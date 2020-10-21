For VAR to be a success there needs to be:Improved procedure + operation. See 1:24 of below video; the line for the defence needs to disappear once set. Otherwise the VAR is deciding onside/offside rather than the technology. The reference point for Van Dijk moves to a point lower down his arm which makes him offside. This may have been a misapplication of the t-shirt rule (you can see in other shots that the line should go through the top of the sleeve badge). Or it could have been bias, either in terms of the VAR initially believing Van Dijk to be offside and/or in not wanting to have such a large impact on the game (which has been proven multiple times in analysis of referees/umpires across various sports).More transparency and information for fans, especially in the form of videos. VAR would be accepted more if people understood how it worked and that 2D images taken from a point not in line with the players can be very deceptive. The technology wasn't at fault in the Mane decision (although elements such as higher frame rate cameras would help); it was just the angle and the thicker lines used for broadcast purposes that made him appear well onside. However once again there was likely operator error as it seemed that Godfrey's backside should have been checked as a reference point for the defence.Margin of error built in to reward attacking side. This one is simple; the fan experience would be improved (deflation at goals being chalked off outweighs the relief when a sleeve being offside goes in your teams favour), it is more in line with the spirit of the rule and it significantly reduces the feeling that the decision hinged on measurement error.Something needs to change though because very few people are satisfied with the current situation.