I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.
So are you saying:
Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?
or are you saying:
Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!
You expect too much depth from me
. I simply meant all the references to Hawkeye, i.e Hawkeye Pierce, a character from M*A*S*H, played by the inimitable Alan Alda
M*A*S*H was also before my time, since we're declaring