was a harsh decision because Fab won the ball. So I was as annoyed as anyone else that it ended up becoming a penalty.

On reflection, though, it is a subjective call whether or not it's a free kick so there's no real argument against that. Yes, he got the ball, but I can just about see why the ref deemed it a foul. Some other refs would have let it go (Atkinson), but the inconsistency between refs is a different argument.

I'm still not 100% convinced it was "on" the line - looked more "next to" the line to me - but I guess in this age of subatomic scrutiny, the VAR is always going to give that as a penalty.

Ultimately, you just have to suck it up and get on with it. And fortunately, that's exactly what we did yesterday.


Salah's penalty not given?

Mane's penalty not given?

Continued two footed/from behind fouls/drag downs all over the park not given?



Sucking it up works if it's a two-way street.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7310 on: Today at 10:10:52 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:41:42 AM
Referees and Mike Riley need to be open, accountable and properly judged.

I've said this before and I'll say it again: for me, the number one simple fix is to broadcast the discussion between ref and VAR. This makes the whole process transparent and fully accountable.

Anyone who watches rugby already knows the truth of this.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7311 on: Today at 10:12:56 AM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:58:32 AM
I came in to say exactly this. Absolutely un-fucking-believable. How can a professional referee look at the Maguire and City challenges and think, yeah, nothing wrong there. You show those 2 challenges to 1000 neutral fans and you'd get 999 people saying "clear pen". I'm certainly coming round to the idea that it can't be incompetence. Nobody is THAT incompetent. Nobody.

To be honest, everyone knows that English referees are THAT incompetent. The fact that there was no English referee at the last World Cup is a clear indication of that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7312 on: Today at 10:16:44 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.

Would also mean that any player given offside that was actually 9.99cm's onside would still be adjudged to be offside. You can guess who would be the first club to fall foul of that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7313 on: Today at 10:17:05 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:08:55 AM
Sucking it up works if it's a two-way street.

You have to be pretty blinkered to imagine we never get decisions going our way. Maybe it doesn't "even itself out" as some reckon, but we do get a few lucky ones ourselves sometimes.

The problem is really that it doesn't even itself out within a single game - so it doesn't matter if we get one in our favour in the next game (when we were winning comfortably anyway so the lucky call makes no difference) if that one bad decision that influences the result of this game.

This is why you need to suck it up - stop whining, just get on with the job in hand and score enough goals to negate the shit officiating. Which, to repeat myself, is exactly what we did yesterday. This is what the current Liverpool team is all about. No haranguing the ref, no play acting, just getting on with the job of being better than the opposition, even when decisions play against us.

Worth noting that for Firmino's goal, both he and Mané noticeably held back to ensure they were onside when the cross came in. That's how you beat the system - use your brains.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7314 on: Today at 10:18:52 AM
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:06:14 AM

On reflection, though, it is a subjective call whether or not it's a free kick so there's no real argument against that. Yes, he got the ball, but I can just about see why the ref deemed it a foul. Some other refs would have let it go (Atkinson), but the inconsistency between refs is a different argument.


The inconsistency is beyond baffling. Someone commented on a foul on Antonio yesterday so I cropped it:


https://streamable.com/ud4f5y

I'm sorry but HOW THE FUCK IS IT NOT A PENALTY. He's making a tackle, misses the ball, takes out the player and then falling slightly touches the ball and as it was after the foul it's not relevant. So we get a penalty for Fabinho that got the ball before taking out the player but this goes unpunished.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7315 on: Today at 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:17:05 AM
You have to be pretty blinkered to imagine we never get decisions going our way. Maybe it doesn't "even itself out" as some reckon, but we do get a few lucky ones ourselves sometimes.

The problem is really that it doesn't even itself out within a single game - so it doesn't matter if we get one in our favour in the next game (when we were winning comfortably anyway so the lucky call makes no difference) if that one bad decision that influences the result of this game.

This is why you need to suck it up - stop whining, just get on with the job in hand and score enough goals to negate the shit officiating. Which, to repeat myself, is exactly what we did yesterday. This is what the current Liverpool team is all about. No haranguing the ref, no play acting, just getting on with the job of being better than the opposition, even when decisions play against us.

Worth noting that for Firmino's goal, both he and Mané noticeably held back to ensure they were onside when the cross came in. That's how you beat the system - use your brains.



What VAR decisions have gone for us this season?

Some of the ones I can remember off the top of my head involving VAR this season were

Salah not getting the stonewaller when Villa were 1-0 up (Defender ignores the ball and barges Salah over in the area)
Pickford not getting sent off for an x-rated tackle on Van Dijk
Mane getting a goal disallowed for his elbow being offside v Everton
Fabinho getting the foul given against him for cleanly getting the ball outside the area
Salah not getting a penalty for being clearly dragged back v Sheffield United before hitting the post
Mane not getting a penalty for being obviously and blatently dragged to the floor in the area right in front of the referee


For the sake of balance, one that did go for us (Not the handball which had already been explained by the officials as arm in natural position) was the one against Sheffield United where it did look like contact in the area


Can't think of any others that went for us? Certainly nothing outrageous/controversial
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7316 on: Today at 11:39:51 AM
Also add Trezeguet being clearly offside before one of Villas goals - the one that came from the free kick. Especially if we are calling the sleeve offside. No lines were even drawn.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7317 on: Today at 11:41:46 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:35:05 AM
News this morning that they're thinking about introducing a 10cm "Linesman's call" to offsides which would have seen both our disallowed goals over the last few weeks given.

Why not introduce things like this I don't know before the season starts
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7318 on: Today at 11:43:21 AM
Quote from: muszka on Today at 09:41:20 AM
It's just if Fabinho's good tackle is considered a faul by the referee I have no idea how the tackle on Robertson that denied us 101 points and 19 home wins is not.





I wouldn't mind at all if all tackles like that were considered a penalty. But it's fucking inconsistency of those idiots that is pissing me off.

Right !
