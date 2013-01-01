I have come to a few conclusions



1. PGMOL hate VAR and are doing everything they can to make it unpopular with wild and ridiculous decisions

2. I can't think of many (Any?) examples of VAR going for us in a ridiculous manner, but for certain clubs (Manchester United for instance) this is a routine occurance

3. When VAR is involved we tend to get the negative of it. Plenty of examples of what look like good goals disallowed and 'unlucky' decisions where it's controversial

4. Mike Riley should be sacked. He's an incompetant dickhead.

5. The clear and obvious bias of Riley and certain other referees for certain clubs and against certain clubs haven't been prevented by VAR. They are now more obvious because of VAR

6. Mike Riley isn't accountable in any way for the way he runs the referees

7. Mike Riley actually took away accountability in favour of 'statistical analysis' (That actually shows clear and obvious bias which isn't reviewed by anyone other than... Mike Riley)

8. The referees under Mike Riley aren't acccountable to anyone. They can 'make mistakes' week in, week out and there is no comeback or real explanation or real accountability

9. The English referees appear to favour certain clubs and appear to give worse decisions against other clubs

10. The English referees appear to favour English players and appear to give worse decisions against foreign players

11. Certain foreign players appear to be part of a refereeing narrative where every foul against them isn't awarded (The chance of them getting any decisions appears to be drastically reduced from 'very low' to 'nonexistant' if the foul is committed by a senior English player



VAR itself I think is fine, but needs to have 'common sense' rules. If someone has to tit about moving lines for 5 minutes then it's not clear enough and whatever happened should stand. As has been seen, certain officials appear to have made the decision already depending on the club or player (It's noticable that English players tend to get pretty much every VAR decision going for them and pretty much every foreign players tends to get fucked over by VAR)



Referees and Mike Riley need to be open, accountable and properly judged. There needs to be a public review of officials and some kind of league system. Give them points based on performance and errors and the like and really great ones get promoted to the top and really shit ones get relegated to a level that suits their abilities.



I would prefer them to be miked up so you can hear what is being said. They would find it harder to hide incompetnance and/or bias if you could hear what they and the VAR guy was saying. They can currently do what they like and make up any decision they like then come out and try and explain it in some ridiculous fashion after the event. They would find it harder to do that if you actually heard what they were saying. I'd mike up all Referees and Linos and VAR and fourth officials. If players are heard with bad language then that's an instant Red Card. Wouldn't take too many weeks for it to stop happening.