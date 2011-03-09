Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 297238 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 04:58:42 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:56:16 PM
It is his role to make the ref aware of something he may have missed though. He can still flag for a foul even with the off side / ball out of play.

Don't know if he did the former, he certainly didn't appear to do the latter.

He's 3rd on the list of who I'd blame after Oliver and VAR, but he has a part.

No when VAR is there he's not. It's all on Oliver and Coote, the assistant has absolutely nothing to do with it. His job is to make the referee aware of things he hasn't seen, and in this case Oliver saw it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 04:59:33 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:43:38 PM
Hackett added: To get the accuracy of a ball crossing a goal line camera takes seven cameras around each goal and cameras operating at 500 frames per second. With the VAR cameras on most offsides you have cameras operating on 50 frames a second.

Not only that - the goal line cameras are literally on the goal line, the offside cameras are all over the place.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 05:00:28 PM »
Nah you cant put anything on the lino

Oliver has a prime view of it and obviously the less said about Cootes view the better. No one else to blame.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 05:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:56:16 PM
It is his role to make the ref aware of something he may have missed though. He can still flag for a foul even with the off side / ball out of play.

Don't know if he did the former, he certainly didn't appear to do the latter.

He's 3rd on the list of who I'd blame after Oliver and VAR, but he has a part.
We're in a violent agreement on this, and that does my fucking head - how can three referees not see anything wrong with that action?! Michael Oliver, arguably the best PL referee at the moment, had a very good view and did not deem it violent. The linesman, who had a completely unobstructed view did not flag it. And David Coote, who may be a piece of shit but had a multitude of excellent views and rewind/repeat option, did fuck all. When you compound these three failures, it amounts to a complete system failure. Perhaps the referee wasn't too sure about the incident, looked at the assistant, who didn't flag it, then waited for the VAR decision, while the VAR referee thought that if the two guys on the field saw nothing wrong with it, there wasn't a clear and obvious error made.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 05:07:32 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 05:12:29 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 05:15:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:51:01 PM
Fairly sure a linesman can flag for an assault on the field.

May not be at fault for the way he officiated the offside, but is culpable for his part in the lack of red card.
He had a pretty poor view of the event, I think. Oliver on the other hand...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 05:16:13 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:07:32 PM
Heres what we had before VAR

https://mobile.twitter.com/watch_lfc/status/1318182105927634949?prefetchtimestamp=1603123370366
Haha fuckin hell, you have to laugh or youll cry. What a bunch of useless bastards with or without VAR.

That bald twat was on earlier saying Pickfords non red was human error and we have to accept it happens, whilst this kind of attitude exists then nothing will be done about these awul refs. They can make monumentsl cock ups on a weekly basis but still ref a couple of days later. Someone can get sacked, a team can be relegated and someone can be badly injured but lets hold our hands up and say its human error then ref a day later. Never threw my weight behind the corruption argument but when you see the type of performance we saw from the officals on Saturday and you see the video in the post above you really start to question things. I really wish Klopp had torn in to the officials after the game, highlight how shit they are, force a change.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 05:16:27 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:00:28 PM
Nah you cant put anything on the lino

Oliver has a prime view of it and obviously the less said about Cootes view the better. No one else to blame.
Pickford, maybe?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:52:27 PM
I'm surprised at your evidence here Carra because it undermines your thesis. The flag is raised after the collision, not before it.  For your argument to work you need the flag raised before Pickford begins his run.

Yes I'm saying look at the pace it was raised after the collision. It went up quicker that the went from VVD/Pickford to being out of play.

It was to demonstrate that the linesman knew it was offside, and also to show how quickly the flag could have been raised in pre-VAR days when linespeople flagged offsides when they saw them, not when a ball becomes contested after they've seen an offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 05:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
Yes I'm saying look at the pace it was raised after the collision. It went up quicker that the went from VVD/Pickford to being out of play.

It was to demonstrate that the linesman knew it was offside, and also to show how quickly the flag could have been raised in pre-VAR days when linespeople flagged offsides when they saw them, not when a ball becomes contested after they've seen an offside.

I don't think this is a VAR issue, it's more to do with not flagging until players become active, which, if I remember correctly, predates VAR. The linesman "knew" VVD was offside as soon as Fabinho played the ball, but VVD became active literally milliseconds before impact. Having no VAR wouldn't have prevented the injury.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 05:40:50 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:31:23 PM
I don't think this is a VAR issue, it's more to do with not flagging until players become active, which, if I remember correctly, predates VAR. The linesman "knew" VVD was offside as soon as Fabinho played the ball, but VVD became active literally milliseconds before impact. Having no VAR wouldn't have prevented the injury.

Yes good point, it does predate VAR. So it's not entirely VAR changes.

I do think, exclusive of this, VAR has exacerbated that delay and the risk to players health.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:07:32 PM
Heres what we had before VAR

https://mobile.twitter.com/watch_lfc/status/1318182105927634949?prefetchtimestamp=1603123370366
I was thinking about that match earlier, it's the last time I was this wound up about a game. Was still fuming weeks later! Still am to be honest if I think about it!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM »
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..



For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..



For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.

I honestly think that if reviewed and you cant immediately see whether its on or offside then whatever has been decided by the on pitch referee should stand.

Im not breaking new territory with this but nobody was screaming out for offsides to be reviewed to the farcical level of detail that they currently are being, just that blatant errors get corrected, remember the Kluivert one for Newcastle at Anfield? Decisions like that, not incidents where were debating which part of someones arm is offside when the player is actually moving away from the offside position.

If you did it that way it only ever end up overturning decisions that are blatantly incorrect. I also dont understand why we have the rule that its either offside or its not yet when pulling a foul back that leads to a goal it has to be a clear and obvious error, its fucking stupid.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM »
Sky/BT and their ilk love VAR as it gives idiots like Carragher and Neville more stuff to drone on about. I despise the day it was introduced into the game I love giving power to some no mark c*nt like Coote in a room miles away from the stadium. Takes so much away from the game.

Should have left it at goal line technology.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7056 on: Yesterday at 09:05:57 PM »
hi all!
I had to find this discussion... Ever since the introduction of VAR I've had multiple meltdowns over how it's affecting the game. It got so bad last season, that when lockdown happened I had to do something creative (to pass the time but also to help me clarify my feelings towards the situation).

I ended up making a funny/trashy comic about it, sort of inspired by David Squires - it started out as a joke among pals but given the recent shenanigans I feel like I should share it.

Is there a thread somewhere that's dedicated to funny artwork/memes, that sort of thing?

Cheers
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7057 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 09:05:57 PM
hi all!
I had to find this discussion... Ever since the introduction of VAR I've had multiple meltdowns over how it's affecting the game. It got so bad last season, that when lockdown happened I had to do something creative (to pass the time but also to help me clarify my feelings towards the situation).

I ended up making a funny/trashy comic about it, sort of inspired by David Squires - it started out as a joke among pals but given the recent shenanigans I feel like I should share it.

Is there a thread somewhere that's dedicated to funny artwork/memes, that sort of thing?

Cheers

Try this one:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.0

:wave
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7058 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:07:32 PM
Heres what we had before VAR

https://mobile.twitter.com/watch_lfc/status/1318182105927634949?prefetchtimestamp=1603123370366

I can't believe more wasn't made of this at the time. It was literally the smoking gun evidence that they're just bullshiting their way through it and making it up as they go along. Instead it seemed to get forgotten very quickly.

You can guarantee there's the same level of absolute blagging going on in the VAR room on a regular basis.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 09:26:05 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM »


Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:23:00 PM
I can't believe more wasn't made of this at the time. It was literally the smoking gun evidence that they're just bullshiting their way through it and making it up as they go along. Instead it seemed to get forgotten very quickly.

You can guarantee there's the same level of absolute blagging going on in the VAR room on a regular basis.

Without sounding paranoid (ok I am), maybe if it was a different team on the receiving end it might have been.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 09:47:59 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..



For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.
I just think they should only check if your foot or head is off. Shoulders, armpits, ass, fabric of your shirt etc shouldn't count. And yeah, level should be on onside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:44:18 PM
Also this one right infront of the linesman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO3IBx41VWY
Was right in front of that and went absolutely fucking ballistic at that lino ;D
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..



For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.

GPS isnt accurate enough.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7066 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..



For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.
Been saying this from the off when VAR was first introduced. I thought VAR makes sense for mistaken identity, penalties and red cards (apparently not), but not for offsides. All that needs to be done is the linesman to have a trigger switch in his hand and click it when the ball is kicked for a pass (marking the time) and a computer calculates the positions and returns an answer in under a millisecond. in case of an offside, his watch rings like the referees goal-line one. The linesman in that case will be free to NOT look at FIVE or more objects at the same time (the five being two defenders, ball, passer and receiver of the ball), but just one - the ball. This can practically eliminate all offside arguments much like the goal-line technology is applied to goals.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:03:51 PM
GPS isnt accurate enough.
Yes, it is, and is far more accurate than the VAR technology by a country mile (not literally, of course).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 01:48:07 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:33:32 AM
Dunno how many times I have to say it, but just draw the lines by the fucking feet, it would make referee's lives a lot easier and help fans understand the decision made rather than trusting an arbitrary armpit.

If someone's head is offside and they score from it so be it, your real advantage is gained from where you are standing; that was the original point of the offside law, to avoid obvious goal-hanging, not disallow goals based on an armpit which may or may not have been offside. Absolute madness.
Late to the party but I agree with this. Offside should be about position of feet only. If a player is bending forward so that his head is offside while his feet aren't then so what? What's the advantage? And even if there is a miniscule advantage (which I doubt) it'd be no different from, say, taller players having an advantage when heading a ball, or taller keepers having a longer reach.

Offside should be about where you are standing. Nothing else.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 07:19:47 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:58:42 PM
No when VAR is there he's not. It's all on Oliver and Coote, the assistant has absolutely nothing to do with it. His job is to make the referee aware of things he hasn't seen, and in this case Oliver saw it.
And, they walk scott free from this, too. Despite having history with another similar incident this very same year, with Lo Celso stamping Azpilicueta. Oliver and Coote there as well.

Beggars belief.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 07:29:41 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
Sky/BT and their ilk love VAR as it gives idiots like Carragher and Neville more stuff to drone on about. I despise the day it was introduced into the game I love giving power to some no mark c*nt like Coote in a room miles away from the stadium. Takes so much away from the game.

Should have left it at goal line technology.
Exactly, on goal line tech.

The first bit is also true, sadly.

And for what it's worth, offside was perfectly straightforward when it was offside.
I have always thought, if something straightforward is changed for something not straightforward, it's always because those making the changes - those with the power to make the changes - do not want it to be straightforward.
Why? Take your pick - creation of 'talking points', giving the refs 'narrative influence', (paraphrasing Clattenburg), or - depending how far you want to take it - 'giving some moisture' to the in-play betting markets, not that BetFred could possibly have any reach round the august, probitous PL.

And while I'm at it, who'd have guessed, with regard to PL refs, that shit - unlike maths - can have no negative existence, and therefore 2 shit refs reffing a match can only ever increase the shit load of shit.

Maybe it's time to do away with the football and simply have the 2 refs straining for 90 minutes to outshit each other.
Still have Martin and Gary commentating, obviously.



Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 07:34:34 AM »
Surely VAR should be a safety net for the ref and nothing more? Their only function should be to have a quiet word in his ear if hes missed something big and tell him to look at the monitor.

Instead its become all about bullshit offside decisions, indecipherable handballs and covering each others arses.

What VAR has become sums up the state of football in this country. Cronyism, incompetence, closing ranks, attempting to defend the indefensible. Its actually a perfect metaphor for the way the country is run too, so perhaps we shouldnt be surprised.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 07:47:13 AM »
Coote looked like he was petrified being on the pitch last night. Knows he was centre stage and was probably worried there'd be another "incident" that he'd have to make a call on.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 09:18:08 AM »
The maddest thing for me, after people had a season to come to terms with VAR and the marginal calls it will bring, someone's boot end being offsite, or a forehead etc.... they then change the rules again so your bicep can be offside (unlucky Adam Traore). Just stop fucking around with the rules
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 09:56:55 AM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:47:13 AM
Coote looked like he was petrified being on the pitch last night. Knows he was centre stage and was probably worried there'd be another "incident" that he'd have to make a call on.

Nah, he always looks like that. Definitely still lives at home with mummy.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 10:08:36 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:20:20 PM
I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..

For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.

Liverpool unveil their new VAR Offside Strip:

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 11:20:47 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:08:36 AM
Liverpool unveil their new VAR Offside Strip:



One of their balls will be offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7076 on: Today at 12:10:51 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7077 on: Today at 12:14:49 PM »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:10:51 PM
https://www.football365.com/news/merseyside-derby-var-didnt-know-he-could-send-pickford-off

I read this earlier and it made me think - why would they not have a rule book in the VAR room with them, in case they needed to check something? I mean, there's a lot to remember and it's not like they're sitting an exam and can't cheat, I'd rather know they had some kind of checklist or notes there to refer to if they needed to, rather than just guessing.
