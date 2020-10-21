That is excellent, sign those guys up for the PL
But then those refs sound like they are ego-free, and concentrating on making the officiating as good as possible. The onfield ref has just been overruled, courteously, and asked to see for himself why and he has been happy to take advice and change his decision.
I just can't imagine it with our ego-fuelled, superstar, narrative-setter referees. I can just imagine Jonathan fucking Moss saying' ''I'm going to give the penalty. I don't know why, I don't know who fouled who but I'm going to do it anyway. No, don't overrule me, you'll make me look like a useless fat twat'', with the VAR going ''think it's too late to do anything about that, Jon''.
Or the VAR's refusing to publicly overrule their buddies. Or as we saw with Coote, the VAR refusing to be honest about what he's seen, or not even knowing the rules.