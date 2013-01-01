This is what annoys me. It has been an abject failure. A complete shitshow from start to now.



At what point do people stop saying "well it just needs to be implemented properly"?



Because to me it is plainly obvious, and was said at the start of all this terribleness, that it is not going to work because 90% of decisions in football are subjective therefor you can't take the referees out of it. And the problem is clearly the referees, so adding more referees to the pot is counterproductive.



The PGMOL has somehow convinced everyone that the reason English referees are considered the worst in Europe was because they didn't have enough of them to fuck things up properly.



In every other organisation in the world, if a dept. is as abjectly underperforming as the ref's in this country, it would be defunded, disbanded and everyone in that department would be told not to ask for a reference.