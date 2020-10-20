Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 299608 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 01:38:18 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2020, 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread

Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7121 on: Yesterday at 01:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:38:18 AM
Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
It's hilarious to an old fart like me. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 1,865
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7122 on: Yesterday at 07:46:53 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 20, 2020, 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread
I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.

So are you saying:

Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?

or are you saying:

Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!

The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • Posts: 4,788
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7123 on: Yesterday at 12:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 07:46:53 AM
I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.

So are you saying:

Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?

or are you saying:

Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!
You expect too much depth from me  :D. I simply meant all the references to Hawkeye, i.e Hawkeye Pierce, a character from M*A*S*H, played by the inimitable Alan Alda


M*A*S*H was also before my time, since we're declaring :)
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 20,870
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 20, 2020, 12:33:14 PM
So he doesn't know the rules but got to referee a premier league game last night.

I once saw a lineo at Anfield give us offside from a throw in, will have been about 2006/07, so things haven't gotten any better since then
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 20,870
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7125 on: Yesterday at 05:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:38:18 AM
Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.

You've never seen M*A*S*H?  :o :o :o
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7126 on: Yesterday at 06:51:34 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:59:19 PM
I once saw a lineo at Anfield give us offside from a throw in, will have been about 2006/07, so things haven't gotten any better since then
There have been crazy moments in refereeing... I've seen twice (!) a goal given, and they stood, when it was a clear offside in a situation where the keeper was way in the middle of the park that the assistant didn't call the offside because the attacker was clearly not behind "the last defender". But between him and goal was just one defender... Knowing the rules much? ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7127 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 PM »
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 44,669
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7128 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:26:53 PM
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.

Well they do have to get something out of the blood money they're paying.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 12:19:16 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 05:05:20 PM
You've never seen M*A*S*H?  :o :o :o
I know what it is, but I've never been interested in it so I've not sat through an episode.  :)
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 12:20:23 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:26:53 PM
City get a soft pen tonight despite a clear foul on the keeper seconds earlier.
What is it with Manchester and this avalanche of penalties?

Penchester?  :o
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,155
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 12:36:35 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:19:16 AM
I know what it is, but I've never been interested in it so I've not sat through an episode.  :)

Calm down hot lips
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • Posts: 4,788
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 12:40:49 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:36:35 AM
Calm down hot lips
Is he in your radar?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 01:00:04 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:40:49 AM
Is he in your radar?

Now thats a Klinger
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,223
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 01:11:34 AM »
It's going all Winchester in here..
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 01:44:40 AM »
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,155
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 02:01:53 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:40:49 AM
Is he in your radar?


What's it got to do with you Captain Ugly?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 46,223
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 02:25:29 AM »
Someone is doing a Trapper here..
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 335
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 05:12:19 AM »
For VAR to be a success there needs to be:

Improved procedure + operation. See 1:24 of below video; the line for the defence needs to disappear once set. Otherwise the VAR is deciding onside/offside rather than the technology. The reference point for Van Dijk moves to a point lower down his arm which makes him offside. This may have been a misapplication of the t-shirt rule (you can see in other shots that the line should go through the top of the sleeve badge). Or it could have been bias, either in terms of the VAR initially believing Van Dijk to be offside and/or in not wanting to have such a large impact on the game (which has been proven multiple times in analysis of referees/umpires across various sports).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XQJSG-IWLU&ab_channel=BTSport

More transparency and information for fans, especially in the form of videos. VAR would be accepted more if people understood how it worked and that 2D images taken from a point not in line with the players can be very deceptive. The technology wasn't at fault in the Mane decision (although elements such as higher frame rate cameras would help); it was just the angle and the thicker lines used for broadcast purposes that made him appear well onside. However once again there was likely operator error as it seemed that Godfrey's backside should have been checked as a reference point for the defence.

Margin of error built in to reward attacking side. This one is simple; the fan experience would be improved (deflation at goals being chalked off outweighs the relief when a sleeve being offside goes in your teams favour), it is more in line with the spirit of the rule and it significantly reduces the feeling that the decision hinged on measurement error.

Something needs to change though because very few people are satisfied with the current situation.
