Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 304280 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7240 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:16:16 PM

On MOTD they have now said this is incorrect so fuck knows. It's like last week with conflicting stories again.

Yep, you're right.  Getting more ridiculous.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
The Premier League insist that VAR did check whether Fabinho had actually fouled McBurnie. They felt the decision to award the free-kick initially wasn't a clear error. #LFC
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7241 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:20:36 PM
I was in favour of it but I agree with you; at least in the English League. They are either deliberately fucking it up to get shot of it, or they are actually so useless that they get basic decisions wrong with the benefit of a replay!

That's something that makes me want to keep it, this is clearly going beyond officials simply being inept, they are actively trying to sabotage it at this point.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7242 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM
Yep, you're right.  Getting more ridiculous.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
The Premier League insist that VAR did check whether Fabinho had actually fouled McBurnie. They felt the decision to award the free-kick initially wasn't a clear error. #LFC

FUCK

OFF
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7243 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 PM »


Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM
Yep, you're right.  Getting more ridiculous.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
The Premier League insist that VAR did check whether Fabinho had actually fouled McBurnie. They felt the decision to award the free-kick initially wasn't a clear error. #LFC

I don't get why we can rule out a goal to such fine margins on offside calls but they refuse to overrule a ref on a foul because it wasn't quite obvious enough. If it's wrong for one, it's wrong for both, just fucking admit it and make the right decision. This clear and obvious nonsense needs to be binned off.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7244 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:27:43 PM

I don't get why we can rule out a goal to such fine margins on offside calls but they refuse to overrule a ref on a foul because it wasn't quite obvious enough. If it's wrong for one, it's wrong for both, just fucking admit it and make the right decision. This clear and obvious nonsense needs to be binned off.
But why doesn't the ref go to the monitor? Only going to the monitor for clear and obvious mistakes defeats the purpose of the fucking monitor
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7245 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 PM »
To me they were always useless but people gave them the benefit of the doubt saying its difficult to see these things in real time. Etc. Var will help them

All VAR has done is shown they dont know what the fuck theyre doing even with multiple replays. They dont actually know the rules properly or have any common sense to apply them consistently and appropriately.

At this point it just needs stopping. All its doing is exacerbating their ineptness and making people more apathetic.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7246 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM
Yep, you're right.  Getting more ridiculous.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
The Premier League insist that VAR did check whether Fabinho had actually fouled McBurnie. They felt the decision to award the free-kick initially wasn't a clear error. #LFC

Lol

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7247 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:46 PM
FUCKING BIN IT


No,use it to hold the useless bastards accountable.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7248 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:26:33 PM
FUCK

OFF


Skipper can be a bit of a c*nt but there's no need for that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7249 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM »
I hope the clubs all agree to bin it off next season. Im content to accept a dodgy offside decision over what Ive seen the last few weeks. Its beyond a joke now and is sucking the fun out of football with every additional ridiculous decision. Even the Salah offside effort in the first half, hes clearly 5-8m offside and the linesman doesnt flag. I know theyre told to keep their flag down but when its bloody obvious like that just raise the flag rather than risk a potential injury.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7250 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 PM »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:19:41 PM
VAR is a tool, it's the horrendously unskilled halfwits masquerading themselves as "professional" referees that are the problem. Even when given all the tools they need to do their job properly they still consistently fuck things up. Just how shit do you have to be before someone tells you you're fired for being an absolutely incompetent official.

They are either inept or corrupt, and only they know the answer.

Mike Riley is a tool
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7251 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 PM »
Why did VAR ref not bother telling Mike Dean that Fab won the ball cleanly, or even bother telling him to go to the screen to take a second look?

Does the VAR ref has no brain of his own?

I don't care what there protocol is or whatever excuses they come out with, use your noggin. There are millions of dollars riding on the outcome of each match in PL. If a match gets decided by the stupidity of refs then they all need to be fired.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7252 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:23:21 PM
Yep, you're right.  Getting more ridiculous.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
The Premier League insist that VAR did check whether Fabinho had actually fouled McBurnie. They felt the decision to award the free-kick initially wasn't a clear error. #LFC

Also why are they changing there story now? Why did they not tell the truth earlier? I assume they were afraid of the backlash had we lost or drawn the game.

Also are these idiots blind?


Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7253 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:52:57 PM
Also why are they changing there story now? Why did they not tell the truth earlier? I assume they were afraid of the backlash had we lost or drawn the game.

Also are these idiots blind?

After last week, I would have thought they'd have got better at getting their stories straight.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7254 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:14 PM

Skipper can be a bit of a c*nt but there's no need for that.

;D
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 12:12:51 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:54:59 PM
After last week, I would have thought they'd have got better at getting their stories straight.

Why? there's no accountability so what's the point anyway, same again next week...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 12:16:08 AM »
Maguire decision was unbelievable
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 12:17:36 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:12:51 AM
Why? there's no accountability so what's the point anyway, same again next week...

Yeah true. I expect a hat-trick next week as well.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 12:18:59 AM »
If the options are "these referees with complete impunity and VAR" or "no VAR" then get rid.

I'd still like to see referees disciplined for incompetence and keep it though.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 12:23:01 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 08:50:00 PM
It's not corruption, just a combination of incompetence and looking after each other.  If he'd not blown for a freekick, VAR wouldn't have even looked at it.

If it were really corrupt, we'd have conceded another pen when Berge went over.
Just think about what youve written
As soon as they start looking after each other that is corruption.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 12:23:43 AM »
The whole VAR circus has drained me now to be honest, sucked the emotion right out. It's taken away an awful lot of enjoyment out of watching football because its so badly implemented and riddled with decisions that you think are so bad that they cannot be repeated, yet the very next week they do it all over again. When that happens week after week after week, it wears you right down
Seen a bit of the Barca v Madrid game today. Ramos goes down, ref didnt give anything. Goes to the monitor at the side of the pitch. Penalty. Done.
At least that was implemented right or a bit better
Fuck off VAR or fuck off Mike Riley and his pals because its driving lots and lots of people away.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 12:33:26 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:23:43 AM
The whole VAR circus has drained me now to be honest, sucked the emotion right out. It's taken away an awful lot of enjoyment out of watching football because its so badly implemented and riddled with decisions that you think are so bad that they cannot be repeated, yet the very next week they do it all over again. When that happens week after week after week, it wears you right down
Seen a bit of the Barca v Madrid game today. Ramos goes down, ref didnt give anything. Goes to the monitor at the side of the pitch. Penalty. Done.
At least that was implemented right or a bit better
Fuck off VAR or fuck off Mike Riley and his pals because its driving lots and lots of people away.
It is driving people away. As a club we just gave to keep pushing on this.
Riley and his mob are backing themselves into a corner. The status quo is untenable now. Who are pgmol acco7ntable to and what are the criteria that theyre judged by.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 12:43:09 AM »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:16:08 AM
Maguire decision was unbelievable

Yet completely believable

The penalties United are getting is obscene. Then theres the decisions v us

Something extremely odd going on
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 12:44:04 AM »
It's not VAR it is the humans who are working it, works fine in other sports (Cricket, Rugby)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 01:01:46 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:43:09 AM
Yet completely believable

The penalties United are getting is obscene. Then theres the decisions v us

Something extremely odd going on
Again, Im really reluctant to go down any conspiracy route, but Id feel so much better if I had confidence that the club were pushing for explanations about the decisions that have happened to us, especially in the context of decisions in other games.

As it stands its clear that the English interpretation of VAR is so far away from the original intention that its become a farce.

Theres no way on earth that Riley can make a case that its going well to anyone and I would love to know who this prick is accountable to. The Simon out of Trev and Simon looking gobshite.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 01:07:46 AM »
What is so hard to understand?

Mike Dean gave the foul. He indicated it was outside the box. Sheffield United were going to get a free kick outside the box.

VAR reviewed the incident for a possible penalty.

VAR did not over rule Dean on the foul.

VAR informed Mike Dean the Sheffield United player had his foot on the 18 yard line. I suspect Dean asked if it was clear the players boot was on the line. It was, just. We all saw that. So he did not think he needed to go review the incident on the monitor.

Hence the penalty was awarded. Touching any part of the line is the same as being in the box.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7266 on: Today at 01:09:13 AM »
I'm wondering..



With these tight calls on offside where you see the lines drawn and it's very close, after the match is there a review to make sure the lines were drawn correctly?



Of course everything is above board with Mike Rileys crew, cough-cough, but at least for training purposes to insure accuracy.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7267 on: Today at 01:14:42 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:07:46 AM
What is so hard to understand?

Mike Dean gave the foul. He indicated it was outside the box. Sheffield United were going to get a free kick outside the box.

VAR reviewed the incident for a possible penalty.

VAR did not over rule Dean on the foul.

VAR informed Mike Dean the Sheffield United player had his foot on the 18 yard line. I suspect Dean asked if it was clear the players boot was on the line. It was, just. We all saw that. So he did not think he needed to go review the incident on the monitor.

Hence the penalty was awarded. Touching any part of the line is the same as being in the box.
Was not awarding a penalty a clear and obvious error by the ref?

I dont know where you live, but in the UK we have had Peter Walton and his mates explain away really obvious decisions on the basis that the ref didnt make a clear and ibvious error.

Your analysis may be technically correct, I dont know, and really dont care, but the more salient point is that the refereeing profession seem to change their explanations on a whim.

Edit: and how often have we been told the reason why Salah for example had been denied a pen was that the foul started outside the box even though it clearly continued inside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7268 on: Today at 01:30:07 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:14:42 AM
Was not awarding a penalty a clear and obvious error by the ref?

I dont know where you live, but in the UK we have had Peter Walton and his mates explain away really obvious decisions on the basis that the ref didnt make a clear and ibvious error.

Your analysis may be technically correct, I dont know, and really dont care, but the more salient point is that the refereeing profession seem to change their explanations on a whim.

Edit: and how often have we been told the reason why Salah for example had been denied a pen was that the foul started outside the box even though it clearly continued inside.

As much as I've disagreed with 4pool and his interpretation of VAR previously, he's got it pretty much spot on there.
The only thing I have issue with is whether the VAR did or did not check if it was a foul. They checked of it was inside or outside the box and fair enough it was on the line, therefore in the box.
However someone somewhere has lied about whether they did or didn't check if it was a foul. After it being stated the VAR didn't check if it was a foul, they've since came out and said they did.
This is why there is a need for them to have a mic that everyone can hear and listen to them justifying the decision.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 01:34:33 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:14:42 AM
Was not awarding a penalty a clear and obvious error by the ref?

I dont know where you live, but in the UK we have had Peter Walton and his mates explain away really obvious decisions on the basis that the ref didnt make a clear and ibvious error.

Your analysis may be technically correct, I dont know, and really dont care, but the more salient point is that the refereeing profession seem to change their explanations on a whim.

Edit: and how often have we been told the reason why Salah for example had been denied a pen was that the foul started outside the box even though it clearly continued inside.

We get Sky Sports News here.. :P

We may never know what the conversation was between Dean and VAR.

Dean will explain what he saw-ruled on to VAR . Foul outside the box. So VAR is sure of the call on the pitch.

VAR will not over rule Dean on a foul call, unless it's clear and obvious. Which this wasn't. Fab touched the player, however light that was.

VAR automatically would check to see if the foul was in the box. It is here where they see the foot on the line. Dean might have told VAR he wasn't sure if it was outside but it could have been in the box.

Once VAR said the foot was on the line when contact was made, Dean might have changed his own mind. Or VAR did award the pen. Dean would have asked if the video evidence is clear. To VAR it was, so Dean did not trot over to watch the monitor.

I doubt PGMOL will be forthcoming with the full details unless we press the issue and ask for another full response.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7270 on: Today at 01:37:51 AM »
btw..IMHO...it was one weak ass penalty.

Letter of the law, just about a pen.

to be honest..I thought the Robbo handball was a more clear pen but maybe VAR didn't want to award two pens against us..lol.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7271 on: Today at 01:42:27 AM »
Goal line technology... "The ball has to be 100% over the line to be a goal."

Penalty technology... "The foot only has to be touching the line to be a penalty."

So then...
Where does the eighteen yard box begin and end?
Is it an eighteen yard box?
Or is it an eighteen yard and 8 inches?

Crock of fucking shite...

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 01:42:45 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:34:33 AM
We get Sky Sports News here.. :P

We may never know what the conversation was between Dean and VAR.

Dean will explain what he saw-ruled on to VAR . Foul outside the box. So VAR is sure of the call on the pitch.

VAR will not over rule Dean on a foul call, unless it's clear and obvious. Which this wasn't. Fab touched the player, however light that was.

VAR automatically would check to see if the foul was in the box. It is here where they see the foot on the line. Dean might have told VAR he wasn't sure if it was outside but it could have been in the box.

Once VAR said the foot was on the line when contact was made, Dean might have changed his own mind. Or VAR did award the pen. Dean would have asked if the video evidence is clear. To VAR it was, so Dean did not trot over to watch the monitor.

I doubt PGMOL will be forthcoming with the full details unless we press the issue and ask for another full response.

Honestly, in your own personal opinion, do you think it was a penalty?
In my opinion, it's clear and obvious having looked at replays that Fabinho wom the ball.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 01:42:56 AM »
And we should press them for that explanation.

Instead of getting tied up with mini decisions and technical explanations, the whole point of VAR was meant to be about getting more decisions correct and ironing out frustrating errors..

On that basis, surely the right decision is no pen. But justified by fact that contact may have been on the line, but it wasnt a foul because it wasnt dangerous or reckless and he won the ball.. if he would have looked at the pitch side monitor, he would have seen that for himself.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7274 on: Today at 01:54:53 AM »
Do any other countries have this "clear and obvious error" rule or is it just us?
