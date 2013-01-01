Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 304900 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 02:31:11 AM »
This is what annoys me. It has been an abject failure. A complete shitshow from start to now.

At what point do people stop saying "well it just needs to be implemented properly"?

Because to me it is plainly obvious, and was said at the start of all this terribleness, that it is not going to work because 90% of decisions in football are subjective therefor you can't take the referees out of it. And the problem is clearly the referees, so adding more referees to the pot is counterproductive.

The PGMOL has somehow convinced everyone that the reason English referees are considered the worst in Europe was because they didn't have enough of them to fuck things up properly. 

In every other organisation in the world, if a dept. is as abjectly underperforming as the ref's in this country, it would be defunded, disbanded and everyone in that department would be told not to ask for a reference.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 02:52:50 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:42:45 AM
Honestly, in your own personal opinion, do you think it was a penalty?
In my opinion, it's clear and obvious having looked at replays that Fabinho wom the ball.
I also agree with 4pool's posts on this. Despite all the screaming and hot air from so many here, it was a marginal enough incident for it to be not too incomprehensible that a penalty was given - -which is not to say that I think it was 100% a pen, but that it was tight enough to not be surprising if it doesn't go our way. Or put another way, as soon as I saw the tackle in real time, I got a bad feeling it might go against us. So this was nothing like last week's inanities.

I agree with you that it was just about on the line, and therefore in the box. Whether it was a foul or not is unclear. I'd love to plump for No, but again it was tight enough to be one of those where you hope the ref will rule in your favour, and sometimes he does, sometimes he doesn't.

There's huge amounts wrong with VAR and officiating in the PL at the moment. Last week was a shit show; the Maguire arm rest earlier was a shitshow. By comparison this one was far less egregious. However what is concerning is the contradictory stories coming out, again. Are they just utterly inept? Or trying to run some kind of interference by releasing contradictory statements?

Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 02:55:04 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 01:20:10 AM
So its the outside tips of the lines that designate the penalty area... Ta mate  :thumbup
Yeh the penalty area begins at the outermost edge of the line that delineates it. That's why for a goal the ball has to be wholly over the line. If it's touching the line then it is considered to still be in the penalty box, and thus not in the goal
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
  • In the town where I was born
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 05:17:54 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:55:04 AM
Yeh the penalty area begins at the outermost edge of the line that delineates it. That's why for a goal the ball has to be wholly over the line. If it's touching the line then it is considered to still be in the penalty box, and thus not in the goal
This is one "law" I'd love to change. Remember when putting the ball near the arc taking corners would have the fans near the corner flags screaming abuse for the blatant cheating? At some point in the last 15 years the outside of the line and the whole of the ball became the thing and it is so counterintuitive and just looks plain wrong. It should be the centre of the ball - and the centre of the line imo. And can we have the 18-19 title back of city for those 11mm please? Ta.
Logged

Online goliath377

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 05:35:02 AM »
What I don't get is how it can even be a foul. McBurnie's foot is firmly on the ground, that we know. Fabinho eventually gets to the ball, that we also know.
So, what happened in between? Fab may have scratched his boot which is not a foul. If he went through McBurnie's foot he would rip it off (and get a red) as it is on the ground so this is not possible.
Kicking his foot and continuing movement to the ball is just not possible here imo...

Anyway, the Maguire's choke is a real 'highlight' of the day

Edit: looked at replays again and it looks like he gets the ball while having contact with a tip of the foot. This is not a foul
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:39 AM by goliath377 »
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 06:05:57 AM »
The refs are stuck in this rigid system of following technicalities where they cant think or use any logic that a normal person would use. Everyone could see thats not a foul.

And its comical because judging what a clear and obvious error is completely subjective.

But like others have said here and elsewhere many times before the system is mainly broken due to the overall poor standard of the refs. Overall there is too much incompetence.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 06:19:59 AM »
Was obviously fuming last night at the time the decision was made, but having thought about it, and unlike either of the disgraceful decisions last week, I can actually see how they arrived at this one. I actually just think last night was a case of us being incredibly unlucky because such a borderline (in more ways than one) situation comes up.

Once Dean gives the foul, it's very unlikely they overrule that part of it when it's borderline. To me, I can see how it can be interpreted both as a foul and a good tackle. It's 50/50.

Then his foot touching the line is also so close, but I'm not totally stunned they give it because that is letter of the law. It's still extremely harsh on us to go 0-1 down because of it, but, taking the emotion out of it, the refs are also in a difficult situation on that one.

I'm not trying to defend the officials, because I think in general they're making a balls of it several times a week, but I just think in this one case, it's more very unfortunate that such a situation  that's so difficult to call comes up (and extremely badly timed, after last week) than an absolute disgrace of officiating.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:42:52 AM by decosabute »
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 06:34:17 AM »
Maguire's one on the other hand though - that's simply a joke. Thinking the English bias of officials is getting more and more blatant: We can't give, or even check, this stonewall pen against ENGLAND'S Harry Maguire, but let's check over and over again this absolute nothing contact on ENGLAND'S Marcus Rashford. Last week, ENGLAND'S Jordan Pickford got away with (almost literally) murder.

I'm not saying conspiracy. I'm not even saying it's a conscious agenda. But there is bias and I don't think it's even up for debate at this point.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,523
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 06:44:46 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:46 PM
FUCKING BIN IT
Mike Riley and his gang give two thumbs up! They'd have won.

Sorry, mate, I feel just like you, but the refs sabotaged the very existence of VAR from the off, not even using the pitch side monitors when the entire rest of the world do. English lions know better...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dr.Kano

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 07:06:36 AM »
I think we have to ask what people get out of football and is VAR enhancing that.

Prior to a game we are all hoping to see our team score more than the opposition and play fast, open, attacking football. This is because that is exciting and give us a huge emotional release. No one ever went into a game thinking "I hope we sit round for minutes on end looking at lines on a screen to see if a toe was 1mm in the wrong place".

VAR is not making football any better and it's ruining the best aspect of the game. It's taking the heart and soul out of it and it needs to go. It won't though as too much money has been invested in it.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:13:08 AM »
That decision last night made me madder than last week. Just an entirely invented scenario. That in 150 years of football isn't a penalty.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:31:12 AM »
Despite rival fans crying last season about VAR on our side it wasn't at all and facts back that up. Just looking for any excuse why we walked away with it.


This season however I feel VAR is simply against us. Do these decisions go against utd. I don't think they do.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 