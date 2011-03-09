Sky/BT and their ilk love VAR as it gives idiots like Carragher and Neville more stuff to drone on about. I despise the day it was introduced into the game I love giving power to some no mark c*nt like Coote in a room miles away from the stadium. Takes so much away from the game.
Should have left it at goal line technology.
Exactly, on goal line tech.
The first bit is also true, sadly.
And for what it's worth, offside was perfectly straightforward when it was offside.
I have always thought, if something straightforward is changed for something not straightforward, it's always because those making the changes - those with the power to make the changes - do not want it to be straightforward.
Why? Take your pick - creation of 'talking points', giving the refs 'narrative influence', (paraphrasing Clattenburg), or - depending how far you want to take it - 'giving some moisture' to the in-play betting markets, not that BetFred could possibly have any reach round the august, probitous PL.
And while I'm at it, who'd have guessed, with regard to PL refs, that shit - unlike maths - can have no negative existence, and therefore 2 shit refs reffing a match can only ever increase the shit load of shit.
Maybe it's time to do away with the football and simply have the 2 refs straining for 90 minutes to outshit each other.
Still have Martin and Gary commentating, obviously.