I know i'm barking up the wrong tree and this suggestion will fall on deaf ears but..







For VAR to determine offside, my suggestion is to use the GPS monitor all players wear every match. Maybe have a ultra thin vest with a microchip in the front and the back. From those signals use AI to determine offside or not. Level is onside.



GPS isnt accurate enough.



Been saying this from the off when VAR was first introduced. I thought VAR makes sense for mistaken identity, penalties and red cards (apparently not), but not for offsides. All that needs to be done is the linesman to have a trigger switch in his hand and click it when the ball is kicked for a pass (marking the time) and a computer calculates the positions and returns an answer in under a millisecond. in case of an offside, his watch rings like the referees goal-line one. The linesman in that case will be free to NOT look at FIVE or more objects at the same time (the five being two defenders, ball, passer and receiver of the ball), but just one - the ball. This can practically eliminate all offside arguments much like the goal-line technology is applied to goals.Yes, it is, and is far more accurate than the VAR technology by a country mile (not literally, of course).