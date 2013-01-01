Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7280 on: Today at 02:31:11 AM
This is what annoys me. It has been an abject failure. A complete shitshow from start to now.

At what point do people stop saying "well it just needs to be implemented properly"?

Because to me it is plainly obvious, and was said at the start of all this terribleness, that it is not going to work because 90% of decisions in football are subjective therefor you can't take the referees out of it. And the problem is clearly the referees, so adding more referees to the pot is counterproductive.

The PGMOL has somehow convinced everyone that the reason English referees are considered the worst in Europe was because they didn't have enough of them to fuck things up properly. 

In every other organisation in the world, if a dept. is as abjectly underperforming as the ref's in this country, it would be defunded, disbanded and everyone in that department would be told not to ask for a reference.
