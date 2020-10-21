Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 300766 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7120 on: October 21, 2020, 01:38:18 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2020, 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread

Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7121 on: October 21, 2020, 01:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 01:38:18 AM
Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
It's hilarious to an old fart like me. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7122 on: October 21, 2020, 07:46:53 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2020, 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread
I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.

So are you saying:

Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?

or are you saying:

Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!

The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7123 on: October 21, 2020, 12:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on October 21, 2020, 07:46:53 AM
I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.

So are you saying:

Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?

or are you saying:

Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!
You expect too much depth from me  :D. I simply meant all the references to Hawkeye, i.e Hawkeye Pierce, a character from M*A*S*H, played by the inimitable Alan Alda


M*A*S*H was also before my time, since we're declaring :)
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7124 on: October 21, 2020, 04:59:19 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 20, 2020, 12:33:14 PM
So he doesn't know the rules but got to referee a premier league game last night.

I once saw a lineo at Anfield give us offside from a throw in, will have been about 2006/07, so things haven't gotten any better since then
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7125 on: October 21, 2020, 05:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 01:38:18 AM
Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.

You've never seen M*A*S*H?  :o :o :o
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7126 on: October 21, 2020, 06:51:34 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 21, 2020, 04:59:19 PM
I once saw a lineo at Anfield give us offside from a throw in, will have been about 2006/07, so things haven't gotten any better since then
There have been crazy moments in refereeing... I've seen twice (!) a goal given, and they stood, when it was a clear offside in a situation where the keeper was way in the middle of the park that the assistant didn't call the offside because the attacker was clearly not behind "the last defender". But between him and goal was just one defender... Knowing the rules much? ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7127 on: October 21, 2020, 11:26:53 PM »
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7128 on: October 21, 2020, 11:59:27 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on October 21, 2020, 11:26:53 PM
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.

Well they do have to get something out of the blood money they're paying.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7129 on: Yesterday at 12:19:16 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 21, 2020, 05:05:20 PM
You've never seen M*A*S*H?  :o :o :o
I know what it is, but I've never been interested in it so I've not sat through an episode.  :)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7130 on: Yesterday at 12:20:23 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on October 21, 2020, 11:26:53 PM
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.
What is it with Manchester and this avalanche of penalties?

Penchester?  :o
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 12:36:35 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:19:16 AM
I know what it is, but I've never been interested in it so I've not sat through an episode.  :)

Calm down hot lips
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 12:40:49 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:36:35 AM
Calm down hot lips
Is he in your radar?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:40:49 AM
Is he in your radar?

Now thats a Klinger
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 01:11:34 AM »
It's going all Winchester in here..
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 01:44:40 AM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 02:01:53 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:40:49 AM
Is he in your radar?


What's it got to do with you Captain Ugly?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7137 on: Yesterday at 02:25:29 AM »
Someone is doing a Trapper here..
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7138 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 AM »
For VAR to be a success there needs to be:

Improved procedure + operation. See 1:24 of below video; the line for the defence needs to disappear once set. Otherwise the VAR is deciding onside/offside rather than the technology. The reference point for Van Dijk moves to a point lower down his arm which makes him offside. This may have been a misapplication of the t-shirt rule (you can see in other shots that the line should go through the top of the sleeve badge). Or it could have been bias, either in terms of the VAR initially believing Van Dijk to be offside and/or in not wanting to have such a large impact on the game (which has been proven multiple times in analysis of referees/umpires across various sports).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XQJSG-IWLU&ab_channel=BTSport

More transparency and information for fans, especially in the form of videos. VAR would be accepted more if people understood how it worked and that 2D images taken from a point not in line with the players can be very deceptive. The technology wasn't at fault in the Mane decision (although elements such as higher frame rate cameras would help); it was just the angle and the thicker lines used for broadcast purposes that made him appear well onside. However once again there was likely operator error as it seemed that Godfrey's backside should have been checked as a reference point for the defence.

Margin of error built in to reward attacking side. This one is simple; the fan experience would be improved (deflation at goals being chalked off outweighs the relief when a sleeve being offside goes in your teams favour), it is more in line with the spirit of the rule and it significantly reduces the feeling that the decision hinged on measurement error.

Something needs to change though because very few people are satisfied with the current situation.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7139 on: Yesterday at 08:05:09 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 21, 2020, 04:59:19 PM
I once saw a lineo at Anfield give us offside from a throw in, will have been about 2006/07, so things haven't gotten any better since then

I once saw a goal disallowed Kop end when a corner was cleared and a shot came in. Linesman flagged furiously and the look on his face when he realised a defender was standing on the line with the post obscuring him was one of horror followed by nope not a mistake  - referee gave a foul for a push to cover.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7140 on: Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM »
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7141 on: Yesterday at 02:17:13 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857

Wow! Wish we would do that in England but then it'd expose all the crap they talk about and wouldn't be able to get away with it anymore
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7142 on: Yesterday at 02:27:45 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857
Completely agree. How hard can it be?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7143 on: Yesterday at 02:39:44 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857

This really isn't difficult is it? But then it would add another layer of accountability
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7144 on: Yesterday at 04:29:12 PM »
That is excellent, sign those guys up for the PL

But then those refs sound like they are ego-free, and concentrating on making the officiating as good as possible. The onfield ref has just been overruled, courteously, and asked to see for himself why and he has been happy to take advice and change his decision.

I just can't imagine it with our ego-fuelled, superstar, narrative-setter referees. I can just imagine Jonathan fucking Moss saying' ''I'm going to give the penalty. I don't know why, I don't know who fouled who but I'm going to do it anyway. No, don't overrule me, you'll make me look like a useless fat twat'', with the VAR going ''think it's too late to do anything about that, Jon''.

Or the VAR's refusing to publicly overrule their buddies. Or as we saw with Coote, the VAR refusing to be honest about what he's seen, or not even knowing the rules.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7145 on: Yesterday at 10:34:45 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:17:13 PM
Wow! Wish we would do that in England but then it'd expose all the crap they talk about and wouldn't be able to get away with it anymore
Agreed. There needs to be transparency. We need to be able to hear how decisions are made, not get half-baked cover stories after the fact like we have now.

Using that on Saturday, Pickford gets his straight red and the fact such things are getting picked up and clearly punished possibly means that other gobshite doesn't go in like he did on Thiago later on.

Thuggery was given the green light on Saturday by the Pickford fiasco.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7146 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:29:12 PM
That is excellent, sign those guys up for the PL

But then those refs sound like they are ego-free, and concentrating on making the officiating as good as possible. The onfield ref has just been overruled, courteously, and asked to see for himself why and he has been happy to take advice and change his decision.

I just can't imagine it with our ego-fuelled, superstar, narrative-setter referees. I can just imagine Jonathan fucking Moss saying' ''I'm going to give the penalty. I don't know why, I don't know who fouled who but I'm going to do it anyway. No, don't overrule me, you'll make me look like a useless fat twat'', with the VAR going ''think it's too late to do anything about that, Jon''.

Or the VAR's refusing to publicly overrule their buddies. Or as we saw with Coote, the VAR refusing to be honest about what he's seen, or not even knowing the rules.
Agreed again.

VAR needs to be used for the good of the game. Not to cover the backs of officials like it is at the moment. We currently have a breed of Hollywood referees and VAR operators, many with big egos who seem to feel a desperate need to be right even when they are wrong. At the same time, none of them seem to want to take any responsibility for their actions. Now that's a dangerous combination of traits.

It's about time that officials realised that it's not about them. They aren't the stars, and just need to work together for the good of the game rather than their own inflated egos. Oh, and they really should have accountability too.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7147 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 PM »
I mean thats how it should be. Its that simple really.

There is nothing wrong with refs getting decisions wrong on the pitch when things are at full speed, having additional help and changing that decision makes you a bigger person than just doubling down on the bad decision.

Mic them up, do it like that. Simple as.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 10:34:47 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857

Just how Rugby does it. Shame the PL refs are such useless, backcovering bastards.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 05:58:25 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:24:22 PM
Apologies if already posted, but this is how it should be done.

https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1318234698057977857

I totally disagree with refs having mics. The Aussie refs in that clip are admirable, but I don't think it could work on these shores. We've all grown up playing football and we know that convos with the ref are always full of effing and blinding, from the lowest pub football league all the way up tp the top. I wouldn't change that, as football's heritage is as a working man's game and I kind of feel that what happens on the pitch should stay on the pitch. Otherwise you're going down the road of trying to make the players 'behave like gentlemen' like in Rugby. To hell with that.

Not as important to me, but I also think the sponsors and so on wouldn't like it as they need to maintain the illusion that players are role models for kids etc. If Jamie Vardy ever comes too close to a miked-up ref it would probably make it quite hard to sell football stickers of him
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 06:03:13 PM »
You dont know any Aussies mate if you don't think they'd call a ref a c*nt over there ;D
