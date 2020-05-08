Was not awarding a penalty a clear and obvious error by the ref?



I dont know where you live, but in the UK we have had Peter Walton and his mates explain away really obvious decisions on the basis that the ref didnt make a clear and ibvious error.



Your analysis may be technically correct, I dont know, and really dont care, but the more salient point is that the refereeing profession seem to change their explanations on a whim.



Edit: and how often have we been told the reason why Salah for example had been denied a pen was that the foul started outside the box even though it clearly continued inside.



We get Sky Sports News here..We may never know what the conversation was between Dean and VAR.Dean will explain what he saw-ruled on to VAR . Foul outside the box. So VAR is sure of the call on the pitch.VAR will not over rule Dean on a foul call, unless it's clear and obvious. Which this wasn't. Fab touched the player, however light that was.VAR automatically would check to see if the foul was in the box. It is here where they see the foot on the line. Dean might have told VAR he wasn't sure if it was outside but it could have been in the box.Once VAR said the foot was on the line when contact was made, Dean might have changed his own mind. Or VAR did award the pen. Dean would have asked if the video evidence is clear. To VAR it was, so Dean did not trot over to watch the monitor.I doubt PGMOL will be forthcoming with the full details unless we press the issue and ask for another full response.